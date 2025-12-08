The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,345) Today Answers – December 8, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 8, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,345).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for December 8, 2025

Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: European river that's Blue in music (6)

4 Across: Slow C16/17 formal dance (6)

9 Across: Sunshade – type of mushroom (7)

10 Across: Relating to the widest section of the hipbone (5)

11 Across: Final letter in Greek alphabet (5)

12 Across: Dash hurriedly – coal basket (7)

13 Across: Significant date – rainy ravens (anag) (11)

18 Across: Huge (7)

20 Across: Fisted or lipped (5)

22 Across: Shakespearean quantity of flesh? (5)

23 Across: Miser (7)

24 Across: French physicist (6)

25 Across: Seed-case of legume (6)

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Bring into (effective) use (6)

2 Down: Audacity (5)

3 Down: Long-grained rice (7)

5 Down: Farewell (5)

6 Down: Earhart or Lindbergh? (7)

7 Down: Cake – Goon Show character (6)

8 Down: Fracture covering (7,4)

14 Down: Bridge bid – Donald absent? (2-5)

15 Down: Liberate (3,4)

16 Down: Perfect imaginary state (6)

17 Down: Be present at (6)

19 Down: Lowest point (5)

21 Down: Bubble slowly – Augustus (5)

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 8, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

1 Across: European river that's Blue in music (6) – DANUBE

4 Across: Slow C16/17 formal dance (6) – PAVANE

9 Across: Sunshade – type of mushroom (7) – PARASOL

10 Across: Relating to the widest section of the hipbone (5) – ILIAC

11 Across: Final letter in Greek alphabet (5) – OMEGA

12 Across: Dash hurriedly – coal basket (7) – SCUTTLE

13 Across: Significant date – rainy ravens (anag) (11) – ANNIVERSARY

18 Across: Huge (7) – TITANIC

20 Across: Fisted or lipped (5) – TIGHT

22 Across: Shakespearean quantity of flesh? (5) – POUND

23 Across: Miser (7) – SCROOGE

24 Across: French physicist (6) – AMPERE

25 Across: Seed-case of legume (6) – PEAPOD

1 Down: Bring into (effective) use (6) – DEPLOY

2 Down: Audacity (5) – NERVE

3 Down: Long-grained rice (7) – BASMATI

5 Down: Farewell (5) – ADIEU

6 Down: Earhart or Lindbergh? (7) – AVIATOR

7 Down: Cake – Goon Show character (6) – ECCLES

8 Down: Fracture covering (7,4) – PLASTERCAST

14 Down: Bridge bid – Donald absent? (2-5) – NOTRUMP

15 Down: Liberate (3,4) – SETFREE

16 Down: Perfect imaginary state (6) – UTOPIA

17 Down: Be present at (6) – ATTEND

19 Down: Lowest point (5) – NADIR

21 Down: Bubble slowly – Augustus (5) – GLOOP

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

The puzzle moved effectively, featuring famous references like the European river that’s Blue in music and the Shakespearean quantity of flesh? The long answer, an excellent anagram for a Significant date, was particularly rewarding. Clues were nicely varied, spanning history (Slow C16/17 formal dance), science (French physicist), and vocabulary (the term for Audacity). The Down clues were solid, with good definitions for the Long-grained rice and the descriptive phrase for a Fracture covering. Overall, the grid was accessible and enjoyable, making for a smooth and satisfying solve. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 4 out of 5.

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

