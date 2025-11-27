The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,336) Today Answers – November 27, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for November 27, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,336).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for November 27, 2025

Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Upfront (10) – Starts with “ F “

Upfront (10) – Starts with “ “ 7 Across: Fantastic idea? (7) – Starts with “ C “

Fantastic idea? (7) – Starts with “ “ 8 Across: List divider (5) – Starts with “ C “

List divider (5) – Starts with “ “ 10 Across: Breakfast cereal (4) – Starts with “ O “

Breakfast cereal (4) – Starts with “ “ 11 Across: Violent act (8) – Starts with “ A “

Violent act (8) – Starts with “ “ 13 Across: A little something to eat? (6) – Starts with “ N “

A little something to eat? (6) – Starts with “ “ 15 Across: Play films or music using the internet (6) – Starts with “ S “

Play films or music using the internet (6) – Starts with “ “ 17 Across: Container of marine life (8) – Starts with “ A “

Container of marine life (8) – Starts with “ “ 18 Across: Subject of Mary Stuart? (4) – Starts with “ S “

Subject of Mary Stuart? (4) – Starts with “ “ 21 Across: Ensnares (5) – Starts with “ T “

Ensnares (5) – Starts with “ “ 22 Across: Art of folding sheets? (7) – Starts with “ O “

Art of folding sheets? (7) – Starts with “ “ 23 Across: Aunt’s doing (anag) – quite shocking (10) – Starts with “A“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Dabble (5) – Starts with “ F “

Dabble (5) – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Felt regret (4) – Starts with “ R “

Felt regret (4) – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Fireside (6) – Starts with “ H “

Fireside (6) – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Not fully formed (8) – Starts with “ I “

Not fully formed (8) – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: It may be on, below or above the knee (7) – Starts with “ H “

It may be on, below or above the knee (7) – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: Money man or woman (10) – Starts with “ A “

Money man or woman (10) – Starts with “ “ 9 Down: Lopsided (10) – Starts with “ A “

Lopsided (10) – Starts with “ “ 12 Down: In the open (8) – Starts with “ A “

In the open (8) – Starts with “ “ 14 Down: School of architecture, design and applied arts founded by Walter Gropius in 1919 (7) – Starts with “ B “

School of architecture, design and applied arts founded by Walter Gropius in 1919 (7) – Starts with “ “ 16 Down: Or buns (anag) – bribe to commit a crime (6) – Starts with “ S “

Or buns (anag) – bribe to commit a crime (6) – Starts with “ “ 19 Down: Ringing sound (5) – Starts with “ C “

Ringing sound (5) – Starts with “ “ 20 Down: Skirt with a high 5 (4) – Starts with “M“

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for November 27, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Upfront (10) – FORTHRIGHT

Upfront (10) – 7 Across: Fantastic idea? (7) – CHIMERA

Fantastic idea? (7) – 8 Across: List divider (5) – COMMA

List divider (5) – 10 Across: Breakfast cereal (4) – OATS

Breakfast cereal (4) – 11 Across: Violent act (8) – ATROCITY

Violent act (8) – 13 Across: A little something to eat? (6) – NIBBLE

A little something to eat? (6) – 15 Across: Play films or music using the internet (6) – STREAM

Play films or music using the internet (6) – 17 Across: Container of marine life (8) – AQUARIUM

Container of marine life (8) – 18 Across: Subject of Mary Stuart? (4) – SCOT

Subject of Mary Stuart? (4) – 21 Across: Ensnares (5) – TRAPS

Ensnares (5) – 22 Across: Art of folding sheets? (7) – ORIGAMI

Art of folding sheets? (7) – 23 Across: Aunt’s doing (anag) – quite shocking (10) – ASTOUNDING

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Dabble (5) – FLIRT

Dabble (5) – 2 Down: Felt regret (4) – RUED

Felt regret (4) – 3 Down: Fireside (6) – HEARTH

Fireside (6) – 4 Down: Not fully formed (8) – INCHOATE

Not fully formed (8) – 5 Down: It may be on, below or above the knee (7) – HEMLINE

It may be on, below or above the knee (7) – 6 Down: Money man or woman (10) – ACCOUNTANT

Money man or woman (10) – 9 Down: Lopsided (10) – ASYMMETRIC

Lopsided (10) – 12 Down: In the open (8) – ALFRESCO

In the open (8) – 14 Down: School of architecture, design and applied arts founded by Walter Gropius in 1919 (7) – BAUHAUS

School of architecture, design and applied arts founded by Walter Gropius in 1919 (7) – 16 Down: Or buns (anag) – bribe to commit a crime (6) – SUBORN

Or buns (anag) – bribe to commit a crime (6) – 19 Down: Ringing sound (5) – CLANG

Ringing sound (5) – 20 Down: Skirt with a high 5 (4) – MINI

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

The puzzle moved effectively between descriptive phrases, such as the words for a violent act and something quite shocking (a lengthy anagram), and concise vocabulary. The longer Down answers were strong, notably the term for not fully formed and the name of the famous school of architecture. Clues touching on everyday items (List divider, Breakfast cereal), wordplay (Art of folding sheets?), and common phrases (A little something to eat?) provided consistent variety. The whole grid was accessible yet satisfying, making for a rewarding solve that didn’t drag. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4 out of 5.

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

