The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,346) Today Answers – December 9, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 9, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,346).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 9, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

1 Across: Manual or automatic (12) – TRANSMISSION

9 Across: They were Little in literature (5) – WOMEN

10 Across: Hole, tail or dive (7) – SWALLOW

11 Across: NZ tree – fast-moving shark (4) – MAKO

12 Across: Dodge (the issue) (8) – SIDESTEP

14 Across: Unlearned (6) – INNATE

15 Across: Portable personal computer (6) – LAPTOP

18 Across: Ruler of state, province etc (8) – GOVERNOR

20 Across: Frost (4) – HOAR

22 Across: OK Alice (anag) – cattle food (3-4) – OILCAKE

23 Across: King or AC (5) – COBRA

24 Across: Paper knife (6,6) – LETTEROPENER

2 Down: Small baking dish (7) – RAMEKIN

3 Down: Peter Pan dog (4) – NANA

4 Down: Fine soft cotton fabric (6) – MUSLIN

5 Down: It's found on a keyboard – where astronauts drink? (5,3) – SPACEBAR

6 Down: Key, perhaps – one of Langerhans'? (5) – ISLET

7 Down: Male journalist (12) – NEWSPAPERMAN

8 Down: Lido, e.g. (8,4) – SWIMMINGPOOL

13 Down: Look up on a clear night (4-4) – STARGAZE

16 Down: Spot, shoot or maker (7) – TROUBLE

17 Down: Grapefruit-like fruit (6) – POMELO

19 Down: S African grassland (5) – VELDT

21 Down: Highest point (4) – ACME

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

The puzzle flowed smoothly, featuring the excellent long answers for Manual or automatic and the descriptive phrase for a Paper knife. Shorter clues were sharp, covering topics from the NZ tree to the word for Frost. The Down clues were strong, particularly the clever descriptive phrase for It’s found on a keyboard and the straightforward term for the Peter Pan dog. Clues relying on association (Hole, tail or dive and King or AC) added a nice touch of wit. Overall, the accessible grid made for a smooth and rewarding solve. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4 out of 5.

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.