The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,359) Answers Today- December 24, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 24, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,359).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 24, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

5 Across: Tetchier Coe (anag) – pasta type – Italian for 'little ears' (11) – ORECCHIETTE

7 Across: Mae or Kanye (4) – WEST

8 Across: Wisecrack (3-5) – ONELINER

9 Across: Ringo's real surname (7) – STARKEY

11 Across: Condition (5) – STATE

13 Across: Madagascan forest dweller (5) – LEMUR

14 Across: Bush cricket – What __ (children's novel) (7) – KATYDID

16 Across: Mouse's home in Old Amsterdam (8) – WINDMILL

17 Across: Stick on stumps (4) – BAIL

18 Across: Personal record – fishy toiler (anag) (4,7) – LIFEHISTORY

1 Down: Amphibian – Gingrich, e.g. (4) – NEWT

2 Down: Antepenultimate month (7) – OCTOBER

3 Down: Tendon (5) – SINEW

4 Down: __ Come Dancing (8) – STRICTLY

5 Down: Past one's prime? (4,3,4) – OVERTHEHILL

6 Down: Feeling of thrilling excitement (11) – ELECTRICITY

10 Down: Finish neatly (5,3) – ROUNDOFF

12 Down: Unrestrained, not observing rules (7) – LAWLESS

15 Down: Day__ or night __ (5) – LIGHT

17 Down: Controller of sail or microphone (4) – BOOM

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Guardian Quick Crossword felt delightfully festive and playful, with a strong sense of rhythm created by its mix of cultural references, wordplay, and vivid imagery. I really enjoyed how the puzzle leaned into clever rearrangements and expressive phrases, giving several clues a theatrical flair that made them memorable without being showy. There was a nice balance between lighthearted touches music, children’s literature, everyday objects and more reflective ideas about identity and personal history, which gave the grid unexpected depth. The downs stitched everything together smoothly, keeping the momentum steady while adding texture through idioms and descriptive language. Overall, it was lively, inventive, and confidently put together, the kind of Quick that feels like a treat rather than a routine solve. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.