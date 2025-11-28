The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,337) Today Answers – November 28, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for November 28, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,337).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for November 28, 2025

Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Wolfed down (8) – Starts with " D "

5 Across: Stare idiotically (4) – Starts with " G "

9 Across: Japanese dish of filled or topped vinegared rice (5) – Starts with " S "

10 Across: Result (7) – Starts with " P "

11 Across: Quickly go away (4,1,7) – Starts with " B "

13 Across: Preposterous (6)– Starts with " A "

14 Across: Container of boiled food (6) – Starts with " E "

17 Across: Unsporting tactics – eg man's mishap (anag) (12) – Starts with " G "

20 Across: Stuffy (7) – Starts with " A "

21 Across: It's easily twisted (5) – Starts with " A "

22 Across: It's famously dry (4) – Starts with " D "

23 Across: Small amounts of rain, perhaps (8) – quite shocking (10) – Starts with "D"

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Work table (4) – Starts with " D "

2 Down: Evening service (7) – Starts with " V "

3 Down: Indifferent – tune inserted (anag) (12) – Starts with " U "

4 Down: Charlemagne's domain, say (6) – Starts with " E "

6 Down: Angle or accent? (5) – Starts with " A "

7 Down: Refuelling opportunities (3,5) – Starts with " P "

8 Down: Envelope sticker (7,5) – Starts with " P "

12 Down: Leading soldiers? (8) – Starts with " V "

15 Down: Form a crease (7) – Starts with " C "

16 Down: Heavy rope (6 – bribe to commit a crime (6) – Starts with " H "

18 Down: Conventional behaviour (5) – Starts with " M "

19 Down: Looking glass? (4) – Starts with "L"

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for November 28, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

1 Across: Wolfed down (8) – DEVOURED

5 Across: Stare idiotically (4) – GAWP

9 Across: Japanese dish of filled or topped vinegared rice (5) – SUSHI

10 Across: Result (7) – PRODUCT

11 Across: Quickly go away (4,1,7) – BEATARETREAT

13 Across: Preposterous (6) – ABSURD

14 Across: Container of boiled food (6) – EGGCUP

17 Across: Unsporting tactics – eg man's mishap (anag) (12) – GAMESMANSHIP

20 Across: Stuffy (7) – AIRLESS

21 Across: It's easily twisted (5) – ANKLE

22 Across: It's famously dry (4) – DUST

23 Across: Small amounts of rain, perhaps (8) – quite shocking (10) – DROPLETS

1 Down: Work table (4) – DESK

2 Down: Evening service (7) – VESPERS

3 Down: Indifferent – tune inserted (anag) (12) – UNINTERESTED

4 Down: Charlemagne's domain, say (6) – EMPIRE

6 Down: Angle or accent? (5) – ACUTE

7 Down: Refuelling opportunities (3,5) – PITSTOPS

8 Down: Envelope sticker (7,5) – POSTAGESTAMP

12 Down: Leading soldiers? (8) – VANGUARD

15 Down: Form a crease (7) – CRINKLE

16 Down: Heavy rope (6 – bribe to commit a crime (6) – HAWSER

18 Down: Conventional behaviour (5) – MORES

19 Down: Looking glass? (4) – LENS

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

The puzzle moved effectively between descriptive phrases, such as the words for a violent act and something quite shocking (a lengthy anagram), and concise vocabulary. The longer Down answers were strong, notably the term for not fully formed and the name of the famous school of architecture. Clues touching on everyday items (List divider, Breakfast cereal), wordplay (Art of folding sheets?), and common phrases (A little something to eat?) provided consistent variety. The whole grid was accessible yet satisfying, making for a rewarding solve that didn’t drag. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

