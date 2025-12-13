The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,350) Today Answers – December 13, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 13, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,350).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 13, 2025
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Family member – type of clock (11) – GRANDFATHER
- 9 Across: NOT LIKE THIS (5-4) – LOWERCASE
- 10 Across: Black and white bird (3) – PIE
- 11 Across: Russian spirit (5) – VODKA
- 13 Across: Dead skin at edge of nails (7) – CUTICLE
- 14 Across: Variety of apple (6) – RUSSET
- 15 Across: Item used by mountaineers to cut footholds (3,3) – ICEAXE
- 18 Across: __ cushion (7) – WHOOPEE
- 20 Across: Game of numbers (5) – LOTTO
- 21 Across: Bath __ University (3) – SPA
- 22 Across: Sly leaver (anag) – on an individual basis (9) – SEVERALLY
- 24 Across: Prehistoric reptile – protect lady (anag) (11) – PTERODACTYL
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Bitterly cold (3) – RAW
- 2 Down: Give a running commentary on (7) – NARRATE
- 3 Down: Complete failure (6) – FIASCO
- 4 Down: English river (5) – TRENT
- 5 Down: Waiting for something (9) – EXPECTANT
- 6 Down: Dickens novel (6,5) – OLIVERTWIST
- 7 Down: Be in full agreement (3,3,2,3) – SEEEYETOEYE
- 8 Down: Lacking in harmony (9) – DISSONANT
- 12 Down: Relating to heat (7) – CALORIC
- 16 Down: Having burning desire (6) – FERVID
- 17 Down: Puzzling question (5) – POSER
- 19 Down: Supposed straight line between landscape features (3) – LEY
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
This Guardian Quick Crossword had a wonderfully expansive feel today, almost as if it wanted to show off just how much range a single grid can pack in without ever feeling chaotic. The clue set bounced confidently from big, dramatic imagery to playful wordplay to literary nods, and the longer entries gave the puzzle a kind of architectural grandeur that made solving feel like stepping through different rooms of a well-designed house. I especially liked how the anagrams and definition clues balanced each other out one moment you’re piecing together a jumble, the next you’re hit with a clue that’s satisfyingly literal. The downs stitched everything together with a smooth, steady rhythm, giving the whole grid a sense of momentum that never dipped. It felt clever, ambitious, and genuinely fun. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.