The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,349) Today Answers – December 12, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 12, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,349).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 12, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Thoughtless selfish motorist (4,3) – ROADHOG

Thoughtless selfish motorist (4,3) – 8 Across: At once I (anag) – wolf’s-bane or monk’s-hood (7) – ACONITE

At once I (anag) – wolf’s-bane or monk’s-hood (7) – 9 Across: Withdraw (7) – RETRACT

Withdraw (7) – 10 Across: Parliamentary record (7) – HANSARD

Parliamentary record (7) – 11 Across: Italian cured pork fat (5) – LARDO

Italian cured pork fat (5) – 13 Across: Consummate (9) – VERITABLE

Consummate (9) – 15 Across: Ability to put up with something (9) – TOLERANCE

Ability to put up with something (9) – 18 Across: Drink – with Rosie? (5) – CIDER

Drink – with Rosie? (5) – 21 Across: Flat elevated tract of land (7) – PLATEAU

Flat elevated tract of land (7) – 22 Across: Chimney site (7) – ROOFTOP

Chimney site (7) – 23 Across: Kneecap (7) – PATELLA

Kneecap (7) – 24 Across: With great enthusiasm (4,3) – LIKEMAD

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Relating to the countryside (5) – RURAL

Relating to the countryside (5) – 2 Down: Essential oil (5) – ATTAR

Essential oil (5) – 3 Down: Completely in love – somersault (4,4,5) – HEADOVERHEELS

Completely in love – somersault (4,4,5) – 4 Down: Draw threads through cloth to pleat (6) – GATHER

Draw threads through cloth to pleat (6) – 5 Down: Lasting through day and night (5-3-5) – ROUNDTHECLOCK

Lasting through day and night (5-3-5) – 6 Down: Raising agent (6) – BICARB

Raising agent (6) – 7 Down: Annoy – gramophone part (6) – NEEDLE

Annoy – gramophone part (6) – 12 Down: To be played with the bow (12) – ARCO

To be played with the bow (12) – 14 Down: Fast Olympic toboggan (4) – LUGE

Fast Olympic toboggan (4) – 15 Down: Amounts added to return to original level (3-3) – TOPUPS

Amounts added to return to original level (3-3) – 16 Down: Propped-up shed (4-2) – LEANTO

Propped-up shed (4-2) – 17 Down: Relating to bodily bundles of fibre (6) – NEURAL

Relating to bodily bundles of fibre (6) – 19 Down: Piece of information more often referred to in the plural (5) – DATUM

Piece of information more often referred to in the plural (5) – 20 Down: ___ eye movement (5) – RAPID

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword has a steady, classic feel, delivering a clean and well-paced solve that leans on precise definitions and tidy fill rather than trickery. The grid is balanced and orderly, with longer entries providing satisfying anchors and shorter clues offering quick, confident hits that help maintain momentum. There’s a clear sense of craftsmanship throughout: nothing obscure for the sake of difficulty, just thoughtful clueing and smooth connections. It’s a polished, dependable daily crossword that rewards methodical solving while still offering small flashes of delight. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

