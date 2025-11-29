The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,338) Today Answers – November 29, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for November 29, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,338).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for November 29, 2025
Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Pass it clockwise (4) – Starts with “P“
- 3 Across: Diverse – as Dorset (anag) (8) – Starts with “A“
- 9 Across: That’s nothing! (3,4) – Starts with “B“
- 10 Across: Lacking confidence (5) – Starts with “T“
- 11 Across: Pirate, police or hospital? (5) – Starts with “R“
- 12 Across: Grammatical word order (6) – Starts with “S“
- 14 Across: Dreamy behaviour (13) – Starts with “W“
- 17 Across: Every time (6) – Starts with “A“
- 19 Across: Pickled flower bud (5) – Starts with “C“
- 22 Across: Motorcycle user (5) – Starts with “B“
- 23 Across: Collapse inwards (7) – Starts with “I“
- 24 Across: Seaside or pub? (8) – Starts with “L“
- 25 Across: Smoke duct (4) – Starts with “F“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Barathon? (3-5) – Starts with “P“
- 2 Down: Unbending (5) – Starts with “R“
- 4 Down: Pleased about one’s achievements (4-9) – Starts with “S“
- 5 Down: Choose to take part (3,2) – Starts with “O“
- 6 Down: Hit instrument? (7) – Starts with “T“
- 7 Down: Lower part of interior wall when coloured differently (4) – Starts with “D“
- 8 Down: Fit in (6) – Starts with “B“
- 13 Down: Injure (8) – Starts with “A“
- 15 Down: Waterproof material (7) – Starts with “O“
- 16 Down: Get free (6) – Starts with “E“
- 18 Down: When the UK tax year starts and ends (5) – Starts with “A“
- 20 Down: Move stealthily (5) – Starts with “P“
- 21 Down: Son of Adam (4) – Starts with “A“
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for November 29, 2025
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Pass it clockwise (4) – PORT
- 3 Across: Diverse – as Dorset (anag) (8) – ASSORTED
- 9 Across: That’s nothing! (3,4) – BIGDEAL
- 10 Across: Lacking confidence (5) – TIMID
- 11 Across: Pirate, police or hospital? (5) – RADIO
- 12 Across: Grammatical word order (6) – SYNTAX
- 14 Across: Dreamy behaviour (13) – WOOLGATHERING
- 17 Across: Every time (6) – ALWAYS
- 19 Across: Pickled flower bud (5) – CAPER
- 22 Across: Motorcycle user (5) – BIKER
- 23 Across: Collapse inwards (7) – IMPLODE
- 24 Across: Seaside or pub? (8) – LANDLADY
- 25 Across: Smoke duct (4) – FLUE
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Barathon? (3-5) – PUBCRAWL
- 2 Down: Unbending (5) – RIGID
- 4 Down: Pleased about one’s achievements (4-9) – SELFSATISFIED
- 5 Down: Choose to take part (3,2) – OPTIN
- 6 Down: Hit instrument? (7) – TIMPANI
- 7 Down: Lower part of interior wall when coloured differently (4) – DADO
- 8 Down: Fit in (6) – BELONG
- 13 Down: Injure (8) – AGGRIEVE
- 15 Down: Waterproof material (7) – OILSKIN
- 16 Down: Get free (6) – ESCAPE
- 18 Down: When the UK tax year starts and ends (5) – APRIL
- 20 Down: Move stealthily (5) – PROWL
- 21 Down: Son of Adam (4) – ABEL
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
The puzzle moved swiftly, featuring short, sharp answers like the term for Pass it clockwise and a clue relating to the Son of Adam. Longer answers were particularly satisfying, notably the excellent anagram for diverse and the descriptive phrase for dreamy behaviour. Clues relying on association (Pirate, police or hospital? and Seaside or pub?) added welcome charm. The whole grid was well-balanced, making the solving process quick and consistently rewarding with just a few spots for reflection. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 4.5 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Hints and Answers
- The New Yorker Crossword Answers
- The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.