The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,341) Today Answers – December 3, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 3, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,341).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for December 3, 2025
Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 5 Across: Make-up (11) – Starts with “C“
- 7 Across: Angry mood (in Aust. and US) (4) – Starts with “S“
- 8 Across: Dominance (8) – Starts with “H“
- 9 Across: Excessively prim behaviour (7) – Starts with “P“
- 11 Across: Poles (anag) – essential for skiing (5) – Starts with “S“
- 13 Across: Stop making progress (5) – Starts with “S“
- 14 Across: Analyse (7) – Crete taxi (anag) (9) – or surgeon? (6) – Starts with “D“
- 16 Across: Golf, beach or cocktail? (8) – Starts with “U“
- 17 Across: (A) disproportionately time-consuming activity (4) – Starts with “F“
- 18 Across: Likeable (11) – Starts with “S“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Bit of dirt (4) – Starts with “S“
- 2 Down: And that’s that! (2,5) – Starts with “S“
- 3 Down: Inner part of a hull (5) – Starts with “B“
- 4 Down: Flyers’ loyalty points (3,5) – Starts with “A“
- 5 Down: Difference of opinion – protects men (anag) (11) – Starts with “C“
- 6 Down: Undefined (11) – Starts with “N“
- 10 Down: Feelings of listlessness (8) – medic (9) – Starts with “D“
- 12 Down: Razor-toothed South American fish (7) – Starts with “P“
- 15 Down: Passionately appeal (5) – Starts with “P“
- 17 Down: Bouts of coughing – or laughter (4) – Starts with “F“
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 3, 2025
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 5 Across: Make-up (11) – COMPOSITION
- 7 Across: Angry mood (in Aust. and US) (4) – SNIT
- 8 Across: Dominance (8) – HEGEMONY
- 9 Across: Excessively prim behaviour (7) – PRUDERY
- 11 Across: Poles (anag) – essential for skiing (5) – SLOPE
- 13 Across: Stop making progress (5) – STALL
- 14 Across: Analyse (7) – Crete taxi (anag) (9) – or surgeon? (6) – DISSECT
- 16 Across: Golf, beach or cocktail? (8) – UMBRELLA
- 17 Across: (A) disproportionately time-consuming activity (4) – FAFF
- 18 Across: Likeable (11) – SYMPATHETIC
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Bit of dirt (4) – SMUT
- 2 Down: And that’s that! (2,5) – SOTHERE
- 3 Down: Inner part of a hull (5) – BILGE
- 4 Down: Flyers’ loyalty points (3,5) – AIRMILES
- 5 Down: Difference of opinion – protects men (anag) (11) – CONTRETEMPS
- 6 Down: Undefined (11) – NONSPECIFIC
- 10 Down: Feelings of listlessness (8) – DOLDRUMS
- 12 Down: Razor-toothed South American fish (7) – PIRANHA
- 15 Down: Passionately appeal (5) – PLEAD
- 17 Down: Bouts of coughing – or laughter (4) – FITS
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
The puzzle moved swiftly, featuring the excellent long answers for Make-up and the word for Likeable. The clues were highly varied, ranging from slang for Angry mood to terms describing a Razor-toothed South American fish and the concept of Dominance. The longer Down answers were particularly rewarding, including the anagram for a Difference of opinion and the concise term for Undefined. The whole grid was both accessible and engaging, with the clue referencing Golf, beach or cocktail? adding a nice touch of wit. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 4 out of 5.
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.