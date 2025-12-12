The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,349) Today Answers – December 12, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 12, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,349).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 12, 2025
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Thoughtless selfish motorist (4,3) – ROADHOG
- 8 Across: At once I (anag) – wolf’s-bane or monk’s-hood (7) – ACONITE
- 9 Across: Withdraw (7) – RETRACT
- 10 Across: Parliamentary record (7) – HANSARD
- 11 Across: Italian cured pork fat (5) – LARDO
- 13 Across: Consummate (9) – VERITABLE
- 15 Across: Ability to put up with something (9) – TOLERANCE
- 18 Across: Drink – with Rosie? (5) – CIDER
- 21 Across: Flat elevated tract of land (7) – PLATEAU
- 22 Across: Chimney site (7) – ROOFTOP
- 23 Across: Kneecap (7) – PATELLA
- 24 Across: With great enthusiasm (4,3) – LIKEMAD
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Relating to the countryside (5) – RURAL
- 2 Down: Essential oil (5) – ATTAR
- 3 Down: Completely in love – somersault (4,4,5) – HEADOVERHEELS
- 4 Down: Draw threads through cloth to pleat (6) – GATHER
- 5 Down: Lasting through day and night (5-3-5) – ROUNDTHECLOCK
- 6 Down: Raising agent (6) – BICARB
- 7 Down: Annoy – gramophone part (6) – NEEDLE
- 12 Down: To be played with the bow (12) – ARCO
- 14 Down: Fast Olympic toboggan (4) – LUGE
- 15 Down: Amounts added to return to original level (3-3) – TOPUPS
- 16 Down: Propped-up shed (4-2) – LEANTO
- 17 Down: Relating to bodily bundles of fibre (6) – NEURAL
- 19 Down: Piece of information more often referred to in the plural (5) – DATUM
- 20 Down: ___ eye movement (5) – RAPID
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword has a steady, classic feel, delivering a clean and well-paced solve that leans on precise definitions and tidy fill rather than trickery. The grid is balanced and orderly, with longer entries providing satisfying anchors and shorter clues offering quick, confident hits that help maintain momentum. There’s a clear sense of craftsmanship throughout: nothing obscure for the sake of difficulty, just thoughtful clueing and smooth connections. It’s a polished, dependable daily crossword that rewards methodical solving while still offering small flashes of delight. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.