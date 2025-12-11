The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,348) Today Answers – December 11, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 11, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,348).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 11, 2025
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Huffy electricity producers? (4,5) – WINDFARMS
- 8 Across: Bones – Greek mountain (4) – OSSA
- 9 Across: Figurine (9) – STATUETTE
- 10 Across: Fruit – NZ bird (4) – KIWI
- 13 Across: Red pigment used as hair dye (5) – HENNA
- 15 Across: Hard glossy coating (6) – ENAMEL
- 16 Across: Forge (6) – SMITHY
- 17 Across: Long high-backed bench – Yorkshire town (6) – SETTLE
- 19 Across: Coin – pig or fowl? (6) – GUINEA
- 20 Across: Happen (5) – OCCUR
- 21 Across: Fool – what two follows at night? (4) – TWIT
- 24 Across: Water-smacking dive (5,4) – BELLYFLOP
- 25 Across: Cornish Project (4) – EDEN
- 26 Across: What a fairy swaps for cash (4,5) – BABYTOOTH
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 2 Down: Enthusiastic about (4) – INTO
- 3 Down: Show excessive love (4) – DOTE
- 4 Down: Qualification (1,5) – ALEVEL
- 5 Down: Service of morning prayer (6) – MATINS
- 6 Down: Aide (9) – ASSISTANT
- 7 Down: Chap dedicated to his wife and children (6,3) – FAMILYMAN
- 11 Down: Socially prominent glamorous traveller (3-6) – JETSETTER
- 12 Down: Like some warblers and flycatchers (9) – FANTAILED
- 13 Down: UK magazine since 1988 (5) – HELLO
- 14 Down: Loved one (5) – AMOUR
- 18 Down: Skin condition (6) – ECZEMA
- 19 Down: Culpable (6) – GUILTY
- 22 Down: Hairstyle (4) – AFRO
- 23 Down: Part of a poem or a sewing machine (4) – FOOT
Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword delivers a polished, well-balanced solve that blends clever clueing with a warmly classic crossword feel. The grid is packed with clean, intuitive fill, and the clues strike a great balance between direct definitions and lightly playful wordplay, giving the puzzle a pleasant rhythm as each section clicks into place. Longer entries anchor the structure nicely, while shorter ones keep the pace brisk, creating an experience that feels smooth but still thoughtfully crafted. It’s a confident, cohesive crossword that rewards steady solving without ever slipping into obscurity. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.