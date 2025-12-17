The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,353) Today Answers – December 17, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 17, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,353).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 17, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Biblical patriarch – eight bottles in one (10) – METHUSELAH

Stack of logs (4,4) – WOODPILE

Responsibility (4) – ONUS

College – mess (4) – ETON

Loathing (7) – DISGUST

Race curls up (anag) – relating to twilight (11) – CREPUSCULAR

Rugby position – a wing and three legs? (3,4) – FLYHALF

Solo in opera (4) – ARIA

Rabbit tail (4) – SCUT

Abstract speculation – body of political ideas (8) – IDEOLOGY

Aerial pigs (anag) – steal ideas to present as one's own (10) – PLAGIARISE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Short-sighted person (5) – MYOPE

Larva of a frog or toad (7) – TADPOLE

Single item (4) – UNIT

Part of an optical instrument (8) – EYEPIECE

Surrounded by (5) – AMONG

Treasurer (6) – BURSAR

Remote from the centre (8) – OUTLYING

(Unprinted) cotton cloth (6) – CALICO

Siren of the Rhine (7) – LORELEI

Phonetic alphabet H (5) – HOTEL

Fish (5) – ANGLE

Greek cheese (4) – FETA

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This was a clever and intellectually stimulating Quick Crossword today, featuring a fantastic range of vocabulary from classical mythology to scientific terms. The puzzle moved effortlessly between the long answer for the Biblical patriarch and the sharp, short clues like the one for Greek cheese. The anagram for a word relating to twilight was particularly satisfying to unpick, as was the lengthy definition for the act of stealing ideas. The Down clues were equally strong, covering everything from the larva of a frog or toad to the legendary Siren of the Rhine. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 3 out of 5.

