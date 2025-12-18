The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,354) Answers Today – December 18, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 18, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,354).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 18, 2025
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Sounds familiar (5,1,4) – RINGSABELL
- 7 Across: Dr. Alice (anag) – little root (7) – RADICLE
- 8 Across: Cow? (5) – LOWER
- 10 Across: Largest island of Inner Hebrides (4) – SKYE
- 11 Across: Unfair bias towards family and friends (8) – NEPOTISM
- 13 Across: Mass departure, biblical (6) – EXODUS
- 15 Across: Move rapidly out of control (6) – CAREER
- 17 Across: Rare metallic element – W (8) – TUNGSTEN
- 18 Across: Star increasing in brightness (4) – NOVA
- 21 Across: Faint – or a fainting fit (5) – SWOON
- 22 Across: Pressurized can (7) – AEROSOL
- 23 Across: Open these to remove all restrictions (10) – FLOODGATES
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Reddish (5) – RUDDY
- 2 Down: Enjoyable French resort (4) – NICE
- 3 Down: Ancient weight and Middle Eastern currency (6) – SHEKEL
- 4 Down: Royal residence (8) – BALMORAL
- 5 Down: Rotter (7) – LOWLIFE
- 6 Down: Booklet describing academic institution (10) – PROSPECTUS
- 9 Down: Noteworthy (10) – REMARKABLE
- 12 Down: Meets by chance (4,4) – RUNSINTO
- 14 Down: It’s scored by mistake (3,4) – OWNGOAL
- 16 Down: GP Anne (anag) – Malaysian state (6) – PENANG
- 19 Down: Rock band – found in desert? (5) – OASIS
- 20 Down: Legal document (4) – WRIT
Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
This Guardian Quick Crossword felt expansive and confident, mixing scientific ideas, history, religion, and wordplay-heavy clues in a way that kept the solve intellectually varied without losing momentum. I enjoyed how the puzzle alternated between clever reinterpretations and clean definitions, so you were constantly shifting gears rather than settling into a single solving mode. Several clues leaned on concepts of movement, change, and sudden release, which gave the grid a subtle sense of drama as it unfolded. The downs stitched everything together smoothly, adding cultural and geographical touches that balanced the more abstract moments. Overall, it was engaging, well-paced, and satisfyingly substantial for a Quick. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Hints and Answers
- The New Yorker Crossword Answers
- The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.