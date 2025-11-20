The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,330) Today Answers – November 20, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for November 20, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,330).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for November 20, 2025
Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Give money back to (9) — Starts with the letter “R”
- 8 Across: Jerk, drop or pad? (4) — Starts with the letter “K”
- 9 Across: Hear poems (anag) – means of communication (9) — Starts with the letter “S”
- 10 Across: Be flexible – diagonal shield line (4) — Starts with the letter “B”
- 13 Across: Piece of land (5) — Starts with the letter “T”
- 15 Across: Buy in goods from another country (6)— Starts with the letter “I”
- 16 Across: German emperor (6) — Starts with the letter “K”
- 17 Across: Kitchen appliance, sometimes slow (6) — Starts with the letter “C”
- 19 Across: Modern reading material (1-5) — Starts with the letter “E”
- 20 Across: Pass on (a message) (5) — Starts with the letter “R”
- 21 Across: Dexterous (4) — Starts with the letter “D”
- 24 Across: Foxglove plant group (9) — Starts with the letter “D”
- 25 Across: Thread holder (4) — Starts with the letter “R”
- 26 Across: Non-upright piano (4,5) — Starts with the letter “B”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 2 Down: Square – and fair (4) — Starts with the letter “E”
- 3 Down: Defensive channel (4) — Starts with the letter “M”
- 4 Down: In one piece (6) — Starts with the letter “U”
- 5 Down: Hit (6) — Starts with the letter “S”
- 6 Down: Change of order or position (9) — Starts with the letter “I”
- 7 Down: It’s worn on top (9) — Starts with the letter “H”
- 11 Down: Inky, unlit (5-4) — Starts with the letter “P”
- 12 Down: Teach in a way that discourages independent thought (5-4) — Starts with the letter “S”
- 13 Down: More accurate (5) — Starts with the letter “T”
- 14 Down: Cat with striped fur (5) — Starts with the letter “T”
- 18 Down: Back of the eye (6) — Starts with the letter “R”
- 19 Across: Without difficulty (6) — Starts with the letter “E”
- 22 Across: Something cut and dried? (4) — Starts with the letter “H”
- 23 Across: Facial expression (4) — Starts with the letter “M”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for November 20, 2025
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Give money back to (9) — REIMBURSE
- 8 Across: Jerk, drop or pad? (4) — KNEE
- 9 Across: Hear poems (anag) – means of communication (9) — SEMAPHORE
- 10 Across: Be flexible – diagonal shield line (4) — BEND
- 13 Across: Piece of land (5) — TRACT
- 15 Across: Buy in goods from another country (6) — IMPORT
- 16 Across: German emperor (6) — KAISER
- 17 Across: Kitchen appliance, sometimes slow (6) — COOKER
- 19 Across: Modern reading material (1-5) — EBOOKS
- 20 Across: Pass on (a message) (5) — RELAY
- 21 Across: Dexterous (4) — DEFT
- 24 Across: Foxglove plant group (9) — DIGITALIS
- 25 Across: Thread holder (4) — REEL
- 26 Across: Non-upright piano (4,5) — BABYGRAND
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 2 Down: Square – and fair (4) — EVEN
- 3 Down: Defensive channel (4) — MOAT
- 4 Down: In one piece (6) — UNHURT
- 5 Down: Hit (6) — STRUCK
- 6 Down: Change of order or position (9) — INVERSION
- 7 Down: It’s worn on top (9) — HEADDRESS
- 11 Down: Inky, unlit (5-4) — PITCHDARK
- 12 Down: Teach in a way that discourages independent thought (5-4) — SPOONFEED
- 13 Down: More accurate (5) — TRUER
- 14 Down: Cat with striped fur (5) — TABBY
- 18 Down: Back of the eye (6) — RETINA
- 19 Across: Without difficulty (6) — EASILY
- 22 Across: Something cut and dried? (4) — HAIR
- 23 Across: Facial expression (4) — MIEN
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
The puzzle moved effortlessly between straightforward definitions, like the terms for a German emperor and modern reading material, and clever, descriptive phrases. The longer answers were particularly satisfying to unravel, notably the anagram for a means of communication and the precise term for the non-upright piano. The Down clues were strong, featuring solid synonyms for the defensive channel and the word for in one piece. The whole puzzle felt quick and accessible, making the solving experience highly rewarding. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 3 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Hints and Answers
- The New Yorker Crossword Answers
- The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.