The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,340) Today Answers – December 2, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 2, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,340).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for December 2, 2025
Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Delicate (6) – Starts with “S“
- 4 Across: Exist in large numbers (6) – Starts with “A“
- 8 Across: Duck (5) – Starts with “A“
- 9 Across: Unfair – and unfinished (7) – Starts with “P“
- 10 Across: Guts (7) – Starts with “B“
- 11 Across: Way of doing something (5) – Starts with “S“
- 12 Across: Rescue (from) – Crete taxi (anag) (9) – or surgeon? (6) – Starts with “E“
- 17 Across: Spiral shape (5) – Starts with “W“
- 19 Across: Early stages (7) – Starts with “I“
- 21 Across: Thug (7) – Starts with “R“
- 22 Across: Confusing sound of many voices (5) – Starts with “B“
- 23 Across: Infuriate (6) – Starts with “E“
- 24 Across: Vegetable with long, crunchy stalks (6) – Starts with “C“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Unfair (treatment) (6) – Starts with “S“
- 2 Down: Luxury material with a raised design (7) – Starts with “B“
- 3 Down: Soup server (5) – Starts with “L“
- 5 Down: Coffee server (7) – Starts with “B“
- 6 Down: Consensus (5) – Starts with “U“
- 7 Down: Sweet-sounding (6) – omnipresent (3-9) – Starts with “D“
- 9 Down: I panic shy (anag) – medic (9) – Starts with “P“
- 13 Down: Meaningful (7) – Starts with “T“
- 14 Down: Give (someone) a title (7) – Starts with “E“
- 15 Down: Suddenly change direction (6) – Starts with “S“
- 16 Down: Subsidiary bit of drama (6) – Starts with “B“
- 18 Down: Discount – marriage proposal (5) – Starts with “O“
- 20 Down: Animal Farm, for instance (5) – Starts with “F“
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 2, 2025
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Delicate (6) – SUBTLE
- 4 Across: Exist in large numbers (6) – ABOUND
- 8 Across: Duck (5) – AVOID
- 9 Across: Unfair – and unfinished (7) – PARTIAL
- 10 Across: Guts (7) – BRAVERY
- 11 Across: Way of doing something (5) – STYLE
- 12 Across: Rescue (from) – Crete taxi (anag) (9) – or surgeon? (6) – EXTRICATE
- 17 Across: Spiral shape (5) – WHORL
- 19 Across: Early stages (7) – INFANCY
- 21 Across: Thug (7) – RUFFIAN
- 22 Across: Confusing sound of many voices (5) – BABEL
- 23 Across: Infuriate (6) – ENRAGE
- 24 Across: Vegetable with long, crunchy stalks (6) – CELERY
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Unfair (treatment) (6) – SHABBY
- 2 Down: Luxury material with a raised design (7) – BROCADE
- 3 Down: Soup server (5) – LADLE
- 5 Down: Coffee server (7) – BARISTA
- 6 Down: Consensus (5) – UNITY
- 7 Down: Sweet-sounding (6) – omnipresent (3-9) – DULCET
- 9 Down: I panic shy (anag) – medic (9) – PHYSICIAN
- 13 Down: Meaningful (7) – TELLING
- 14 Down: Give (someone) a title (7) – ENNOBLE
- 15 Down: Suddenly change direction (6) – SWERVE
- 16 Down: Subsidiary bit of drama (6) – BYPLAY
- 18 Down: Discount – marriage proposal (5) – OFFER
- 20 Down: Animal Farm, for instance (5) – FABLE
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
The puzzle moved swiftly, featuring short, sharp answers like the term for Duck and the word for Guts. The longer Across answers were satisfying, especially the rewarding anagram for Rescue (from). The Down clues were strong and diverse, ranging from the Luxury material with a raised design to the term for a Coffee server and the anagram for medic. The whole grid was accessible, with just a couple of slightly less common words (like the Spiral shape and the Sweet-sounding adjective) keeping the level engaging without being frustrating. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 3.5 out of 5.
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.