The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,339) Today Answers – December 1, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 1, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,339).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for December 1, 2025
Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Artistic principle(s) (9) – Starts with “A“
- 8 Across: Harmful publication (5) – Starts with “L“
- 9 Across: Word of farewell (7) – Starts with “C“
- 10 Across: One and all (8) – Starts with “E“
- 11 Across: Glass sheet (4) – Starts with “P“
- 13 Across: Let slip (6) – Starts with “B“
- 14 Across: Work of a tailor – or surgeon? (6) – Starts with “S“
- 16 Across: Once more (4) – Starts with “A“
- 17 Across: Eponymous former Dutch colony in Guyana (8) – Starts with “D“
- 19 Across: Position (7) – Starts with “I“
- 20 Across: Move, making a rustling sound (5) – Starts with “S“
- 21 Across: Created (electricity) (9) – Starts with “G“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Narrow passage (8) – Starts with “A“
- 2 Down: Next – moment (6) – Starts with “S“
- 3 Down: End of a loaf (4) – Starts with “H“
- 4 Down: Food additive in baking powder (8,4) – Starts with “T“
- 5 Down: Work of Matthew Bourne or Arlene Phillips? (12) – Starts with “C“
- 6 Down: Gallic barmen (anag) – omnipresent (3-9) – Starts with “A“
- 7 Down: Classic illustration (6,6) – Starts with “O“
- 12 Down: Let out (8) – Starts with “R“
- 15 Down: It contains undigested bird food (6) – Starts with “P“
- 18 Down: Villain’s retreat (4) – Starts with “L“
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 1, 2025
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Artistic principle(s) (9) – AESTHETIC
- 8 Across: Harmful publication (5) – LIBEL
- 9 Across: Word of farewell (7) – CHEERIO
- 10 Across: One and all (8) – EVERYONE
- 11 Across: Glass sheet (4) – PANE
- 13 Across: Let slip (6) – BETRAY
- 14 Across: Work of a tailor – or surgeon? (6) – SEWING
- 16 Across: Once more (4) – ANEW
- 17 Across: Eponymous former Dutch colony in Guyana (8) – DEMERARA
- 19 Across: Position (7) – INSTALL
- 20 Across: Move, making a rustling sound (5) – SWISH
- 21 Across: Created (electricity) (9) – GENERATED
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Narrow passage (8) – ALLEYWAY
- 2 Down: Next – moment (6) – SECOND
- 3 Down: End of a loaf (4) – HEEL
- 4 Down: Food additive in baking powder (8,4) – TARTARICACID
- 5 Down: Work of Matthew Bourne or Arlene Phillips? (12) – CHOREOGRAPHY
- 6 Down: Gallic barmen (anag) – omnipresent (3-9) – ALLEMBRACING
- 7 Down: Classic illustration (6,6) – OBJECTLESSON
- 12 Down: Let out (8) – RELEASED
- 15 Down: It contains undigested bird food (6) – PELLET
- 18 Down: Villain’s retreat (4) – LAIR
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
The puzzle moved smoothly between defining the Artistic principle(s) and the word for Harmful publication. The longer Down answers were particularly impressive, notably the descriptive term for omnipresent (a lengthy anagram) and the phrase for a Classic illustration. Clues related to science (the Food additive in baking powder), geography (the former Dutch colony), and the arts (the Work of Matthew Bourne or Arlene Phillips?) provided great variety. The whole grid was accessible and rewarding, maintaining a consistent level of challenge. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 3.5 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Hints and Answers
- The New Yorker Crossword Answers
- The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.