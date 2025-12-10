The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,347) Today Answers – December 10, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 10, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,347).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 10, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Carrot or parsnip, e.g. (4,9) – ROOTVEGETABLE

Carrot or parsnip, e.g. (4,9) – 8 Across: Mythical bird (3) – ROC

Mythical bird (3) – 9 Across: Auditory perception (9) – LISTENING

Auditory perception (9) – 10 Across: Informer – piglet (8) – SQUEALER

Informer – piglet (8) – 11 Across: Ancient Scandinavian book (4) – EDDA

Ancient Scandinavian book (4) – 13 Across: Raised for discussion (6) – MOOTED

Raised for discussion (6) – 14 Across: Fry, kiss or toast? (6) – FRENCH

Fry, kiss or toast? (6) – 16 Across: Cheese-making town northeast of Amsterdam (4) – EDAM

Cheese-making town northeast of Amsterdam (4) – 17 Across: Capable of errors (8) – FALLIBLE

Capable of errors (8) – 20 Across: Sporting competition (9) – TRIATHLON

Sporting competition (9) – 21 Across: Blade (3) – OAR

Blade (3) – 22 Across: Trading place (4-3,6) – OPENAIRMARKET

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Some ferries (2-3) – ROROS

Some ferries (2-3) – 2 Down: Top of a tale (4,4,1,4) – ONCEUPONATIME

Top of a tale (4,4,1,4) – 3 Down: Inhabitant of small community (8) – VILLAGER

Inhabitant of small community (8) – 4 Down: Set of principles – absolute truth? (6) – GOSPEL

Set of principles – absolute truth? (6) – 5 Down: Three in cards or dice (4) – TREY

Three in cards or dice (4) – 6 Down: Unit of construction (8,5) – BUILDINGBLOCK

Unit of construction (8,5) – 7 Down: It’s used to brush pastry (7) – EGGWASH

It’s used to brush pastry (7) – 12 Down: Asian country (3,5) – SRILANKA

Asian country (3,5) – 13 Down: Distinguished musician (7) – MAESTRO

Distinguished musician (7) – 15 Down: US writer – poster (6) – MAILER

US writer – poster (6) – 18 Down: White heron (5) – EGRET

White heron (5) – 19 Down: Sicilian hotspot (4) – ETNA

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword offers a classic, steady solve that reflects the series’ signature blend of clarity and craft. The clueing is precise and fair, leaning on straightforward definitions with just enough twist to keep things engaging, while the longer across entries give the grid a satisfying sense of structure. There’s a nice balance between everyday vocabulary and slightly more literary or cultural touches, making the puzzle feel both accessible and pleasantly thoughtful. It’s a polished, well-paced crossword that rewards methodical solving without ever becoming heavy. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

