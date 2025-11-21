The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,331) Today Answers – November 21, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for November 21, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,331).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for November 21, 2025
Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Sleep – or sit – on it (4,3) – Starts with “S“
- 8 Across: Produce an egg (7) – Starts with “O“
- 9 Across: Kerosene, say (4,3) – Starts with “L“
- 10 Across: Self-inflicted harm (3,4) – Starts with “O“
- 11 Across: Hard-wearing wool cloth (5) – Starts with “S“
- 13 Across: Getting thinner (9) – Starts with “N“
- 15 Across: Unbound (5-4) – Starts with “L“
- 18 Across: Vacant (5) – Starts with “E“
- 21 Across: Exposed rock formation (7) – Starts with “O“
- 22 Across: Opening (7) – Starts with “O“
- 23 Across: Confused (7) – Starts with “U“
- 24 Across: Switched between options on a computer (7) – Starts with “T“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Bath, Epsom or smelling? (5) – Starts with “S“
- 2 Down: Longest bone in the human body (5) – Starts with “F“
- 3 Down: Grief-stricken – bothered Karen (anag) (6-7) – Starts with “B“
- 4 Down: Grief (6) – Starts with “D“
- 5 Down: Overcooked food (5,8) – Starts with “B“
- 6 Down: English actor Derek ___, b, 1938 (6) – Starts with “J“
- 7 Down: One consequence of air travel (3,3) – Starts with “J“
- 12 Down: Repeat (another’s words) (4) – Starts with “E“
- 14 Down: Undiluted (4) – Starts with “N“
- 15 Down: Get better (4,2) – Starts with “L“
- 16 Down: (The) public perception (6) – Starts with “O“
- 17 Down: Sell abroad (6) – Starts with “E“
- 19 Down: Medicine bottle (5) – Starts with “P“
- 20 Down: Give up (control) (5) – Starts with “Y“
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for November 21, 2025
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Sleep – or sit – on it (4,3) – SOFABED
- 8 Across: Produce an egg (7) – OVULATE
- 9 Across: Kerosene, say (4,3) – LAMPOIL
- 10 Across: Self-inflicted harm (3,4) – OWNGOAL
- 11 Across: Hard-wearing wool cloth (5) – SERGE
- 13 Across: Getting thinner (9) – NARROWING
- 15 Across: Unbound (5-4) – LOBSELBAF
- 18 Across: Vacant (5) – EMPTY
- 21 Across: Exposed rock formation (7) – OUTCROP
- 22 Across: Opening (7) – ORIFICE
- 23 Across: Confused (7) – UNCLEAR
- 24 Across: Switched between options on a computer (7) – TOGGLED
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Bath, Epsom or smelling? (5) – SALTS
- 2 Down: Longest bone in the human body (5) – FEMUR
- 3 Down: Grief-stricken – bothered Karen (anag) (6-7) – BROKENHEARTED
- 4 Down: Grief (6) – DOLOUR
- 5 Down: Overcooked food (5,8) – BURNTOFFERING
- 6 Down: English actor Derek ___, b, 1938 (6) – JACOB
- 7 Down: One consequence of air travel (3,3) – JETLAG
- 12 Down: Repeat (another’s words) (4) – ECHO
- 14 Down: Undiluted (4) – NEAT
- 15 Down: Get better (4,2) – LOOKUP
- 16 Down: (The) public perception (6) – BPTICS
- 17 Down: Sell abroad (6) – BXPORT
- 19 Down: Medicine bottle (5) – PHIAL
- 20 Down: Give up (control) (5) – YIELD
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
This Guardian Quick crossword had a tight, no-nonsense vibe that made the solve feel super brisk. Clues were straightforward but still had that classic Guardian snap, so nothing felt dull. The grid was clean and the fill stayed solid, with just enough variety to keep things from feeling repetitive. Overall, it delivered exactly what a Quick should: a sharp, tidy puzzle that hits fast and feels satisfying without dragging things out.i would rate it 4 out of 5.
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.