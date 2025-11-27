The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,336) Today Answers – November 27, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for November 27, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,336).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for November 27, 2025
Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Upfront (10) – Starts with “F“
- 7 Across: Fantastic idea? (7) – Starts with “C“
- 8 Across: List divider (5) – Starts with “C“
- 10 Across: Breakfast cereal (4) – Starts with “O“
- 11 Across: Violent act (8) – Starts with “A“
- 13 Across: A little something to eat? (6) – Starts with “N“
- 15 Across: Play films or music using the internet (6) – Starts with “S“
- 17 Across: Container of marine life (8) – Starts with “A“
- 18 Across: Subject of Mary Stuart? (4) – Starts with “S“
- 21 Across: Ensnares (5) – Starts with “T“
- 22 Across: Art of folding sheets? (7) – Starts with “O“
- 23 Across: Aunt’s doing (anag) – quite shocking (10) – Starts with “A“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Dabble (5) – Starts with “F“
- 2 Down: Felt regret (4) – Starts with “R“
- 3 Down: Fireside (6) – Starts with “H“
- 4 Down: Not fully formed (8) – Starts with “I“
- 5 Down: It may be on, below or above the knee (7) – Starts with “H“
- 6 Down: Money man or woman (10) – Starts with “A“
- 9 Down: Lopsided (10) – Starts with “A“
- 12 Down: In the open (8) – Starts with “A“
- 14 Down: School of architecture, design and applied arts founded by Walter Gropius in 1919 (7) – Starts with “B“
- 16 Down: Or buns (anag) – bribe to commit a crime (6) – Starts with “S“
- 19 Down: Ringing sound (5) – Starts with “C“
- 20 Down: Skirt with a high 5 (4) – Starts with “M“
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for November 27, 2025
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Upfront (10) – FORTHRIGHT
- 7 Across: Fantastic idea? (7) – CHIMERA
- 8 Across: List divider (5) – COMMA
- 10 Across: Breakfast cereal (4) – OATS
- 11 Across: Violent act (8) – ATROCITY
- 13 Across: A little something to eat? (6) – NIBBLE
- 15 Across: Play films or music using the internet (6) – STREAM
- 17 Across: Container of marine life (8) – AQUARIUM
- 18 Across: Subject of Mary Stuart? (4) – SCOT
- 21 Across: Ensnares (5) – TRAPS
- 22 Across: Art of folding sheets? (7) – ORIGAMI
- 23 Across: Aunt’s doing (anag) – quite shocking (10) – ASTOUNDING
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Dabble (5) – FLIRT
- 2 Down: Felt regret (4) – RUED
- 3 Down: Fireside (6) – HEARTH
- 4 Down: Not fully formed (8) – INCHOATE
- 5 Down: It may be on, below or above the knee (7) – HEMLINE
- 6 Down: Money man or woman (10) – ACCOUNTANT
- 9 Down: Lopsided (10) – ASYMMETRIC
- 12 Down: In the open (8) – ALFRESCO
- 14 Down: School of architecture, design and applied arts founded by Walter Gropius in 1919 (7) – BAUHAUS
- 16 Down: Or buns (anag) – bribe to commit a crime (6) – SUBORN
- 19 Down: Ringing sound (5) – CLANG
- 20 Down: Skirt with a high 5 (4) – MINI
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
The puzzle moved effectively between descriptive phrases, such as the words for a violent act and something quite shocking (a lengthy anagram), and concise vocabulary. The longer Down answers were strong, notably the term for not fully formed and the name of the famous school of architecture. Clues touching on everyday items (List divider, Breakfast cereal), wordplay (Art of folding sheets?), and common phrases (A little something to eat?) provided consistent variety. The whole grid was accessible yet satisfying, making for a rewarding solve that didn’t drag. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4 out of 5.
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.