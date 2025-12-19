The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,355) Answers Today – December 19, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 19, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,355).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 19, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Limit (8) – BOUNDARY

5 Across: Impressive, large-scale (4) – EPIC

9 Across: Japanese three-lined poem (5) – HAIKU

10 Across: Make void (7) – NULLIFY

11 Across: Nervous stomach (12) – COLLYWOBBLES

13 Across: Fleet of warships (6) – ARMADA

14 Across: Capital of Canada (6) – OTTAWA

17 Across: Word whose sound suggests its meaning (12) – ONOMATOPOEIA

20 Across: Joker's demise? – despair at this point (4,3) – WITSEND

21 Across: Mountain linnet (5) – TWITE

22 Across: Wrinkle (4) – RUCK

23 Across: State of being unaffected by alcohol (8) – SOBRIETY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Thai currency (4) – BAHT

2 Down: Alike throughout (7) – UNIFORM

3 Down: Traitor (6-6) – DOUBLEDEALER

4 Down: Fame (6) – RENOWN

6 Down: Small bottle containing drugs (5) – PHIAL

7 Down: Ray Scott (anag) – apparatus for maintaining a low temperature (8) – CRYOSTAT

8 Down: World-wide traveller (12) – GLOBETROTTER

12 Down: 'Portuguese' jellyfish (3-2-3) – MANOFWAR

15 Down: Idiotic (7) – ASININE

16 Down: Haitian (eg) religion characterised by sorcery (6) – VOODOO

18 Down: Relating to sight (5) – OPTIC

19 Down: Tax (4) – LEVY

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Guardian Quick Crossword had a bold, almost theatrical presence, leaning into big concepts and expressive language that made the grid feel weighty in a satisfying way. I enjoyed how it balanced expansive ideas limits, scale, sound, and emotional states with precise definitions that kept the solve grounded and fair. The vocabulary felt especially rich today, with clues that rewarded an ear for language as much as general knowledge, giving the puzzle a literary flair without slowing the pace. The downs complemented this nicely by adding global and scientific touches, which broadened the scope and kept the momentum steady. Overall, it felt confident, expressive, and thoughtfully constructed. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword