The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,333) Today Answers – November 24, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for November 24, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,333).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for November 24, 2025

Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: It prevents the release of fossil fuel emissions into the atmosphere (6,7) – Starts with “ C “

8 Across: 'Well' and 'good' in France (4) – Starts with " B "

9 Across: 1982 Michael Morpurgo novel, later a play and film (3,5) – Starts with " W "

10 Across: Hatless (10) – Starts with " B "

12 Across: Be (silently) furious (6) – Starts with " S "

14 Across: Ruin (6) – Starts with " B "

15 Across: Backward (10) – Starts with " R "

19 Across: Greek skewered meat dish (8) – Starts with " S "

20 Across: Desire (4) – Starts with " N "

21 Across: Deep-seated (4-2-3-4) – Starts with "D"

Down Clues: ⬇️

2 Down: Perky, like Peppa Pig? (8) – Starts with “ A “

3 Down: Bout of over-indulgence (5) – Starts with " B "

4 Down: Getting here means there's no progress (7) – Starts with " N "

5 Down: Bitter (taste or smell) (5) – Starts with " A "

6 Down: Stepped (7) – Starts with " T "

7 Down: Sudden surge – hasten (4) – Starts with " R "

11 Down: City on southern California's Pacific coast (3,5) – Starts with " S "

13 Down: Did well (7) – Starts with " T "

14 Down: Literary (7) – Starts with " B "

16 Down: Milk, mail or mule? (5) – Starts with " T "

17 Down: Extend (an agreement) (5) – Starts with " R "

18 Down: Prying (4) – Starts with "N"

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for November 24, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: It prevents the release of fossil fuel emissions into the atmosphere (6,7) – CARBONCAPTURE

8 Across: 'Well' and 'good' in France (4) – BIEN

9 Across: 1982 Michael Morpurgo novel, later a play and film (3,5) – WARHORSE

10 Across: Hatless (10) – BAREHEADED

12 Across: Be (silently) furious (6) – SEETHE

14 Across: Ruin (6) – BANJAX

15 Across: Backward (10) – RETROGRADE

19 Across: Greek skewered meat dish (8) – SOUVLAKI

20 Across: Desire (4) – NEED

21 Across: Deep-seated (4-2-3-4) – DYEDINTHEWOOL

Down Answers: ⬇️ 2 Down: Perky, like Peppa Pig? (8) – ANIMATED

3 Down: Bout of over-indulgence (5) – BINGE

4 Down: Getting here means there's no progress (7) – NOWHERE

5 Down: Bitter (taste or smell) (5) – ACRID

6 Down: Stepped (7) – TRODDEN

7 Down: Sudden surge – hasten (4) – RUSH

11 Down: City on southern California's Pacific coast (3,5) – SANDIEGO

13 Down: Did well (7) – THRIVED

14 Down: Literary (7) – BOOKISH

16 Down: Milk, mail or mule? (5) – TRAIN

17 Down: Extend (an agreement) (5) – RENEW

18 Down: Prying (4) – NOSY

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

The puzzle moved seamlessly, featuring a timely, long answer related to fossil fuel emissions and a famous 1982 novel. The longer Down clues were equally strong, notably the descriptive phrase for deep-seated and the term for a city on California’s Pacific coast. Clues touching on language (‘Well’ and ‘good’ in France), popular culture (Perky, like Peppa Pig?), and food (Greek skewered meat dish) provided great variety. The whole grid was approachable and quick, making the experience consistently rewarding. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.