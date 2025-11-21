The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,331) Today Answers – November 21, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for November 21, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,331).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for November 21, 2025

Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Sleep – or sit – on it (4,3) – Starts with "S"

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Bath, Epsom or smelling? (5) – Starts with "S"

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for November 21, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Sleep – or sit – on it (4,3) – SOFABED

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Bath, Epsom or smelling? (5) – SALTS

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Guardian Quick crossword had a tight, no-nonsense vibe that made the solve feel super brisk. Clues were straightforward but still had that classic Guardian snap, so nothing felt dull. The grid was clean and the fill stayed solid, with just enough variety to keep things from feeling repetitive. Overall, it delivered exactly what a Quick should: a sharp, tidy puzzle that hits fast and feels satisfying without dragging things out.i would rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

