The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,354) Answers Today – December 18, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 18, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,354).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 18, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Sounds familiar (5,1,4) – RINGSABELL

Sounds familiar (5,1,4) – 7 Across: Dr. Alice (anag) – little root (7) – RADICLE

Dr. Alice (anag) – little root (7) – 8 Across: Cow? (5) – LOWER

Cow? (5) – 10 Across: Largest island of Inner Hebrides (4) – SKYE

Largest island of Inner Hebrides (4) – 11 Across: Unfair bias towards family and friends (8) – NEPOTISM

Unfair bias towards family and friends (8) – 13 Across: Mass departure, biblical (6) – EXODUS

Mass departure, biblical (6) – 15 Across: Move rapidly out of control (6) – CAREER

Move rapidly out of control (6) – 17 Across: Rare metallic element – W (8) – TUNGSTEN

Rare metallic element – W (8) – 18 Across: Star increasing in brightness (4) – NOVA

Star increasing in brightness (4) – 21 Across: Faint – or a fainting fit (5) – SWOON

Faint – or a fainting fit (5) – 22 Across: Pressurized can (7) – AEROSOL

Pressurized can (7) – 23 Across: Open these to remove all restrictions (10) – FLOODGATES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Reddish (5) – RUDDY

Reddish (5) – 2 Down: Enjoyable French resort (4) – NICE

Enjoyable French resort (4) – 3 Down: Ancient weight and Middle Eastern currency (6) – SHEKEL

Ancient weight and Middle Eastern currency (6) – 4 Down: Royal residence (8) – BALMORAL

Royal residence (8) – 5 Down: Rotter (7) – LOWLIFE

Rotter (7) – 6 Down: Booklet describing academic institution (10) – PROSPECTUS

Booklet describing academic institution (10) – 9 Down: Noteworthy (10) – REMARKABLE

Noteworthy (10) – 12 Down: Meets by chance (4,4) – RUNSINTO

Meets by chance (4,4) – 14 Down: It’s scored by mistake (3,4) – OWNGOAL

It’s scored by mistake (3,4) – 16 Down: GP Anne (anag) – Malaysian state (6) – PENANG

GP Anne (anag) – Malaysian state (6) – 19 Down: Rock band – found in desert? (5) – OASIS

Rock band – found in desert? (5) – 20 Down: Legal document (4) – WRIT

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Guardian Quick Crossword felt expansive and confident, mixing scientific ideas, history, religion, and wordplay-heavy clues in a way that kept the solve intellectually varied without losing momentum. I enjoyed how the puzzle alternated between clever reinterpretations and clean definitions, so you were constantly shifting gears rather than settling into a single solving mode. Several clues leaned on concepts of movement, change, and sudden release, which gave the grid a subtle sense of drama as it unfolded. The downs stitched everything together smoothly, adding cultural and geographical touches that balanced the more abstract moments. Overall, it was engaging, well-paced, and satisfyingly substantial for a Quick. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

