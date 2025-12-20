The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,356) Answers Today- December 20, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 20, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,356).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 20, 2025
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Nimble (4) – SPRY
- 3 Across: Approval (6-2) – THUMBSUP
- 9 Across: Police (slang) (3,4) – OLDBILL
- 10 Across: Scottish feudal lord (5) – THANE
- 11 Across: Whales’ food (5) – KRILL
- 12 Across: In disarray (6) – UNTIDY
- 14 Across: Don’t leave your vehicle here (2-7,4) – NOPARKINGZONE
- 17 Across: Ukrainian port – The __ File (6) – ODESSA
- 19 Across: Propose to give (5) – OFFER
- 22 Across: Bring forth (5) – EVOKE
- 23 Across: Slope (7) – INCLINE
- 24 Across: Kind ants (anag) (8) – INKSTAND
- 25 Across: Word before ‘fry’ or ‘crazy’ (4) – STIR
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Having available for sale – (combined with 8d – small gift) (8) – STOCKING
- 2 Down: Bones in arms (5) – RADII
- 4 Down: Erroneous belief, fantasy (13) – HALLUCINATION
- 5 Down: Choral composition (5) – MOTET
- 6 Down: Unpleasant person (2-3-2) – SOANDSO
- 7 Down: Exclamation of relief (4) – PHEW
- 8 Down: Unimportant news piece (combined with 1d – leg?) (6) – FILLER
- 13 Down: Listen twice – I strongly agree (4,4) – HEARHEAR
- 15 Down: Secure (7) – PADLOCK
- 16 Down: Grumbler, like Oscar? (6) – GROUCH
- 18 Down: Reeked – small fish (5) – SMELT
- 20 Down: Mock attack (5) – FEINT
- 21 Down: Strauss or Roots (4) – LEVI
Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
This Guardian Quick Crossword had a lively, street-smart confidence, blending everyday expressions with more formal vocabulary in a way that kept the solve dynamic and engaging. I enjoyed how it jumped between slang, history, geography, and abstract concepts, forcing a constant shift in thinking rather than letting you settle into one mode. The longer, instruction-like entry in the grid acted as a strong visual and mental anchor, while the surrounding clues added texture through humor, anagrams, and expressive language. The downs complemented this nicely with a mix of anatomy, music, and playful definitions that stitched the whole puzzle together smoothly. It felt energetic, well-balanced, and distinctly Guardian in tone. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.