The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,347) Today Answers – December 10, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 10, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,347).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 10, 2025
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Carrot or parsnip, e.g. (4,9) – ROOTVEGETABLE
- 8 Across: Mythical bird (3) – ROC
- 9 Across: Auditory perception (9) – LISTENING
- 10 Across: Informer – piglet (8) – SQUEALER
- 11 Across: Ancient Scandinavian book (4) – EDDA
- 13 Across: Raised for discussion (6) – MOOTED
- 14 Across: Fry, kiss or toast? (6) – FRENCH
- 16 Across: Cheese-making town northeast of Amsterdam (4) – EDAM
- 17 Across: Capable of errors (8) – FALLIBLE
- 20 Across: Sporting competition (9) – TRIATHLON
- 21 Across: Blade (3) – OAR
- 22 Across: Trading place (4-3,6) – OPENAIRMARKET
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Some ferries (2-3) – ROROS
- 2 Down: Top of a tale (4,4,1,4) – ONCEUPONATIME
- 3 Down: Inhabitant of small community (8) – VILLAGER
- 4 Down: Set of principles – absolute truth? (6) – GOSPEL
- 5 Down: Three in cards or dice (4) – TREY
- 6 Down: Unit of construction (8,5) – BUILDINGBLOCK
- 7 Down: It’s used to brush pastry (7) – EGGWASH
- 12 Down: Asian country (3,5) – SRILANKA
- 13 Down: Distinguished musician (7) – MAESTRO
- 15 Down: US writer – poster (6) – MAILER
- 18 Down: White heron (5) – EGRET
- 19 Down: Sicilian hotspot (4) – ETNA
Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword offers a classic, steady solve that reflects the series’ signature blend of clarity and craft. The clueing is precise and fair, leaning on straightforward definitions with just enough twist to keep things engaging, while the longer across entries give the grid a satisfying sense of structure. There’s a nice balance between everyday vocabulary and slightly more literary or cultural touches, making the puzzle feel both accessible and pleasantly thoughtful. It’s a polished, well-paced crossword that rewards methodical solving without ever becoming heavy. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.