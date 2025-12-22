Home » Puzzles » The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,357) Answers Today – December 22, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 22, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,357).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 22, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: A stroke (9) – BUTTERFLY
  • 8 Across: Sign up (5) – ENROL
  • 9 Across: Careful examination (7) – PERUSAL
  • 10 Across: Firing system (8) – IGNITION
  • 11 Across: Put back to factory settings (4) – ZERO
  • 13 Across: Louden (anag) – swelling on root (6) – NODULE
  • 14 Across: Soya-based food (6) – TEMPEH
  • 16 Across: Mother’s ___ (4) – RUIN
  • 17 Across: A herb (8) – MARJORAM
  • 19 Across: Breast cut of meat (7) – BRISKET
  • 20 Across: Walk with pronounced nicety (5) – MINCE
  • 21 Across: Sleepwear (9) – NIGHTGOWN

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Make small (8) – BELITTLE
  • 2 Down: Very best (6) – TIPTOP
  • 3 Down: Pound (US poet) (4) – EZRA
  • 4 Down: Temporary home-provider for children (6-6) – FOSTERPARENT
  • 5 Down: Bird – colourful too!? (12) – YELLOWHAMMER
  • 6 Down: Three-wheeler – needy bird? (7,5) – RELIANTROBIN
  • 7 Down: Dangerous crime on the highway (5-7) – DRINKDRIVING
  • 12 Down: Bunny or Button (8) – BENJAMIN
  • 15 Down: Military performance (6) – TATTOO
  • 18 Down: Satirical sketch (4) – SKIT

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Guardian Quick Crossword had a satisfyingly tactile, almost physical quality to it, with many clues prompting images of movement, texture, and bodily action rather than abstract ideas alone. I liked how the puzzle flowed between scrutiny, mechanical processes, food, and everyday human behavior, giving the solve a grounded, real-world rhythm. Straightforward definitions nicely balanced the wordplay-heavy clues, resulting in a steady alternation between decoding and recognition that kept the momentum strong. A few longer, vividly descriptive entries anchored the grid and gave it personality, while the downs added social and ethical weight that made the puzzle feel substantial rather than breezy. Overall, it felt classic yet lively, with a confident structure and plenty of satisfying clicks along the way. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.

  • The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
  • The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
  • Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
  • Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.

