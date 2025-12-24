The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,359) Answers Today- December 24, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 24, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,359).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 24, 2025
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 5 Across: Tetchier Coe (anag) – pasta type – Italian for ‘little ears’ (11) – ORECCHIETTE
- 7 Across: Mae or Kanye (4) – WEST
- 8 Across: Wisecrack (3-5) – ONELINER
- 9 Across: Ringo’s real surname (7) – STARKEY
- 11 Across: Condition (5) – STATE
- 13 Across: Madagascan forest dweller (5) – LEMUR
- 14 Across: Bush cricket – What __ (children’s novel) (7) – KATYDID
- 16 Across: Mouse’s home in Old Amsterdam (8) – WINDMILL
- 17 Across: Stick on stumps (4) – BAIL
- 18 Across: Personal record – fishy toiler (anag) (4,7) – LIFEHISTORY
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Amphibian – Gingrich, e.g. (4) – NEWT
- 2 Down: Antepenultimate month (7) – OCTOBER
- 3 Down: Tendon (5) – SINEW
- 4 Down: __ Come Dancing (8) – STRICTLY
- 5 Down: Past one’s prime? (4,3,4) – OVERTHEHILL
- 6 Down: Feeling of thrilling excitement (11) – ELECTRICITY
- 10 Down: Finish neatly (5,3) – ROUNDOFF
- 12 Down: Unrestrained, not observing rules (7) – LAWLESS
- 15 Down: Day__ or night __ (5) – LIGHT
- 17 Down: Controller of sail or microphone (4) – BOOM
Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
This Guardian Quick Crossword felt delightfully festive and playful, with a strong sense of rhythm created by its mix of cultural references, wordplay, and vivid imagery. I really enjoyed how the puzzle leaned into clever rearrangements and expressive phrases, giving several clues a theatrical flair that made them memorable without being showy. There was a nice balance between lighthearted touches music, children’s literature, everyday objects and more reflective ideas about identity and personal history, which gave the grid unexpected depth. The downs stitched everything together smoothly, keeping the momentum steady while adding texture through idioms and descriptive language. Overall, it was lively, inventive, and confidently put together, the kind of Quick that feels like a treat rather than a routine solve. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Hints and Answers
- The New Yorker Crossword Answers
- The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.