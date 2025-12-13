The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,350) Today Answers – December 13, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 13, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,350).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 13, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

1 Across: Family member – type of clock (11) – GRANDFATHER

9 Across: NOT LIKE THIS (5-4) – LOWERCASE

10 Across: Black and white bird (3) – PIE

11 Across: Russian spirit (5) – VODKA

13 Across: Dead skin at edge of nails (7) – CUTICLE

14 Across: Variety of apple (6) – RUSSET

15 Across: Item used by mountaineers to cut footholds (3,3) – ICEAXE

18 Across: __ cushion (7) – WHOOPEE

20 Across: Game of numbers (5) – LOTTO

21 Across: Bath __ University (3) – SPA

22 Across: Sly leaver (anag) – on an individual basis (9) – SEVERALLY

24 Across: Prehistoric reptile – protect lady (anag) (11) – PTERODACTYL

1 Down: Bitterly cold (3) – RAW

2 Down: Give a running commentary on (7) – NARRATE

3 Down: Complete failure (6) – FIASCO

4 Down: English river (5) – TRENT

5 Down: Waiting for something (9) – EXPECTANT

6 Down: Dickens novel (6,5) – OLIVERTWIST

7 Down: Be in full agreement (3,3,2,3) – SEEEYETOEYE

8 Down: Lacking in harmony (9) – DISSONANT

12 Down: Relating to heat (7) – CALORIC

16 Down: Having burning desire (6) – FERVID

17 Down: Puzzling question (5) – POSER

19 Down: Supposed straight line between landscape features (3) – LEY

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Guardian Quick Crossword had a wonderfully expansive feel today, almost as if it wanted to show off just how much range a single grid can pack in without ever feeling chaotic. The clue set bounced confidently from big, dramatic imagery to playful wordplay to literary nods, and the longer entries gave the puzzle a kind of architectural grandeur that made solving feel like stepping through different rooms of a well-designed house. I especially liked how the anagrams and definition clues balanced each other out one moment you’re piecing together a jumble, the next you’re hit with a clue that’s satisfyingly literal. The downs stitched everything together with a smooth, steady rhythm, giving the whole grid a sense of momentum that never dipped. It felt clever, ambitious, and genuinely fun. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.