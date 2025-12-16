Home » Puzzles » The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,352) Today Answers – December 16, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,352) Today Answers – December 16, 2025

by Vishal Yadav
written by Vishal Yadav 0 comment

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 16, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,352).

The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,352) Today Answers - December 16, 2025

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 16, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Bankrupt (4) – BUST
  • 3 Across: Smart cow (anag) – tiny heap of earth (8) – WORMCAST
  • 8 Across: Food – thick-coated dog (4) – CHOW
  • 9 Across: Gaseous element (8) – NITROGEN
  • 11 Across: These can be vital (10) – STATISTICS
  • 14 Across: Minnie or Baby (6) – DRIVER
  • 15 Across: Mussolini (2,4) – ILDUCE
  • 17 Across: List of words (10) – VOCABULARY
  • 20 Across: Hitchcock film (3,5) – THEBIRDS
  • 21 Across: Disreputable place (4) – DIVE
  • 22 Across: Favourite food of silkworms (8) – MULBERRY
  • 23 Across: Count votes (4) – TELL

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Posterior (8) – BACKSIDE
  • 2 Down: Landlocked European country (8) – SLOVAKIA
  • 4 Down: Substance with sedative properties (6) – OPIATE
  • 5 Down: Unbelievably amazing (10) – MIRACULOUS
  • 6 Down: Seaweed, e.g. (4) – ALGA
  • 7 Down: Hue – change or influence slightly (4) – TINT
  • 10 Down: Dolly’s eight hour day? (4,2,4) – NINETOFIVE
  • 12 Down: Commonly supposed to be (8) – PUTATIVE
  • 13 Down: OK – in excellent health (4,4) – VERYWELL
  • 16 Down: Look or glance (6) – GANDER
  • 18 Down: Stalk (4) – STEM
  • 19 Down: Greenish-blue (4) – TEAL

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword
The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,352) Today Answers - December 16, 2025

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Guardian Quick Crossword had a solid, traditional feel, balanced nicely by a mix of straightforward definitions and playful rearrangements that kept the solve engaging. I liked how the puzzle moved between academic language, everyday places, and cultural references, giving it variety without losing coherence. The wordplay was gentle but satisfying, and a familiar workday-themed clue added a quiet moment of humor. Overall, it was well-paced and confidently constructed. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.

  • The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
  • The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
  • Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
  • Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.

You may also like

Decorative Pitcher – Crossword Clue Answers

Studying – Crossword Clue Answers

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: December 16,...

Maiden Name Preceder – Crossword Clue Answers

“Get on With It” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December...

Mike Breaking Bad – Crossword Clue Answers

Wheal Definition – Crossword Clue Answers

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 16,...

Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1327, December 16, 2025

Put Trust In – Crossword Clue Answers