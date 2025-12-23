The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,358) Answers Today – December 23, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 23, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,358).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 23, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

1 Across: Upbeat (6) – JAUNTY

4 Across: Strangeness – or something strange (6) – ODDITY

8 Across: Come around again (5) – RECUR

9 Across: Body kneader (7) – MASSEUR

10 Across: Self-centred person (7) – EGOTIST

11 Across: Style that recreates the past (5) – RETRO

12 Across: Russian abstract painter (9) – KANDINSKY

17 Across: Small night-flier (5) – OWLET

19 Across: Book – guardedness (7) – RESERVE

21 Across: This runs alongside canals (7) – TOWPATH

22 Across: Present, e.g. (5) – TENSE

23 Across: Havoc (6) – MAYHEM

24 Across: Causing horror and disgust (6) – GRISLY

1 Down: CI sweater? (6) – JERSEY

2 Down: Reveal a Traitor perhaps (7) – UNCLOACK

3 Down: Bones of the ankles and feet (5) – TARSI

5 Down: e.g. Atacama and Great Victoria (7) – DESERTS

6 Down: __ gas – unreactive (5) – INERT

7 Down: Plant – a worry (anag) (6) – YARROW

9 Down: Respected head of family (9) – MATRIARCH

13 Down: Person with obsessive interest – helmet? (7) – NUTCASE

14 Down: Underpants (1-6) – YFRONTS

15 Down: Shakespeare's lowest character? (6) – BOTTOM

16 Down: Unconventional belief (6) – HERESY

18 Down: Humble (5) – LOWLY

20 Down: Drunken woodland god (5) – SATYR

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Guardian Quick Crossword had a richly expressive feel, leaning heavily into mood, character, and human behavior rather than dry facts. I liked how the grid moved fluidly between emotional states, physical actions, and artistic references, giving the solve a slightly theatrical tone that felt very intentional. The wordplay was playful but controlled, with anagrams and clever definitions offering just enough resistance to stay engaging without becoming taxing. The downs complemented this well by adding social roles, geography, and mythic touches, which rounded out the puzzle’s personality nicely. Overall, it felt cohesive, colorful, and thoughtfully constructed. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.