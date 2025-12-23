Home » Puzzles » The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,358) Answers Today – December 23, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 23, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,358).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 23, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Upbeat (6) – JAUNTY
  • 4 Across: Strangeness – or something strange (6) – ODDITY
  • 8 Across: Come around again (5) – RECUR
  • 9 Across: Body kneader (7) – MASSEUR
  • 10 Across: Self-centred person (7) – EGOTIST
  • 11 Across: Style that recreates the past (5) – RETRO
  • 12 Across: Russian abstract painter (9) – KANDINSKY
  • 17 Across: Small night-flier (5) – OWLET
  • 19 Across: Book – guardedness (7) – RESERVE
  • 21 Across: This runs alongside canals (7) – TOWPATH
  • 22 Across: Present, e.g. (5) – TENSE
  • 23 Across: Havoc (6) – MAYHEM
  • 24 Across: Causing horror and disgust (6) – GRISLY

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: CI sweater? (6) – JERSEY
  • 2 Down: Reveal a Traitor perhaps (7) – UNCLOACK
  • 3 Down: Bones of the ankles and feet (5) – TARSI
  • 5 Down: e.g. Atacama and Great Victoria (7) – DESERTS
  • 6 Down: __ gas – unreactive (5) – INERT
  • 7 Down: Plant – a worry (anag) (6) – YARROW
  • 9 Down: Respected head of family (9) – MATRIARCH
  • 13 Down: Person with obsessive interest – helmet? (7) – NUTCASE
  • 14 Down: Underpants (1-6) – YFRONTS
  • 15 Down: Shakespeare’s lowest character? (6) – BOTTOM
  • 16 Down: Unconventional belief (6) – HERESY
  • 18 Down: Humble (5) – LOWLY
  • 20 Down: Drunken woodland god (5) – SATYR

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Guardian Quick Crossword had a richly expressive feel, leaning heavily into mood, character, and human behavior rather than dry facts. I liked how the grid moved fluidly between emotional states, physical actions, and artistic references, giving the solve a slightly theatrical tone that felt very intentional. The wordplay was playful but controlled, with anagrams and clever definitions offering just enough resistance to stay engaging without becoming taxing. The downs complemented this well by adding social roles, geography, and mythic touches, which rounded out the puzzle’s personality nicely. Overall, it felt cohesive, colorful, and thoughtfully constructed. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.

  • The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
  • The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
  • Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
  • Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.

