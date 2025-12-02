The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,340) Today Answers – December 2, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 2, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,340).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for December 2, 2025

Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Delicate (6) – Starts with “ S “

Delicate (6) – Starts with “ “ 4 Across: Exist in large numbers (6) – Starts with “ A “

Exist in large numbers (6) – Starts with “ “ 8 Across: Duck (5) – Starts with “ A “

Duck (5) – Starts with “ “ 9 Across: Unfair – and unfinished (7) – Starts with “ P “

Unfair – and unfinished (7) – Starts with “ “ 10 Across: Guts (7) – Starts with “ B “

Guts (7) – Starts with “ “ 11 Across: Way of doing something (5) – Starts with “ S “

Way of doing something (5) – Starts with “ “ 12 Across: Rescue (from) – Crete taxi (anag) (9) – or surgeon? (6) – Starts with “ E “

Rescue (from) – Crete taxi (anag) (9) – or surgeon? (6) – Starts with “ “ 17 Across: Spiral shape (5) – Starts with “ W “

Spiral shape (5) – Starts with “ “ 19 Across: Early stages (7) – Starts with “ I “

Early stages (7) – Starts with “ “ 21 Across: Thug (7) – Starts with “ R “

Thug (7) – Starts with “ “ 22 Across: Confusing sound of many voices (5) – Starts with “ B “

Confusing sound of many voices (5) – Starts with “ “ 23 Across: Infuriate (6) – Starts with “ E “

Infuriate (6) – Starts with “ “ 24 Across: Vegetable with long, crunchy stalks (6) – Starts with “C“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Unfair (treatment) (6) – Starts with “ S “

Unfair (treatment) (6) – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Luxury material with a raised design (7) – Starts with “ B “

Luxury material with a raised design (7) – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Soup server (5) – Starts with “ L “

Soup server (5) – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Coffee server (7) – Starts with “ B “

Coffee server (7) – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: Consensus (5) – Starts with “ U “

Consensus (5) – Starts with “ “ 7 Down: Sweet-sounding (6) – omnipresent (3-9) – Starts with “ D “

Sweet-sounding (6) – omnipresent (3-9) – Starts with “ “ 9 Down: I panic shy (anag) – medic (9) – Starts with “ P “

I panic shy (anag) – medic (9) – Starts with “ “ 13 Down: Meaningful (7) – Starts with “ T “

Meaningful (7) – Starts with “ “ 14 Down: Give (someone) a title (7) – Starts with “ E “

Give (someone) a title (7) – Starts with “ “ 15 Down: Suddenly change direction (6) – Starts with “ S “

Suddenly change direction (6) – Starts with “ “ 16 Down: Subsidiary bit of drama (6) – Starts with “ B “

Subsidiary bit of drama (6) – Starts with “ “ 18 Down: Discount – marriage proposal (5) – Starts with “ O “

Discount – marriage proposal (5) – Starts with “ “ 20 Down: Animal Farm, for instance (5) – Starts with “F“

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 2, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Delicate (6) – SUBTLE

Delicate (6) – 4 Across: Exist in large numbers (6) – ABOUND

Exist in large numbers (6) – 8 Across: Duck (5) – AVOID

Duck (5) – 9 Across: Unfair – and unfinished (7) – PARTIAL

Unfair – and unfinished (7) – 10 Across: Guts (7) – BRAVERY

Guts (7) – 11 Across: Way of doing something (5) – STYLE

Way of doing something (5) – 12 Across: Rescue (from) – Crete taxi (anag) (9) – or surgeon? (6) – EXTRICATE

Rescue (from) – Crete taxi (anag) (9) – or surgeon? (6) – 17 Across: Spiral shape (5) – WHORL

Spiral shape (5) – 19 Across: Early stages (7) – INFANCY

Early stages (7) – 21 Across: Thug (7) – RUFFIAN

Thug (7) – 22 Across: Confusing sound of many voices (5) – BABEL

Confusing sound of many voices (5) – 23 Across: Infuriate (6) – ENRAGE

Infuriate (6) – 24 Across: Vegetable with long, crunchy stalks (6) – CELERY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Unfair (treatment) (6) – SHABBY

Unfair (treatment) (6) – 2 Down: Luxury material with a raised design (7) – BROCADE

Luxury material with a raised design (7) – 3 Down: Soup server (5) – LADLE

Soup server (5) – 5 Down: Coffee server (7) – BARISTA

Coffee server (7) – 6 Down: Consensus (5) – UNITY

Consensus (5) – 7 Down: Sweet-sounding (6) – omnipresent (3-9) – DULCET

Sweet-sounding (6) – omnipresent (3-9) – 9 Down: I panic shy (anag) – medic (9) – PHYSICIAN

I panic shy (anag) – medic (9) – 13 Down: Meaningful (7) – TELLING

Meaningful (7) – 14 Down: Give (someone) a title (7) – ENNOBLE

Give (someone) a title (7) – 15 Down: Suddenly change direction (6) – SWERVE

Suddenly change direction (6) – 16 Down: Subsidiary bit of drama (6) – BYPLAY

Subsidiary bit of drama (6) – 18 Down: Discount – marriage proposal (5) – OFFER

Discount – marriage proposal (5) – 20 Down: Animal Farm, for instance (5) – FABLE

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

The puzzle moved swiftly, featuring short, sharp answers like the term for Duck and the word for Guts. The longer Across answers were satisfying, especially the rewarding anagram for Rescue (from). The Down clues were strong and diverse, ranging from the Luxury material with a raised design to the term for a Coffee server and the anagram for medic. The whole grid was accessible, with just a couple of slightly less common words (like the Spiral shape and the Sweet-sounding adjective) keeping the level engaging without being frustrating. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.