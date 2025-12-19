The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,355) Answers Today – December 19, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 19, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,355).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 19, 2025
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Limit (8) – BOUNDARY
- 5 Across: Impressive, large-scale (4) – EPIC
- 9 Across: Japanese three-lined poem (5) – HAIKU
- 10 Across: Make void (7) – NULLIFY
- 11 Across: Nervous stomach (12) – COLLYWOBBLES
- 13 Across: Fleet of warships (6) – ARMADA
- 14 Across: Capital of Canada (6) – OTTAWA
- 17 Across: Word whose sound suggests its meaning (12) – ONOMATOPOEIA
- 20 Across: Joker’s demise? – despair at this point (4,3) – WITSEND
- 21 Across: Mountain linnet (5) – TWITE
- 22 Across: Wrinkle (4) – RUCK
- 23 Across: State of being unaffected by alcohol (8) – SOBRIETY
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Thai currency (4) – BAHT
- 2 Down: Alike throughout (7) – UNIFORM
- 3 Down: Traitor (6-6) – DOUBLEDEALER
- 4 Down: Fame (6) – RENOWN
- 6 Down: Small bottle containing drugs (5) – PHIAL
- 7 Down: Ray Scott (anag) – apparatus for maintaining a low temperature (8) – CRYOSTAT
- 8 Down: World-wide traveller (12) – GLOBETROTTER
- 12 Down: ‘Portuguese’ jellyfish (3-2-3) – MANOFWAR
- 15 Down: Idiotic (7) – ASININE
- 16 Down: Haitian (eg) religion characterised by sorcery (6) – VOODOO
- 18 Down: Relating to sight (5) – OPTIC
- 19 Down: Tax (4) – LEVY
Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
This Guardian Quick Crossword had a bold, almost theatrical presence, leaning into big concepts and expressive language that made the grid feel weighty in a satisfying way. I enjoyed how it balanced expansive ideas limits, scale, sound, and emotional states with precise definitions that kept the solve grounded and fair. The vocabulary felt especially rich today, with clues that rewarded an ear for language as much as general knowledge, giving the puzzle a literary flair without slowing the pace. The downs complemented this nicely by adding global and scientific touches, which broadened the scope and kept the momentum steady. Overall, it felt confident, expressive, and thoughtfully constructed. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Hints and Answers
- The New Yorker Crossword Answers
- The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.