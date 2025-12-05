The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,343) Today Answers – December 5, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 5, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,343).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for December 5, 2025

Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: (Of an illness) caused by e.g. stress (13)

8 Across: Peacock's outstanding feature (7)

9 Across: Means of searching underwater (5)

10 Across: (Casual) clothes (4)

11 Across: Solidly constructed (4-4)

13 Across: Pop or Philip? (6)

14 Across: Prawns in breadcrumbs (6) – Crete taxi (anag) (9) – or surgeon? (6)

17 Across: Social butterfly (8)

19 Across: Keep it up in trying circumstances (4)

21 Across: Piece for nine musicians (5)

22 Across: Having a run of success (2,1,4)

24 Across: Psychological impact of war (6,7)

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Try – fizzy drink (3)

2 Down: Not so mature (7)

3 Down: Pile (up) (4)

4 Down: Distorted (6)

5 Down: Lose track of – Alice's MP (anag) (8)

6 Down: Country made up of more than 170 islands in the South Pacific (5)

7 Down: Claire Ann (anag) – reddish-orange semi-precious stone (9)

10 Down: Having (small) screen presence (9)

12 Down: Italian bread made with olive oil (8)

15 Down: Game of tiles (7) – or laughter (4)

16 Down: Limit (3-3) – or laughter (4)

18 Down: Stretch, blue or double? (5)

20 Down: Horse-drawn vehicle (4)

23 Down: Give a false impression (3)

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 5, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

1 Across: (Of an illness) caused by e.g. stress (13) – PSYCHOSOMATIC

8 Across: Peacock's outstanding feature (7) – PLUMAGE

9 Across: Means of searching underwater (5) – SONAR

10 Across: (Casual) clothes (4) – TOGS

11 Across: Solidly constructed (4-4) – WELLMADE

13 Across: Pop or Philip? (6) – LARKIN

14 Across: Prawns in breadcrumbs (6) – Crete taxi (anag) (9) – or surgeon? (6) – SCAMPI

17 Across: Social butterfly (8) – GADABOUT

19 Across: Keep it up in trying circumstances (4) – CHIN

21 Across: Piece for nine musicians (5) – NONET

22 Across: Having a run of success (2,1,4) – ONAROLL

24 Across: Psychological impact of war (6,7) – COMBATFATIGUE

1 Down: Try – fizzy drink (3) – POP

2 Down: Not so mature (7) – YOUNGER

3 Down: Pile (up) (4) – HEAP

4 Down: Distorted (6) – SKEWED

5 Down: Lose track of – Alice's MP (anag) (8) – MISPLACE

6 Down: Country made up of more than 170 islands in the South Pacific (5) – TONGA

7 Down: Claire Ann (anag) – reddish-orange semi-precious stone (9) – CARNELIAN

10 Down: Having (small) screen presence (9) – TELEGENIC

12 Down: Italian bread made with olive oil (8) – CIABATTA

15 Down: Game of tiles (7) – or laughter (4) – MAHJONG

16 Down: Limit (3-3) – or laughter (4) – CUTOFF

18 Down: Stretch, blue or double? (5) – DENIM

20 Down: Horse-drawn vehicle (4) – CART

23 Down: Give a false impression (3) – LIE

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

The puzzle moved effectively, featuring two excellent, lengthy definitions for the (Of an illness) caused by e.g. stress and the Psychological impact of war. Shorter clues were clever too, covering the Peacock’s outstanding feature and the word for (Casual) clothes. The Down clues were strong, ranging from the specific definition of a Country made up of more than 170 islands to the anagram for a reddish-orange semi-precious stone. Overall, the grid maintained a high level of accessible general knowledge, making the solving process consistently engaging and quick. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 4 out of 5.

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

