The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,341) Today Answers – December 3, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 3, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,341).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for December 3, 2025

Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

5 Across: Make-up (11) – Starts with “ C “

Make-up (11) – Starts with “ “ 7 Across: Angry mood (in Aust. and US) (4) – Starts with “ S “

Angry mood (in Aust. and US) (4) – Starts with “ “ 8 Across: Dominance (8) – Starts with “ H “

Dominance (8) – Starts with “ “ 9 Across: Excessively prim behaviour (7) – Starts with “ P “

Excessively prim behaviour (7) – Starts with “ “ 11 Across: Poles (anag) – essential for skiing (5) – Starts with “ S “

Poles (anag) – essential for skiing (5) – Starts with “ “ 13 Across: Stop making progress (5) – Starts with “ S “

Stop making progress (5) – Starts with “ “ 14 Across: Analyse (7) – Crete taxi (anag) (9) – or surgeon? (6) – Starts with “ D “

Analyse (7) – Crete taxi (anag) (9) – or surgeon? (6) – Starts with “ “ 16 Across: Golf, beach or cocktail? (8) – Starts with “ U “

Golf, beach or cocktail? (8) – Starts with “ “ 17 Across: (A) disproportionately time-consuming activity (4) – Starts with “ F “

(A) disproportionately time-consuming activity (4) – Starts with “ “ 18 Across: Likeable (11) – Starts with “S“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Bit of dirt (4) – Starts with “ S “

Bit of dirt (4) – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: And that’s that! (2,5) – Starts with “ S “

And that’s that! (2,5) – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Inner part of a hull (5) – Starts with “ B “

Inner part of a hull (5) – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Flyers’ loyalty points (3,5) – Starts with “ A “

Flyers’ loyalty points (3,5) – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Difference of opinion – protects men (anag) (11) – Starts with “ C “

Difference of opinion – protects men (anag) (11) – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: Undefined (11) – Starts with “ N “

Undefined (11) – Starts with “ “ 10 Down: Feelings of listlessness (8) – medic (9) – Starts with “ D “

Feelings of listlessness (8) – medic (9) – Starts with “ “ 12 Down: Razor-toothed South American fish (7) – Starts with “ P “

Razor-toothed South American fish (7) – Starts with “ “ 15 Down: Passionately appeal (5) – Starts with “ P “

Passionately appeal (5) – Starts with “ “ 17 Down: Bouts of coughing – or laughter (4) – Starts with “F“

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 3, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️ 5 Across: Make-up (11) – COMPOSITION

Make-up (11) – 7 Across: Angry mood (in Aust. and US) (4) – SNIT

Angry mood (in Aust. and US) (4) – 8 Across: Dominance (8) – HEGEMONY

Dominance (8) – 9 Across: Excessively prim behaviour (7) – PRUDERY

Excessively prim behaviour (7) – 11 Across: Poles (anag) – essential for skiing (5) – SLOPE

Poles (anag) – essential for skiing (5) – 13 Across: Stop making progress (5) – STALL

Stop making progress (5) – 14 Across: Analyse (7) – Crete taxi (anag) (9) – or surgeon? (6) – DISSECT

Analyse (7) – Crete taxi (anag) (9) – or surgeon? (6) – 16 Across: Golf, beach or cocktail? (8) – UMBRELLA

Golf, beach or cocktail? (8) – 17 Across: (A) disproportionately time-consuming activity (4) – FAFF

(A) disproportionately time-consuming activity (4) – 18 Across: Likeable (11) – SYMPATHETIC

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Bit of dirt (4) – SMUT

Bit of dirt (4) – 2 Down: And that’s that! (2,5) – SOTHERE

And that’s that! (2,5) – 3 Down: Inner part of a hull (5) – BILGE

Inner part of a hull (5) – 4 Down: Flyers’ loyalty points (3,5) – AIRMILES

Flyers’ loyalty points (3,5) – 5 Down: Difference of opinion – protects men (anag) (11) – CONTRETEMPS

Difference of opinion – protects men (anag) (11) – 6 Down: Undefined (11) – NONSPECIFIC

Undefined (11) – 10 Down: Feelings of listlessness (8) – DOLDRUMS

Feelings of listlessness (8) – 12 Down: Razor-toothed South American fish (7) – PIRANHA

Razor-toothed South American fish (7) – 15 Down: Passionately appeal (5) – PLEAD

Passionately appeal (5) – 17 Down: Bouts of coughing – or laughter (4) – FITS

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

The puzzle moved swiftly, featuring the excellent long answers for Make-up and the word for Likeable. The clues were highly varied, ranging from slang for Angry mood to terms describing a Razor-toothed South American fish and the concept of Dominance. The longer Down answers were particularly rewarding, including the anagram for a Difference of opinion and the concise term for Undefined. The whole grid was both accessible and engaging, with the clue referencing Golf, beach or cocktail? adding a nice touch of wit. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 4 out of 5.

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

