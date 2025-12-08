The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,345) Today Answers – December 8, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 8, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,345).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for December 8, 2025
Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: European river that’s Blue in music (6) – Starts with “D“
- 4 Across: Slow C16/17 formal dance (6) – Starts with “P“
- 9 Across: Sunshade – type of mushroom (7) – Starts with “P“
- 10 Across: Relating to the widest section of the hipbone (5) – Starts with “I“
- 11 Across: Final letter in Greek alphabet (5) – Starts with “O“
- 12 Across: Dash hurriedly – coal basket (7) – Starts with “S“
- 13 Across: Significant date – rainy ravens (anag) (11) – Starts with “A“
- 18 Across: Huge (7) – Starts with “T“
- 20 Across: Fisted or lipped (5) – Starts with “T“
- 22 Across: Shakespearean quantity of flesh? (5) – Starts with “P“
- 23 Across: Miser (7) – Starts with “S“
- 24 Across: French physicist (6) – Starts with “A“
- 25 Across: Seed-case of legume (6) – Starts with “P“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Bring into (effective) use (6) – Starts with “D“
- 2 Down: Audacity (5) – Starts with “N“
- 3 Down: Long-grained rice (7) – Starts with “B“
- 5 Down: Farewell (5) – Starts with “A“
- 6 Down: Earhart or Lindbergh? (7) – Starts with “A“
- 7 Down: Cake – Goon Show character (6) – Starts with “E“
- 8 Down: Fracture covering (7,4) – Starts with “P“
- 14 Down: Bridge bid – Donald absent? (2-5) – Starts with “N“
- 15 Down: Liberate (3,4) – Starts with “S“
- 16 Down: Perfect imaginary state (6) – Starts with “U“
- 17 Down: Be present at (6) – Starts with “A“
- 19 Down: Lowest point (5) – Starts with “N“
- 21 Down: Bubble slowly – Augustus (5) – Starts with “G“
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 8, 2025
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: European river that’s Blue in music (6) – DANUBE
- 4 Across: Slow C16/17 formal dance (6) – PAVANE
- 9 Across: Sunshade – type of mushroom (7) – PARASOL
- 10 Across: Relating to the widest section of the hipbone (5) – ILIAC
- 11 Across: Final letter in Greek alphabet (5) – OMEGA
- 12 Across: Dash hurriedly – coal basket (7) – SCUTTLE
- 13 Across: Significant date – rainy ravens (anag) (11) – ANNIVERSARY
- 18 Across: Huge (7) – TITANIC
- 20 Across: Fisted or lipped (5) – TIGHT
- 22 Across: Shakespearean quantity of flesh? (5) – POUND
- 23 Across: Miser (7) – SCROOGE
- 24 Across: French physicist (6) – AMPERE
- 25 Across: Seed-case of legume (6) – PEAPOD
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Bring into (effective) use (6) – DEPLOY
- 2 Down: Audacity (5) – NERVE
- 3 Down: Long-grained rice (7) – BASMATI
- 5 Down: Farewell (5) – ADIEU
- 6 Down: Earhart or Lindbergh? (7) – AVIATOR
- 7 Down: Cake – Goon Show character (6) – ECCLES
- 8 Down: Fracture covering (7,4) – PLASTERCAST
- 14 Down: Bridge bid – Donald absent? (2-5) – NOTRUMP
- 15 Down: Liberate (3,4) – SETFREE
- 16 Down: Perfect imaginary state (6) – UTOPIA
- 17 Down: Be present at (6) – ATTEND
- 19 Down: Lowest point (5) – NADIR
- 21 Down: Bubble slowly – Augustus (5) – GLOOP
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
The puzzle moved effectively, featuring famous references like the European river that’s Blue in music and the Shakespearean quantity of flesh? The long answer, an excellent anagram for a Significant date, was particularly rewarding. Clues were nicely varied, spanning history (Slow C16/17 formal dance), science (French physicist), and vocabulary (the term for Audacity). The Down clues were solid, with good definitions for the Long-grained rice and the descriptive phrase for a Fracture covering. Overall, the grid was accessible and enjoyable, making for a smooth and satisfying solve. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 4 out of 5.
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.