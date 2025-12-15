Home » Puzzles » The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,351) Today Answers – December 15, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 15, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,351).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 15, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: US novelist – bent chin jokes (anag) (4,9) – JOHNSTEINBECK
  • 8 Across: Brand (4) – SEAR
  • 9 Across: Pre-Christmas task? (8) – WRAPPING
  • 10 Across: Not BC(E) (4,6) – ANNODOMINI
  • 12 Across: Tenant (6) – LESSEE
  • 14 Across: Strict disciplinarian (6) – RAMROD
  • 15 Across: Pregnant woman (6-2-2) – MOTHERTOBE
  • 19 Across: Most memorably exciting moment (4,4) – HIGHSPOT
  • 20 Across: Gripe (4) – BEEF
  • 21 Across: 1939 film – Australian magician? (3,6,2,2) – THEWIZARDOFOZ

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 2 Down: Evergreen shrub – reloaned (anag) (8) – OLEANDER
  • 3 Down: Drug dealer (5) – NARCO
  • 4 Down: It’s used to pull (3,4) – TOWROPE
  • 5 Down: Japanese porcelain (5) – IMARI
  • 6 Down: Religious ceremony (7) – BAPTISM
  • 7 Down: Head or nose (4) – CONK
  • 11 Down: Mexican hat (8) – SOMBRERO
  • 13 Down: One way or another (7) – SOMEHOW
  • 14 Down: Come in again (2-5) – REENTER
  • 16 Down: Precious stone (5) – TOPAZ
  • 17 Down: Forbidden (5) – TABOO
  • 18 Down: Significance – __ ball or helmet (4) – PITH

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Guardian Quick Crossword felt especially expansive and playful, almost reveling in its mix of literary heft, seasonal humor, and clever reinterpretations of familiar ideas. Right from the start, the grid signaled ambition with a large, personality-driven entry built from rearrangement rather than straight definition, which set a confident tone for what followed. I enjoyed how the clues hopped between time, tradition, and pop culture holiday tasks, historical dating systems, classic cinema without ever feeling scattered. The wordplay-heavy clues were satisfying to untangle, while the more direct ones provided welcome breathing room, keeping the solve brisk but never shallow. Altogether, it felt like a puzzle that trusted the solver’s range and curiosity, rewarding attention with a steady stream of “that’s clever” moments. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.

  • The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
  • The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
  • Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
  • Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.

