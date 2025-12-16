The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,352) Today Answers – December 16, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 16, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,352).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 16, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Bankrupt (4) – BUST

Bankrupt (4) – 3 Across: Smart cow (anag) – tiny heap of earth (8) – WORMCAST

Smart cow (anag) – tiny heap of earth (8) – 8 Across: Food – thick-coated dog (4) – CHOW

Food – thick-coated dog (4) – 9 Across: Gaseous element (8) – NITROGEN

Gaseous element (8) – 11 Across: These can be vital (10) – STATISTICS

These can be vital (10) – 14 Across: Minnie or Baby (6) – DRIVER

Minnie or Baby (6) – 15 Across: Mussolini (2,4) – ILDUCE

Mussolini (2,4) – 17 Across: List of words (10) – VOCABULARY

List of words (10) – 20 Across: Hitchcock film (3,5) – THEBIRDS

Hitchcock film (3,5) – 21 Across: Disreputable place (4) – DIVE

Disreputable place (4) – 22 Across: Favourite food of silkworms (8) – MULBERRY

Favourite food of silkworms (8) – 23 Across: Count votes (4) – TELL

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Posterior (8) – BACKSIDE

Posterior (8) – 2 Down: Landlocked European country (8) – SLOVAKIA

Landlocked European country (8) – 4 Down: Substance with sedative properties (6) – OPIATE

Substance with sedative properties (6) – 5 Down: Unbelievably amazing (10) – MIRACULOUS

Unbelievably amazing (10) – 6 Down: Seaweed, e.g. (4) – ALGA

Seaweed, e.g. (4) – 7 Down: Hue – change or influence slightly (4) – TINT

Hue – change or influence slightly (4) – 10 Down: Dolly’s eight hour day? (4,2,4) – NINETOFIVE

Dolly’s eight hour day? (4,2,4) – 12 Down: Commonly supposed to be (8) – PUTATIVE

Commonly supposed to be (8) – 13 Down: OK – in excellent health (4,4) – VERYWELL

OK – in excellent health (4,4) – 16 Down: Look or glance (6) – GANDER

Look or glance (6) – 18 Down: Stalk (4) – STEM

Stalk (4) – 19 Down: Greenish-blue (4) – TEAL

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Guardian Quick Crossword had a solid, traditional feel, balanced nicely by a mix of straightforward definitions and playful rearrangements that kept the solve engaging. I liked how the puzzle moved between academic language, everyday places, and cultural references, giving it variety without losing coherence. The wordplay was gentle but satisfying, and a familiar workday-themed clue added a quiet moment of humor. Overall, it was well-paced and confidently constructed. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

