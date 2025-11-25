The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,334) Today Answers – November 25, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for November 25, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,334).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for November 25, 2025
Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Drawback (4) – Starts with “S“
- 3 Across: Enduring (8) – Starts with “I“
- 8 Across: A very long time (4) – Starts with “A“
- 9 Across: Obscure (8) – Starts with “E“
- 11 Across: Product discounted to attract customers (4,6) – Starts with “L“
- 14 Across: Tight (6) – Starts with “S“
- 15 Across: That’s irrelevant (2,4) – Starts with “S“
- 17 Across: Tells Clara (anag) – it contains seasoning (4,6) – Starts with “S“
- 20 Across: Understood – Lear dies (anag) (8) – Starts with “R“
- 21 Across: Nepalese dumpling with reduplicative name (4) – Starts with “M“
- 22 Across: Beadsmen (anag) – on these, one’s penniless (4-4) – Starts with “B“
- 23 Across: (Short) numerical fact (4) – Starts with “S“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Continuous (8) – Starts with “A“
- 2 Down: Non-electric (guitar) (8) – Starts with “B“
- 4 Down: Lose (6) – Starts with “N“
- 5 Down: Correct (2,3,5) – Starts with “A“
- 6 Down: Weight of an empty vehicle or container (4) – Starts with “T“
- 7 Down: Bit of guitar music – or paint (4) – hasten (4) – Starts with “R“
- 10 Down: Knock off – I sip a lager (anag) (10) – Starts with “S“
- 12 Down: Relax … (5,3) – Starts with “T“
- 13 Down: … begin (5,3) – Starts with “B“
- 16 Down: Listen up – wait on (6) – Starts with “T“
- 18 Down: Suddenly take hold of (4) – Starts with “R“
- 19 Down: Art movement formed in Zurich during the first world war (4) – Starts with “N“
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for November 25, 2025
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Drawback (4) – SNAG
- 3 Across: Enduring (8) – IMMORTAL
- 8 Across: A very long time (4) – AEON
- 9 Across: Obscure (8) – ESOTERIC
- 11 Across: Product discounted to attract customers (4,6) – LOSSLEADER
- 14 Across: Tight (6) – STINGY
- 15 Across: That’s irrelevant (2,4) – SOWHAT
- 17 Across: Tells Clara (anag) – it contains seasoning (4,6) – SALTCELLAR
- 20 Across: Understood – Lear dies (anag) (8) – REALISED
- 21 Across: Nepalese dumpling with reduplicative name (4) – MOMO
- 22 Across: Beadsmen (anag) – on these, one’s penniless (4-4) – BEAMENDS
- 23 Across: (Short) numerical fact (4) – STAT
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Continuous (8) – SEAMLESS
- 2 Down: Non-electric (guitar) (8) – ACOUSTIC
- 4 Down: Lose (6) – MISLAY
- 5 Down: Correct (2,3,5) – ONTHEMONEY
- 6 Down: Weight of an empty vehicle or container (4) – TARE
- 7 Down: Bit of guitar music – or paint (4) – hasten (4) – LICK
- 10 Down: Knock off – I sip a lager (anag) (10) – PLAGIARISE
- 12 Down: Relax … (5,3) – CHILLOUT
- 13 Down: … begin (5,3) – STARTOUT
- 16 Down: Listen up – wait on (6) – ATTEND
- 18 Down: Suddenly take hold of (4) – GRAB
- 19 Down: Art movement formed in Zurich during the first world war (4) – DADA
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
What do you think of today's Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.