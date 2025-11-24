The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,333) Today Answers – November 24, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for November 24, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,333).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for November 24, 2025
Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: It prevents the release of fossil fuel emissions into the atmosphere (6,7) – Starts with “C“
- 8 Across: ‘Well’ and ‘good’ in France (4) – Starts with “B“
- 9 Across: 1982 Michael Morpurgo novel, later a play and film (3,5) – Starts with “W“
- 10 Across: Hatless (10) – Starts with “B“
- 12 Across: Be (silently) furious (6) – Starts with “S“
- 14 Across: Ruin (6) – Starts with “B“
- 15 Across: Backward (10) – Starts with “R“
- 19 Across: Greek skewered meat dish (8) – Starts with “S“
- 20 Across: Desire (4) – Starts with “N“
- 21 Across: Deep-seated (4-2-3-4) – Starts with “D“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 2 Down: Perky, like Peppa Pig? (8) – Starts with “A“
- 3 Down: Bout of over-indulgence (5) – Starts with “B“
- 4 Down: Getting here means there’s no progress (7) – Starts with “N“
- 5 Down: Bitter (taste or smell) (5) – Starts with “A“
- 6 Down: Stepped (7) – Starts with “T“
- 7 Down: Sudden surge – hasten (4) – Starts with “R“
- 11 Down: City on southern California’s Pacific coast (3,5) – Starts with “S“
- 13 Down: Did well (7) – Starts with “T“
- 14 Down: Literary (7) – Starts with “B“
- 16 Down: Milk, mail or mule? (5) – Starts with “T“
- 17 Down:Extend (an agreement) (5) – Starts with “R“
- 18 Down: Prying (4) – Starts with “N“
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for November 24, 2025
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: It prevents the release of fossil fuel emissions into the atmosphere (6,7) – CARBONCAPTURE
- 8 Across: ‘Well’ and ‘good’ in France (4) – BIEN
- 9 Across: 1982 Michael Morpurgo novel, later a play and film (3,5) – WARHORSE
- 10 Across: Hatless (10) – BAREHEADED
- 12 Across: Be (silently) furious (6) – SEETHE
- 14 Across: Ruin (6) – BANJAX
- 15 Across: Backward (10) – RETROGRADE
- 19 Across: Greek skewered meat dish (8) – SOUVLAKI
- 20 Across: Desire (4) – NEED
- 21 Across: Deep-seated (4-2-3-4) – DYEDINTHEWOOL
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 2 Down: Perky, like Peppa Pig? (8) – ANIMATED
- 3 Down: Bout of over-indulgence (5) – BINGE
- 4 Down: Getting here means there’s no progress (7) – NOWHERE
- 5 Down: Bitter (taste or smell) (5) – ACRID
- 6 Down: Stepped (7) – TRODDEN
- 7 Down: Sudden surge – hasten (4) – RUSH
- 11 Down: City on southern California’s Pacific coast (3,5) – SANDIEGO
- 13 Down: Did well (7) – THRIVED
- 14 Down: Literary (7) – BOOKISH
- 16 Down: Milk, mail or mule? (5) – TRAIN
- 17 Down:Extend (an agreement) (5) – RENEW
- 18 Down: Prying (4) – NOSY
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
The puzzle moved seamlessly, featuring a timely, long answer related to fossil fuel emissions and a famous 1982 novel. The longer Down clues were equally strong, notably the descriptive phrase for deep-seated and the term for a city on California’s Pacific coast. Clues touching on language (‘Well’ and ‘good’ in France), popular culture (Perky, like Peppa Pig?), and food (Greek skewered meat dish) provided great variety. The whole grid was approachable and quick, making the experience consistently rewarding. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 3.5 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Hints and Answers
- The New Yorker Crossword Answers
- The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.