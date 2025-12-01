The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,339) Today Answers – December 1, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 1, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,339).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for December 1, 2025

Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Artistic principle(s) (9) – Starts with “ A “

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Narrow passage (8) – Starts with “ A “

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 1, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Artistic principle(s) (9) – AESTHETIC

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Narrow passage (8) – ALLEYWAY

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

The puzzle moved smoothly between defining the Artistic principle(s) and the word for Harmful publication. The longer Down answers were particularly impressive, notably the descriptive term for omnipresent (a lengthy anagram) and the phrase for a Classic illustration. Clues related to science (the Food additive in baking powder), geography (the former Dutch colony), and the arts (the Work of Matthew Bourne or Arlene Phillips?) provided great variety. The whole grid was accessible and rewarding, maintaining a consistent level of challenge. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

