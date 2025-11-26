The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,335) Today Answers – November 26, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for November 26, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,335).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for November 26, 2025
Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Suffering after a long ride? (6-4) – Starts with “S“
- 7 Across: Take-off point? (8) – Starts with “A“
- 8 Across: Nearly (old-fashioned) (4) – Starts with “N“
- 9 Across: Power, hand or machine (4) – Starts with “T“
- 10 Across: Less complicated (7) – Starts with “S“
- 12 Across: Inclination (11) – Starts with “W“
- 14 Across: Faint light (7) – Starts with “G“
- 16 Across: Dregs (4) – Starts with “L“
- 19 Across: Sound from Big Ben – pipe (4) – Starts with “B“
- 20 Across: Restriction on what you can do when – am I legit? (anag) (3,5) – Starts with “A“
- 21 Across: Green (10) – Starts with “E“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Migratory bird which rarely lands (5) – Starts with “S“
- 2 Down: Plunder (7) – Starts with “D“
- 3 Down: Wait in secret (4) – Starts with “L“
- 4 Down: Young trees (8) – Starts with “S“
- 5 Down: Pole vaulter’s approach (3-2) – Starts with “R“
- 6 Down: Way out (6) – Starts with “E“
- 11 Down: It provides electrical power to trains (4,4) – Starts with “L“
- 12 Down: Small part in a film (4-2) – Starts with “W“
- 13 Down: Mournful (7) – Starts with “E“
- 15 Down: Flute, mushroom or bullet? (5) – Starts with “M“
- 17 Down: Nevertheless (5) – Starts with “S“
- 18 Down: Mission: Impossible actor Simon __ (4) – Starts with “P“
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for November 26, 2025
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Suffering after a long ride? (6-4) – SADDLESORE
- 7 Across: Take-off point? (8) – AIRSTRIP
- 8 Across: Nearly (old-fashioned) (4) – NIGH
- 9 Across: Power, hand or machine (4) – TOOL
- 10 Across: Less complicated (7) – SIMPLER
- 12 Across: Inclination (11) – WILLINGNESS
- 14 Across: Faint light (7) – GLIMMER
- 16 Across: Dregs (4) – LEES
- 19 Across: Sound from Big Ben – pipe (4) – BONG
- 20 Across: Restriction on what you can do when – am I legit? (anag) (3,5) – AGELIMIT
- 21 Across: Green (10) – ECOLOGICAL
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Migratory bird which rarely lands (5) – SWIFT
- 2 Down: Plunder (7) – DESPOIL
- 3 Down: Wait in secret (4) – LURK
- 4 Down: Young trees (8) – SAPLINGS
- 5 Down: Pole vaulter’s approach (3-2) – RUNUP
- 6 Down: Way out (6) – EGRESS
- 11 Down: It provides electrical power to trains (4,4) – LIVERAIL
- 12 Down: Small part in a film (4-2) – WALKON
- 13 Down: Mournful (7) – ELEGIAC
- 15 Down: Flute, mushroom or bullet? (5) – MAGIC
- 17 Down: Nevertheless (5) – STILL
- 18 Down: Mission: Impossible actor Simon __ (4) – PEGG
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
Today’s Guardian Quick had that classic breezy charm the series is known for. The grid was tidy and well structured, and the fill felt purposeful without any clunky crossings. Cluing stayed clean and direct while still carrying a bit of wit, so answers fell into place with a satisfying snap. Even the longer entries landed smoothly, giving the puzzle a nice sense of balance. Overall, it was a crisp, well crafted quickie that hit the exact tone a Guardian Quick should.
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.