The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,353) Today Answers – December 17, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 17, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,353).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 17, 2025
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Biblical patriarch – eight bottles in one (10) – METHUSELAH
- 7 Across: Stack of logs (4,4) – WOODPILE
- 8 Across: Responsibility (4) – ONUS
- 9 Across: College – mess (4) – ETON
- 10 Across: Loathing (7) – DISGUST
- 12 Across: Race curls up (anag) – relating to twilight (11) – CREPUSCULAR
- 14 Across: Rugby position – a wing and three legs? (3,4) – FLYHALF
- 16 Across: Solo in opera (4) – ARIA
- 19 Across: Rabbit tail (4) – SCUT
- 20 Across: Abstract speculation – body of political ideas (8) – IDEOLOGY
- 21 Across: Aerial pigs (anag) – steal ideas to present as one’s own (10) – PLAGIARISE
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Short-sighted person (5) – MYOPE
- 2 Down: Larva of a frog or toad (7) – TADPOLE
- 3 Down: Single item (4) – UNIT
- 4 Down: Part of an optical instrument (8) – EYEPIECE
- 5 Down: Surrounded by (5) – AMONG
- 6 Down: Treasurer (6) – BURSAR
- 11 Down: Remote from the centre (8) – OUTLYING
- 12 Down: (Unprinted) cotton cloth (6) – CALICO
- 13 Down: Siren of the Rhine (7) – LORELEI
- 15 Down: Phonetic alphabet H (5) – HOTEL
- 17 Down: Fish (5) – ANGLE
- 18 Down: Greek cheese (4) – FETA
Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
This was a clever and intellectually stimulating Quick Crossword today, featuring a fantastic range of vocabulary from classical mythology to scientific terms. The puzzle moved effortlessly between the long answer for the Biblical patriarch and the sharp, short clues like the one for Greek cheese. The anagram for a word relating to twilight was particularly satisfying to unpick, as was the lengthy definition for the act of stealing ideas. The Down clues were equally strong, covering everything from the larva of a frog or toad to the legendary Siren of the Rhine. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 3 out of 5.
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.