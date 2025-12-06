The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,344) Today Answers – December 6, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 6, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,344).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for December 6, 2025

Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Trouble (6) – Starts with “ H “

Trouble (6) – Starts with “ “ 4 Across: Inclined to show respect (5) – Starts with “ B “

Inclined to show respect (5) – Starts with “ “ 7 Across: Make them to right a wrong (6) – Starts with “ A “

Make them to right a wrong (6) – Starts with “ “ 8 Across: Deep, steep-sided valley (6) – Starts with “ C “

Deep, steep-sided valley (6) – Starts with “ “ 9 Across: In addition (4) – Starts with “ A “

In addition (4) – Starts with “ “ 10 Across: It may be needed if one’s too ill to work (4,4) – Starts with “ S “

It may be needed if one’s too ill to work (4,4) – Starts with “ “ 12 Across: 16th-century religious movement which led to Protestantism (11) – Starts with “ R “

16th-century religious movement which led to Protestantism (11) – Starts with “ “ 17 Across: Conflict among citizens of the same country (5,3) – Starts with “ C “

Conflict among citizens of the same country (5,3) – Starts with “ “ 19 Across: What’s currently of interest? (4) – Starts with “ N “

What’s currently of interest? (4) – Starts with “ “ 20 Across: Run awkwardly (6) – Starts with “ L “

Run awkwardly (6) – Starts with “ “ 21 Across: Advance into new territory (6) – Starts with “ I “

Advance into new territory (6) – Starts with “ “ 22 Across: Spanish bar snacks (5) – Starts with “ T “

Spanish bar snacks (5) – Starts with “ “ 23 Across: Carb-heavy food (6) – Starts with “S“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Less grand (7) – Starts with “ H “

Less grand (7) – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Car window up above (7) – Starts with “ S “

Car window up above (7) – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Stalwart’s (anag) – misfortune pushing one over the edge (4,5) – Starts with “ L “

Stalwart’s (anag) – misfortune pushing one over the edge (4,5) – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Empty space (5) – Starts with “ B “

Empty space (5) – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Well done (informally) (3,2,2) – Starts with “ W “

Well done (informally) (3,2,2) – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: TV, roast or black-tie? (6) – Starts with “ D “

TV, roast or black-tie? (6) – Starts with “ “ 11 Down: Mountainside transport (9) – Starts with “ C “

Mountainside transport (9) – Starts with “ “ 13 Down: Wrap around (7) – Starts with “ E “

Wrap around (7) – Starts with “ “ 14 Down: Eroding (anag) – overlooked (7) – Starts with “ I “

Eroding (anag) – overlooked (7) – Starts with “ “ 15 Down: Former London prison on the site of the present-day Old Bailey (7) – Starts with “ N “

Former London prison on the site of the present-day Old Bailey (7) – Starts with “ “ 16 Down: Make like Barbara Hepworth? (6) – Starts with “ S “

Make like Barbara Hepworth? (6) – Starts with “ “ 18 Down: Personal appearance (5) – Starts with “L“

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 6, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Trouble (6) – HASSLE

Trouble (6) – 4 Across: Inclined to show respect (5) – BOWED

Inclined to show respect (5) – 7 Across: Make them to right a wrong (6) – AMENDS

Make them to right a wrong (6) – 8 Across: Deep, steep-sided valley (6) – CANYON

Deep, steep-sided valley (6) – 9 Across: In addition (4) – ALSO

In addition (4) – 10 Across: It may be needed if one’s too ill to work (4,4) – STICKNOTE

It may be needed if one’s too ill to work (4,4) – 12 Across: 16th-century religious movement which led to Protestantism (11) – REFORMATION

16th-century religious movement which led to Protestantism (11) – 17 Across: Conflict among citizens of the same country (5,3) – CIVILWAR

Conflict among citizens of the same country (5,3) – 19 Across: What’s currently of interest? (4) – NEWS

What’s currently of interest? (4) – 20 Across: Run awkwardly (6) – LOLLOP

Run awkwardly (6) – 21 Across: Advance into new territory (6) – INROAD

Advance into new territory (6) – 22 Across: Spanish bar snacks (5) – TAPAS

Spanish bar snacks (5) – 23 Across: Carb-heavy food (6) – STODGE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Less grand (7) – HUMBLER

Less grand (7) – 2 Down: Car window up above (7) – SUNROOF

Car window up above (7) – 3 Down: Stalwart’s (anag) – misfortune pushing one over the edge (4,5) – LASTSTRAW

Stalwart’s (anag) – misfortune pushing one over the edge (4,5) – 4 Down: Empty space (5) – BLANK

Empty space (5) – 5 Down: Well done (informally) (3,2,2) – WAYTOGO

Well done (informally) (3,2,2) – 6 Down: TV, roast or black-tie? (6) – DINNER

TV, roast or black-tie? (6) – 11 Down: Mountainside transport (9) – CHAIRLIFT

Mountainside transport (9) – 13 Down: Wrap around (7) – ENVELOP

Wrap around (7) – 14 Down: Eroding (anag) – overlooked (7) – IGNORED

Eroding (anag) – overlooked (7) – 15 Down: Former London prison on the site of the present-day Old Bailey (7) – NEWGATE

Former London prison on the site of the present-day Old Bailey (7) – 16 Down: Make like Barbara Hepworth? (6) – SCULPT

Make like Barbara Hepworth? (6) – 18 Down: Personal appearance (5) – LOOKS

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

The puzzle moved effectively, featuring the descriptive, long answer for 16th-century religious movement and the two-word phrase for Conflict among citizens. Shorter clues were sharp, covering topics from Spanish bar snacks to the word for Trouble. The Down clues were notably strong, particularly the anagram for misfortune pushing one over the edge and the specific term for the Former London prison. Clues relying on association (TV, roast or black-tie?) and historical figures (Make like Barbara Hepworth?) added a nice flair. Overall, the accessible grid made for a smooth and rewarding solve. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

