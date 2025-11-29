The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,338) Today Answers – November 29, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for November 29, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,338).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for November 29, 2025

Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Pass it clockwise (4) – Starts with “ P “

Pass it clockwise (4) – Starts with “ “ 3 Across: Diverse – as Dorset (anag) (8) – Starts with “ A “

Diverse – as Dorset (anag) (8) – Starts with “ “ 9 Across: That’s nothing! (3,4) – Starts with “ B “

That’s nothing! (3,4) – Starts with “ “ 10 Across: Lacking confidence (5) – Starts with “ T “

Lacking confidence (5) – Starts with “ “ 11 Across: Pirate, police or hospital? (5) – Starts with “ R “

Pirate, police or hospital? (5) – Starts with “ “ 12 Across: Grammatical word order (6) – Starts with “ S “

Grammatical word order (6) – Starts with “ “ 14 Across: Dreamy behaviour (13) – Starts with “ W “

Dreamy behaviour (13) – Starts with “ “ 17 Across: Every time (6) – Starts with “ A “

Every time (6) – Starts with “ “ 19 Across: Pickled flower bud (5) – Starts with “ C “

Pickled flower bud (5) – Starts with “ “ 22 Across: Motorcycle user (5) – Starts with “ B “

Motorcycle user (5) – Starts with “ “ 23 Across: Collapse inwards (7) – Starts with “ I “

Collapse inwards (7) – Starts with “ “ 24 Across: Seaside or pub? (8) – Starts with “ L “

Seaside or pub? (8) – Starts with “ “ 25 Across: Smoke duct (4) – Starts with “F“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Barathon? (3-5) – Starts with “ P “

Barathon? (3-5) – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Unbending (5) – Starts with “ R “

Unbending (5) – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Pleased about one’s achievements (4-9) – Starts with “ S “

Pleased about one’s achievements (4-9) – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Choose to take part (3,2) – Starts with “ O “

Choose to take part (3,2) – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: Hit instrument? (7) – Starts with “ T “

Hit instrument? (7) – Starts with “ “ 7 Down: Lower part of interior wall when coloured differently (4) – Starts with “ D “

Lower part of interior wall when coloured differently (4) – Starts with “ “ 8 Down: Fit in (6) – Starts with “ B “

Fit in (6) – Starts with “ “ 13 Down: Injure (8) – Starts with “ A “

Injure (8) – Starts with “ “ 15 Down: Waterproof material (7) – Starts with “ O “

Waterproof material (7) – Starts with “ “ 16 Down: Get free (6) – Starts with “ E “

Get free (6) – Starts with “ “ 18 Down: When the UK tax year starts and ends (5) – Starts with “ A “

When the UK tax year starts and ends (5) – Starts with “ “ 20 Down: Move stealthily (5) – Starts with “ P “

Move stealthily (5) – Starts with “ “ 21 Down: Son of Adam (4) – Starts with “A“

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for November 29, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Pass it clockwise (4) – PORT

Pass it clockwise (4) – 3 Across: Diverse – as Dorset (anag) (8) – ASSORTED

Diverse – as Dorset (anag) (8) – 9 Across: That’s nothing! (3,4) – BIGDEAL

That’s nothing! (3,4) – 10 Across: Lacking confidence (5) – TIMID

Lacking confidence (5) – 11 Across: Pirate, police or hospital? (5) – RADIO

Pirate, police or hospital? (5) – 12 Across: Grammatical word order (6) – SYNTAX

Grammatical word order (6) – 14 Across: Dreamy behaviour (13) – WOOLGATHERING

Dreamy behaviour (13) – 17 Across: Every time (6) – ALWAYS

Every time (6) – 19 Across: Pickled flower bud (5) – CAPER

Pickled flower bud (5) – 22 Across: Motorcycle user (5) – BIKER

Motorcycle user (5) – 23 Across: Collapse inwards (7) – IMPLODE

Collapse inwards (7) – 24 Across: Seaside or pub? (8) – LANDLADY

Seaside or pub? (8) – 25 Across: Smoke duct (4) – FLUE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Barathon? (3-5) – PUBCRAWL

Barathon? (3-5) – 2 Down: Unbending (5) – RIGID

Unbending (5) – 4 Down: Pleased about one’s achievements (4-9) – SELFSATISFIED

Pleased about one’s achievements (4-9) – 5 Down: Choose to take part (3,2) – OPTIN

Choose to take part (3,2) – 6 Down: Hit instrument? (7) – TIMPANI

Hit instrument? (7) – 7 Down: Lower part of interior wall when coloured differently (4) – DADO

Lower part of interior wall when coloured differently (4) – 8 Down: Fit in (6) – BELONG

Fit in (6) – 13 Down: Injure (8) – AGGRIEVE

Injure (8) – 15 Down: Waterproof material (7) – OILSKIN

Waterproof material (7) – 16 Down: Get free (6) – ESCAPE

Get free (6) – 18 Down: When the UK tax year starts and ends (5) – APRIL

When the UK tax year starts and ends (5) – 20 Down: Move stealthily (5) – PROWL

Move stealthily (5) – 21 Down: Son of Adam (4) – ABEL

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

The puzzle moved swiftly, featuring short, sharp answers like the term for Pass it clockwise and a clue relating to the Son of Adam. Longer answers were particularly satisfying, notably the excellent anagram for diverse and the descriptive phrase for dreamy behaviour. Clues relying on association (Pirate, police or hospital? and Seaside or pub?) added welcome charm. The whole grid was well-balanced, making the solving process quick and consistently rewarding with just a few spots for reflection. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 4.5 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.