The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,344) Today Answers – December 6, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 6, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,344).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for December 6, 2025
Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Trouble (6) – Starts with “H“
- 4 Across: Inclined to show respect (5) – Starts with “B“
- 7 Across: Make them to right a wrong (6) – Starts with “A“
- 8 Across: Deep, steep-sided valley (6) – Starts with “C“
- 9 Across: In addition (4) – Starts with “A“
- 10 Across: It may be needed if one’s too ill to work (4,4) – Starts with “S“
- 12 Across: 16th-century religious movement which led to Protestantism (11) – Starts with “R“
- 17 Across: Conflict among citizens of the same country (5,3) – Starts with “C“
- 19 Across: What’s currently of interest? (4) – Starts with “N“
- 20 Across: Run awkwardly (6) – Starts with “L“
- 21 Across: Advance into new territory (6) – Starts with “I“
- 22 Across: Spanish bar snacks (5) – Starts with “T“
- 23 Across: Carb-heavy food (6) – Starts with “S“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Less grand (7) – Starts with “H“
- 2 Down: Car window up above (7) – Starts with “S“
- 3 Down: Stalwart’s (anag) – misfortune pushing one over the edge (4,5) – Starts with “L“
- 4 Down: Empty space (5) – Starts with “B“
- 5 Down: Well done (informally) (3,2,2) – Starts with “W“
- 6 Down: TV, roast or black-tie? (6) – Starts with “D“
- 11 Down: Mountainside transport (9) – Starts with “C“
- 13 Down: Wrap around (7) – Starts with “E“
- 14 Down: Eroding (anag) – overlooked (7) – Starts with “I“
- 15 Down: Former London prison on the site of the present-day Old Bailey (7) – Starts with “N“
- 16 Down: Make like Barbara Hepworth? (6) – Starts with “S“
- 18 Down: Personal appearance (5) – Starts with “L“
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 6, 2025
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Trouble (6) – HASSLE
- 4 Across: Inclined to show respect (5) – BOWED
- 7 Across: Make them to right a wrong (6) – AMENDS
- 8 Across: Deep, steep-sided valley (6) – CANYON
- 9 Across: In addition (4) – ALSO
- 10 Across: It may be needed if one’s too ill to work (4,4) – STICKNOTE
- 12 Across: 16th-century religious movement which led to Protestantism (11) – REFORMATION
- 17 Across: Conflict among citizens of the same country (5,3) – CIVILWAR
- 19 Across: What’s currently of interest? (4) – NEWS
- 20 Across: Run awkwardly (6) – LOLLOP
- 21 Across: Advance into new territory (6) – INROAD
- 22 Across: Spanish bar snacks (5) – TAPAS
- 23 Across: Carb-heavy food (6) – STODGE
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Less grand (7) – HUMBLER
- 2 Down: Car window up above (7) – SUNROOF
- 3 Down: Stalwart’s (anag) – misfortune pushing one over the edge (4,5) – LASTSTRAW
- 4 Down: Empty space (5) – BLANK
- 5 Down: Well done (informally) (3,2,2) – WAYTOGO
- 6 Down: TV, roast or black-tie? (6) – DINNER
- 11 Down: Mountainside transport (9) – CHAIRLIFT
- 13 Down: Wrap around (7) – ENVELOP
- 14 Down: Eroding (anag) – overlooked (7) – IGNORED
- 15 Down: Former London prison on the site of the present-day Old Bailey (7) – NEWGATE
- 16 Down: Make like Barbara Hepworth? (6) – SCULPT
- 18 Down: Personal appearance (5) – LOOKS
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
The puzzle moved effectively, featuring the descriptive, long answer for 16th-century religious movement and the two-word phrase for Conflict among citizens. Shorter clues were sharp, covering topics from Spanish bar snacks to the word for Trouble. The Down clues were notably strong, particularly the anagram for misfortune pushing one over the edge and the specific term for the Former London prison. Clues relying on association (TV, roast or black-tie?) and historical figures (Make like Barbara Hepworth?) added a nice flair. Overall, the accessible grid made for a smooth and rewarding solve. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.