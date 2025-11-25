The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,334) Today Answers – November 25, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for November 25, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,334).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for November 25, 2025

Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Drawback (4) – Starts with “ S “

Drawback (4) – Starts with “ “ 3 Across: Enduring (8) – Starts with “ I “

Enduring (8) – Starts with “ “ 8 Across: A very long time (4) – Starts with “ A “

A very long time (4) – Starts with “ “ 9 Across: Obscure (8) – Starts with “ E “

Obscure (8) – Starts with “ “ 11 Across: Product discounted to attract customers (4,6) – Starts with “ L “

Product discounted to attract customers (4,6) – Starts with “ “ 14 Across: Tight (6) – Starts with “ S “

Tight (6) – Starts with “ “ 15 Across: That’s irrelevant (2,4) – Starts with “ S “

That’s irrelevant (2,4) – Starts with “ “ 17 Across: Tells Clara (anag) – it contains seasoning (4,6) – Starts with “ S “

Tells Clara (anag) – it contains seasoning (4,6) – Starts with “ “ 20 Across: Understood – Lear dies (anag) (8) – Starts with “ R “

Understood – Lear dies (anag) (8) – Starts with “ “ 21 Across: Nepalese dumpling with reduplicative name (4) – Starts with “ M “

Nepalese dumpling with reduplicative name (4) – Starts with “ “ 22 Across: Beadsmen (anag) – on these, one’s penniless (4-4) – Starts with “ B “

Beadsmen (anag) – on these, one’s penniless (4-4) – Starts with “ “ 23 Across: (Short) numerical fact (4) – Starts with “S“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Continuous (8) – Starts with “ A “

Continuous (8) – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Non-electric (guitar) (8) – Starts with “ B “

Non-electric (guitar) (8) – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Lose (6) – Starts with “ N “

Lose (6) – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Correct (2,3,5) – Starts with “ A “

Correct (2,3,5) – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: Weight of an empty vehicle or container (4) – Starts with “ T “

Weight of an empty vehicle or container (4) – Starts with “ “ 7 Down: Bit of guitar music – or paint (4) – hasten (4) – Starts with “ R “

Bit of guitar music – or paint (4) – hasten (4) – Starts with “ “ 10 Down: Knock off – I sip a lager (anag) (10) – Starts with “ S “

Knock off – I sip a lager (anag) (10) – Starts with “ “ 12 Down: Relax … (5,3) – Starts with “ T “

Relax … (5,3) – Starts with “ “ 13 Down: … begin (5,3) – Starts with “ B “

… begin (5,3) – Starts with “ “ 16 Down: Listen up – wait on (6) – Starts with “ T “

Listen up – wait on (6) – Starts with “ “ 18 Down: Suddenly take hold of (4) – Starts with “ R “

Suddenly take hold of (4) – Starts with “ “ 19 Down: Art movement formed in Zurich during the first world war (4) – Starts with “N“

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for November 25, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Drawback (4) – SNAG

Drawback (4) – 3 Across: Enduring (8) – IMMORTAL

Enduring (8) – 8 Across: A very long time (4) – AEON

A very long time (4) – 9 Across: Obscure (8) – ESOTERIC

Obscure (8) – 11 Across: Product discounted to attract customers (4,6) – LOSSLEADER

Product discounted to attract customers (4,6) – 14 Across: Tight (6) – STINGY

Tight (6) – 15 Across: That’s irrelevant (2,4) – SOWHAT

That’s irrelevant (2,4) – 17 Across: Tells Clara (anag) – it contains seasoning (4,6) – SALTCELLAR

Tells Clara (anag) – it contains seasoning (4,6) – 20 Across: Understood – Lear dies (anag) (8) – REALISED

Understood – Lear dies (anag) (8) – 21 Across: Nepalese dumpling with reduplicative name (4) – MOMO

Nepalese dumpling with reduplicative name (4) – 22 Across: Beadsmen (anag) – on these, one’s penniless (4-4) – BEAMENDS

Beadsmen (anag) – on these, one’s penniless (4-4) – 23 Across: (Short) numerical fact (4) – STAT

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Continuous (8) – SEAMLESS

Continuous (8) – 2 Down: Non-electric (guitar) (8) – ACOUSTIC

Non-electric (guitar) (8) – 4 Down: Lose (6) – MISLAY

Lose (6) – 5 Down: Correct (2,3,5) – ONTHEMONEY

Correct (2,3,5) – 6 Down: Weight of an empty vehicle or container (4) – TARE

Weight of an empty vehicle or container (4) – 7 Down: Bit of guitar music – or paint (4) – hasten (4) – LICK

Bit of guitar music – or paint (4) – hasten (4) – 10 Down: Knock off – I sip a lager (anag) (10) – PLAGIARISE

Knock off – I sip a lager (anag) (10) – 12 Down: Relax … (5,3) – CHILLOUT

Relax … (5,3) – 13 Down: … begin (5,3) – STARTOUT

… begin (5,3) – 16 Down: Listen up – wait on (6) – ATTEND

Listen up – wait on (6) – 18 Down: Suddenly take hold of (4) – GRAB

Suddenly take hold of (4) – 19 Down: Art movement formed in Zurich during the first world war (4) – DADA

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

The puzzle moved seamlessly, featuring a timely, long answer related to fossil fuel emissions and a famous 1982 novel. The longer Down clues were equally strong, notably the descriptive phrase for deep-seated and the term for a city on California’s Pacific coast. Clues touching on language (‘Well’ and ‘good’ in France), popular culture (Perky, like Peppa Pig?), and food (Greek skewered meat dish) provided great variety. The whole grid was approachable and quick, making the experience consistently rewarding. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 3.5 out of 5..

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.