Home » Puzzles » The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,355) Answers Today – December 19, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,355) Answers Today – December 19, 2025

by Vishal Yadav
written by Vishal Yadav 0 comment

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 19, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,355).

The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,355) Answers Today – December 19, 2025

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 19, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Limit (8) – BOUNDARY
  • 5 Across: Impressive, large-scale (4) – EPIC
  • 9 Across: Japanese three-lined poem (5) – HAIKU
  • 10 Across: Make void (7) – NULLIFY
  • 11 Across: Nervous stomach (12) – COLLYWOBBLES
  • 13 Across: Fleet of warships (6) – ARMADA
  • 14 Across: Capital of Canada (6) – OTTAWA
  • 17 Across: Word whose sound suggests its meaning (12) – ONOMATOPOEIA
  • 20 Across: Joker’s demise? – despair at this point (4,3) – WITSEND
  • 21 Across: Mountain linnet (5) – TWITE
  • 22 Across: Wrinkle (4) – RUCK
  • 23 Across: State of being unaffected by alcohol (8) – SOBRIETY

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Thai currency (4) – BAHT
  • 2 Down: Alike throughout (7) – UNIFORM
  • 3 Down: Traitor (6-6) – DOUBLEDEALER
  • 4 Down: Fame (6) – RENOWN
  • 6 Down: Small bottle containing drugs (5) – PHIAL
  • 7 Down: Ray Scott (anag) – apparatus for maintaining a low temperature (8) – CRYOSTAT
  • 8 Down: World-wide traveller (12) – GLOBETROTTER
  • 12 Down: ‘Portuguese’ jellyfish (3-2-3) – MANOFWAR
  • 15 Down: Idiotic (7) – ASININE
  • 16 Down: Haitian (eg) religion characterised by sorcery (6) – VOODOO
  • 18 Down: Relating to sight (5) – OPTIC
  • 19 Down: Tax (4) – LEVY

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword
The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,355) Answers Today – December 19, 2025

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Guardian Quick Crossword had a bold, almost theatrical presence, leaning into big concepts and expressive language that made the grid feel weighty in a satisfying way. I enjoyed how it balanced expansive ideas limits, scale, sound, and emotional states with precise definitions that kept the solve grounded and fair. The vocabulary felt especially rich today, with clues that rewarded an ear for language as much as general knowledge, giving the puzzle a literary flair without slowing the pace. The downs complemented this nicely by adding global and scientific touches, which broadened the scope and kept the momentum steady. Overall, it felt confident, expressive, and thoughtfully constructed. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.

  • The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
  • The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
  • Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
  • Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.

You may also like

Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 19,...

Follow Up To An Oath – Crossword Clue Answers

LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 19, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword 1,307 Answers Today: December 19, 2025

Underhanded – Crossword Clue Answers

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1330: December 19, 2025

All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 19, 2025)

Soul In Spanish – Crossword Clue Answers

Thing One And Thing Two – Crossword Clue Answers

Jumble Answers Today (December 19, 2025)