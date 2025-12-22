The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,357) Answers Today – December 22, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 22, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,357).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 22, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

1 Across: A stroke (9) – BUTTERFLY

8 Across: Sign up (5) – ENROL

9 Across: Careful examination (7) – PERUSAL

10 Across: Firing system (8) – IGNITION

11 Across: Put back to factory settings (4) – ZERO

13 Across: Louden (anag) – swelling on root (6) – NODULE

14 Across: Soya-based food (6) – TEMPEH

16 Across: Mother's ___ (4) – RUIN

17 Across: A herb (8) – MARJORAM

19 Across: Breast cut of meat (7) – BRISKET

20 Across: Walk with pronounced nicety (5) – MINCE

21 Across: Sleepwear (9) – NIGHTGOWN

1 Down: Make small (8) – BELITTLE

2 Down: Very best (6) – TIPTOP

3 Down: Pound (US poet) (4) – EZRA

4 Down: Temporary home-provider for children (6-6) – FOSTERPARENT

5 Down: Bird – colourful too!? (12) – YELLOWHAMMER

6 Down: Three-wheeler – needy bird? (7,5) – RELIANTROBIN

7 Down: Dangerous crime on the highway (5-7) – DRINKDRIVING

12 Down: Bunny or Button (8) – BENJAMIN

15 Down: Military performance (6) – TATTOO

18 Down: Satirical sketch (4) – SKIT

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Guardian Quick Crossword had a satisfyingly tactile, almost physical quality to it, with many clues prompting images of movement, texture, and bodily action rather than abstract ideas alone. I liked how the puzzle flowed between scrutiny, mechanical processes, food, and everyday human behavior, giving the solve a grounded, real-world rhythm. Straightforward definitions nicely balanced the wordplay-heavy clues, resulting in a steady alternation between decoding and recognition that kept the momentum strong. A few longer, vividly descriptive entries anchored the grid and gave it personality, while the downs added social and ethical weight that made the puzzle feel substantial rather than breezy. Overall, it felt classic yet lively, with a confident structure and plenty of satisfying clicks along the way. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.