The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,348) Today Answers – December 11, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 11, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,348).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 11, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Huffy electricity producers? (4,5) – WINDFARMS

Huffy electricity producers? (4,5) – 8 Across: Bones – Greek mountain (4) – OSSA

Bones – Greek mountain (4) – 9 Across: Figurine (9) – STATUETTE

Figurine (9) – 10 Across: Fruit – NZ bird (4) – KIWI

Fruit – NZ bird (4) – 13 Across: Red pigment used as hair dye (5) – HENNA

Red pigment used as hair dye (5) – 15 Across: Hard glossy coating (6) – ENAMEL

Hard glossy coating (6) – 16 Across: Forge (6) – SMITHY

Forge (6) – 17 Across: Long high-backed bench – Yorkshire town (6) – SETTLE

Long high-backed bench – Yorkshire town (6) – 19 Across: Coin – pig or fowl? (6) – GUINEA

Coin – pig or fowl? (6) – 20 Across: Happen (5) – OCCUR

Happen (5) – 21 Across: Fool – what two follows at night? (4) – TWIT

Fool – what two follows at night? (4) – 24 Across: Water-smacking dive (5,4) – BELLYFLOP

Water-smacking dive (5,4) – 25 Across: Cornish Project (4) – EDEN

Cornish Project (4) – 26 Across: What a fairy swaps for cash (4,5) – BABYTOOTH

Down Answers: ⬇️ 2 Down: Enthusiastic about (4) – INTO

Enthusiastic about (4) – 3 Down: Show excessive love (4) – DOTE

Show excessive love (4) – 4 Down: Qualification (1,5) – ALEVEL

Qualification (1,5) – 5 Down: Service of morning prayer (6) – MATINS

Service of morning prayer (6) – 6 Down: Aide (9) – ASSISTANT

Aide (9) – 7 Down: Chap dedicated to his wife and children (6,3) – FAMILYMAN

Chap dedicated to his wife and children (6,3) – 11 Down: Socially prominent glamorous traveller (3-6) – JETSETTER

Socially prominent glamorous traveller (3-6) – 12 Down: Like some warblers and flycatchers (9) – FANTAILED

Like some warblers and flycatchers (9) – 13 Down: UK magazine since 1988 (5) – HELLO

UK magazine since 1988 (5) – 14 Down: Loved one (5) – AMOUR

Loved one (5) – 18 Down: Skin condition (6) – ECZEMA

Skin condition (6) – 19 Down: Culpable (6) – GUILTY

Culpable (6) – 22 Down: Hairstyle (4) – AFRO

Hairstyle (4) – 23 Down: Part of a poem or a sewing machine (4) – FOOT

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword delivers a polished, well-balanced solve that blends clever clueing with a warmly classic crossword feel. The grid is packed with clean, intuitive fill, and the clues strike a great balance between direct definitions and lightly playful wordplay, giving the puzzle a pleasant rhythm as each section clicks into place. Longer entries anchor the structure nicely, while shorter ones keep the pace brisk, creating an experience that feels smooth but still thoughtfully crafted. It’s a confident, cohesive crossword that rewards steady solving without ever slipping into obscurity. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

