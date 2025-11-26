The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,335) Today Answers – November 26, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for November 26, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,335).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for November 26, 2025

Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for November 26, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Suffering after a long ride? (6-4) – SADDLESORE

Suffering after a long ride? (6-4) – 7 Across: Take-off point? (8) – AIRSTRIP

Take-off point? (8) – 8 Across: Nearly (old-fashioned) (4) – NIGH

Nearly (old-fashioned) (4) – 9 Across: Power, hand or machine (4) – TOOL

Power, hand or machine (4) – 10 Across: Less complicated (7) – SIMPLER

Less complicated (7) – 12 Across: Inclination (11) – WILLINGNESS

Inclination (11) – 14 Across: Faint light (7) – GLIMMER

Faint light (7) – 16 Across: Dregs (4) – LEES

Dregs (4) – 19 Across: Sound from Big Ben – pipe (4) – BONG

Sound from Big Ben – pipe (4) – 20 Across: Restriction on what you can do when – am I legit? (anag) (3,5) – AGELIMIT

Restriction on what you can do when – am I legit? (anag) (3,5) – 21 Across: Green (10) – ECOLOGICAL

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Migratory bird which rarely lands (5) – SWIFT

Migratory bird which rarely lands (5) – 2 Down: Plunder (7) – DESPOIL

Plunder (7) – 3 Down: Wait in secret (4) – LURK

Wait in secret (4) – 4 Down: Young trees (8) – SAPLINGS

Young trees (8) – 5 Down: Pole vaulter’s approach (3-2) – RUNUP

Pole vaulter’s approach (3-2) – 6 Down: Way out (6) – EGRESS

Way out (6) – 11 Down: It provides electrical power to trains (4,4) – LIVERAIL

It provides electrical power to trains (4,4) – 12 Down: Small part in a film (4-2) – WALKON

Small part in a film (4-2) – 13 Down: Mournful (7) – ELEGIAC

Mournful (7) – 15 Down: Flute, mushroom or bullet? (5) – MAGIC

Flute, mushroom or bullet? (5) – 17 Down: Nevertheless (5) – STILL

Nevertheless (5) – 18 Down: Mission: Impossible actor Simon __ (4) – PEGG

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Guardian Quick had that classic breezy charm the series is known for. The grid was tidy and well structured, and the fill felt purposeful without any clunky crossings. Cluing stayed clean and direct while still carrying a bit of wit, so answers fell into place with a satisfying snap. Even the longer entries landed smoothly, giving the puzzle a nice sense of balance. Overall, it was a crisp, well crafted quickie that hit the exact tone a Guardian Quick should.

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword