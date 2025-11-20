The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,330) Today Answers – November 20, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for November 20, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,330).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for November 20, 2025

Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Give money back to (9) — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 8 Across: Jerk, drop or pad? (4) — Starts with the letter “ K ”

” 9 Across: Hear poems (anag) – means of communication (9) — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 10 Across: Be flexible – diagonal shield line (4) — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 13 Across: Piece of land (5) — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 15 Across: Buy in goods from another country (6)— Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 16 Across: German emperor (6) — Starts with the letter “ K ”

” 17 Across: Kitchen appliance, sometimes slow (6) — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 19 Across: Modern reading material (1-5) — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 20 Across: Pass on (a message) (5) — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 21 Across: Dexterous (4) — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 24 Across: Foxglove plant group (9) — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 25 Across: Thread holder (4) — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 26 Across: Non-upright piano (4,5) — Starts with the letter “B”

Down Clues: ⬇️

2 Down: Square – and fair (4) — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 3 Down: Defensive channel (4) — Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 4 Down: In one piece (6) — Starts with the letter “ U ”

” 5 Down: Hit (6) — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 6 Down: Change of order or position (9) — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 7 Down: It’s worn on top (9) — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 11 Down: Inky, unlit (5-4) — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 12 Down: Teach in a way that discourages independent thought (5-4) — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 13 Down: More accurate (5) — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 14 Down: Cat with striped fur (5) — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 18 Down: Back of the eye (6) — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 19 Across: Without difficulty (6) — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 22 Across: Something cut and dried? (4) — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 23 Across: Facial expression (4) — Starts with the letter “M”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for November 20, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Give money back to (9) — REIMBURSE

8 Across: Jerk, drop or pad? (4) — KNEE

9 Across: Hear poems (anag) – means of communication (9) — SEMAPHORE

10 Across: Be flexible – diagonal shield line (4) — BEND

13 Across: Piece of land (5) — TRACT

15 Across: Buy in goods from another country (6) — IMPORT

16 Across: German emperor (6) — KAISER

17 Across: Kitchen appliance, sometimes slow (6) — COOKER

19 Across: Modern reading material (1-5) — EBOOKS

20 Across: Pass on (a message) (5) — RELAY

21 Across: Dexterous (4) — DEFT

24 Across: Foxglove plant group (9) — DIGITALIS

25 Across: Thread holder (4) — REEL

26 Across: Non-upright piano (4,5) — BABYGRAND

Down Answers: ⬇️ 2 Down: Square – and fair (4) — EVEN

3 Down: Defensive channel (4) — MOAT

4 Down: In one piece (6) — UNHURT

5 Down: Hit (6) — STRUCK

6 Down: Change of order or position (9) — INVERSION

7 Down: It’s worn on top (9) — HEADDRESS

11 Down: Inky, unlit (5-4) — PITCHDARK

12 Down: Teach in a way that discourages independent thought (5-4) — SPOONFEED

13 Down: More accurate (5) — TRUER

14 Down: Cat with striped fur (5) — TABBY

18 Down: Back of the eye (6) — RETINA

19 Across: Without difficulty (6) — EASILY

22 Across: Something cut and dried? (4) — HAIR

23 Across: Facial expression (4) — MIEN

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

The puzzle moved effortlessly between straightforward definitions, like the terms for a German emperor and modern reading material, and clever, descriptive phrases. The longer answers were particularly satisfying to unravel, notably the anagram for a means of communication and the precise term for the non-upright piano. The Down clues were strong, featuring solid synonyms for the defensive channel and the word for in one piece. The whole puzzle felt quick and accessible, making the solving experience highly rewarding. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 3 out of 5.

