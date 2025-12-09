The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,346) Today Answers – December 9, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 9, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,346).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 9, 2025
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Manual or automatic (12) – TRANSMISSION
- 9 Across: They were Little in literature (5) – WOMEN
- 10 Across: Hole, tail or dive (7) – SWALLOW
- 11 Across: NZ tree – fast-moving shark (4) – MAKO
- 12 Across: Dodge (the issue) (8) – SIDESTEP
- 14 Across: Unlearned (6) – INNATE
- 15 Across: Portable personal computer (6) – LAPTOP
- 18 Across: Ruler of state, province etc (8) – GOVERNOR
- 20 Across: Frost (4) – HOAR
- 22 Across: OK Alice (anag) – cattle food (3-4) – OILCAKE
- 23 Across: King or AC (5) – COBRA
- 24 Across: Paper knife (6,6) – LETTEROPENER
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 2 Down: Small baking dish (7) – RAMEKIN
- 3 Down: Peter Pan dog (4) – NANA
- 4 Down: Fine soft cotton fabric (6) – MUSLIN
- 5 Down: It’s found on a keyboard – where astronauts drink? (5,3) – SPACEBAR
- 6 Down: Key, perhaps – one of Langerhans’? (5) – ISLET
- 7 Down: Male journalist (12) – NEWSPAPERMAN
- 8 Down: Lido, e.g. (8,4) – SWIMMINGPOOL
- 13 Down: Look up on a clear night (4-4) – STARGAZE
- 16 Down: Spot, shoot or maker (7) – TROUBLE
- 17 Down: Grapefruit-like fruit (6) – POMELO
- 19 Down: S African grassland (5) – VELDT
- 21 Down: Highest point (4) – ACME
Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
The puzzle flowed smoothly, featuring the excellent long answers for Manual or automatic and the descriptive phrase for a Paper knife. Shorter clues were sharp, covering topics from the NZ tree to the word for Frost. The Down clues were strong, particularly the clever descriptive phrase for It’s found on a keyboard and the straightforward term for the Peter Pan dog. Clues relying on association (Hole, tail or dive and King or AC) added a nice touch of wit. Overall, the accessible grid made for a smooth and rewarding solve. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4 out of 5.
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.