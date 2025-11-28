The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,337) Today Answers – November 28, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for November 28, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,337).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for November 28, 2025
Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Wolfed down (8) – Starts with “D“
- 5 Across: Stare idiotically (4) – Starts with “G“
- 9 Across: Japanese dish of filled or topped vinegared rice (5) – Starts with “S“
- 10 Across: Result (7) – Starts with “P“
- 11 Across: Quickly go away (4,1,7) – Starts with “B“
- 13 Across: Preposterous (6)– Starts with “A“
- 14 Across: Container of boiled food (6) – Starts with “E“
- 17 Across: Unsporting tactics – eg man’s mishap (anag) (12) – Starts with “G“
- 20 Across: Stuffy (7) – Starts with “A“
- 21 Across: It’s easily twisted (5) – Starts with “A“
- 22 Across: It’s famously dry (4) – Starts with “D“
- 23 Across: Small amounts of rain, perhaps (8) – quite shocking (10) – Starts with “D“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Work table (4) – Starts with “D“
- 2 Down: Evening service (7) – Starts with “V“
- 3 Down: Indifferent – tune inserted (anag) (12) – Starts with “U“
- 4 Down: Charlemagne’s domain, say (6) – Starts with “E“
- 6 Down: Angle or accent? (5) – Starts with “A“
- 7 Down: Refuelling opportunities (3,5) – Starts with “P“
- 8 Down: Envelope sticker (7,5) – Starts with “P“
- 12 Down: Leading soldiers? (8) – Starts with “V“
- 15 Down: Form a crease (7) – Starts with “C“
- 16 Down: Heavy rope (6 – bribe to commit a crime (6) – Starts with “H“
- 18 Down: Conventional behaviour (5) – Starts with “M“
- 19 Down: Looking glass? (4) – Starts with “L“
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for November 28, 2025
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Wolfed down (8) – DEVOURED
- 5 Across: Stare idiotically (4) – GAWP
- 9 Across: Japanese dish of filled or topped vinegared rice (5) – SUSHI
- 10 Across: Result (7) – PRODUCT
- 11 Across: Quickly go away (4,1,7) – BEATARETREAT
- 13 Across: Preposterous (6) – ABSURD
- 14 Across: Container of boiled food (6) – EGGCUP
- 17 Across: Unsporting tactics – eg man’s mishap (anag) (12) – GAMESMANSHIP
- 20 Across: Stuffy (7) – AIRLESS
- 21 Across: It’s easily twisted (5) – ANKLE
- 22 Across: It’s famously dry (4) – DUST
- 23 Across: Small amounts of rain, perhaps (8) – quite shocking (10) – DROPLETS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Work table (4) – DESK
- 2 Down: Evening service (7) – VESPERS
- 3 Down: Indifferent – tune inserted (anag) (12) – UNINTERESTED
- 4 Down: Charlemagne’s domain, say (6) – EMPIRE
- 6 Down: Angle or accent? (5) – ACUTE
- 7 Down: Refuelling opportunities (3,5) – PITSTOPS
- 8 Down: Envelope sticker (7,5) – POSTAGESTAMP
- 12 Down: Leading soldiers? (8) – VANGUARD
- 15 Down: Form a crease (7) – CRINKLE
- 16 Down: Heavy rope (6 – bribe to commit a crime (6) – HAWSER
- 18 Down: Conventional behaviour (5) – MORES
- 19 Down: Looking glass? (4) – LENS
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
The puzzle moved effectively between descriptive phrases, such as the words for a violent act and something quite shocking (a lengthy anagram), and concise vocabulary. The longer Down answers were strong, notably the term for not fully formed and the name of the famous school of architecture. Clues touching on everyday items (List divider, Breakfast cereal), wordplay (Art of folding sheets?), and common phrases (A little something to eat?) provided consistent variety. The whole grid was accessible yet satisfying, making for a rewarding solve that didn’t drag. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 3.5 out of 5.
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.