The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,351) Today Answers – December 15, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 15, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,351).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 15, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

1 Across: US novelist – bent chin jokes (anag) (4,9) – JOHNSTEINBECK

8 Across: Brand (4) – SEAR

9 Across: Pre-Christmas task? (8) – WRAPPING

10 Across: Not BC(E) (4,6) – ANNODOMINI

12 Across: Tenant (6) – LESSEE

14 Across: Strict disciplinarian (6) – RAMROD

15 Across: Pregnant woman (6-2-2) – MOTHERTOBE

19 Across: Most memorably exciting moment (4,4) – HIGHSPOT

20 Across: Gripe (4) – BEEF

21 Across: 1939 film – Australian magician? (3,6,2,2) – THEWIZARDOFOZ

2 Down: Evergreen shrub – reloaned (anag) (8) – OLEANDER

3 Down: Drug dealer (5) – NARCO

4 Down: It's used to pull (3,4) – TOWROPE

5 Down: Japanese porcelain (5) – IMARI

6 Down: Religious ceremony (7) – BAPTISM

7 Down: Head or nose (4) – CONK

11 Down: Mexican hat (8) – SOMBRERO

13 Down: One way or another (7) – SOMEHOW

14 Down: Come in again (2-5) – REENTER

16 Down: Precious stone (5) – TOPAZ

17 Down: Forbidden (5) – TABOO

18 Down: Significance – __ ball or helmet (4) – PITH

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Guardian Quick Crossword felt especially expansive and playful, almost reveling in its mix of literary heft, seasonal humor, and clever reinterpretations of familiar ideas. Right from the start, the grid signaled ambition with a large, personality-driven entry built from rearrangement rather than straight definition, which set a confident tone for what followed. I enjoyed how the clues hopped between time, tradition, and pop culture holiday tasks, historical dating systems, classic cinema without ever feeling scattered. The wordplay-heavy clues were satisfying to untangle, while the more direct ones provided welcome breathing room, keeping the solve brisk but never shallow. Altogether, it felt like a puzzle that trusted the solver’s range and curiosity, rewarding attention with a steady stream of “that’s clever” moments. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.