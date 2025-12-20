The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,356) Answers Today- December 20, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 20, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,356).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 20, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Nimble (4) – SPRY

3 Across: Approval (6-2) – THUMBSUP

9 Across: Police (slang) (3,4) – OLDBILL

10 Across: Scottish feudal lord (5) – THANE

11 Across: Whales' food (5) – KRILL

12 Across: In disarray (6) – UNTIDY

14 Across: Don't leave your vehicle here (2-7,4) – NOPARKINGZONE

17 Across: Ukrainian port – The __ File (6) – ODESSA

19 Across: Propose to give (5) – OFFER

22 Across: Bring forth (5) – EVOKE

23 Across: Slope (7) – INCLINE

24 Across: Kind ants (anag) (8) – INKSTAND

25 Across: Word before 'fry' or 'crazy' (4) – STIR

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Having available for sale – (combined with 8d – small gift) (8) – STOCKING

2 Down: Bones in arms (5) – RADII

4 Down: Erroneous belief, fantasy (13) – HALLUCINATION

5 Down: Choral composition (5) – MOTET

6 Down: Unpleasant person (2-3-2) – SOANDSO

7 Down: Exclamation of relief (4) – PHEW

8 Down: Unimportant news piece (combined with 1d – leg?) (6) – FILLER

13 Down: Listen twice – I strongly agree (4,4) – HEARHEAR

15 Down: Secure (7) – PADLOCK

16 Down: Grumbler, like Oscar? (6) – GROUCH

18 Down: Reeked – small fish (5) – SMELT

20 Down: Mock attack (5) – FEINT

21 Down: Strauss or Roots (4) – LEVI

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Guardian Quick Crossword had a lively, street-smart confidence, blending everyday expressions with more formal vocabulary in a way that kept the solve dynamic and engaging. I enjoyed how it jumped between slang, history, geography, and abstract concepts, forcing a constant shift in thinking rather than letting you settle into one mode. The longer, instruction-like entry in the grid acted as a strong visual and mental anchor, while the surrounding clues added texture through humor, anagrams, and expressive language. The downs complemented this nicely with a mix of anatomy, music, and playful definitions that stitched the whole puzzle together smoothly. It felt energetic, well-balanced, and distinctly Guardian in tone. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

