The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,360) Answers Today- December 26, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 26, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,360).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 26, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 5 Across: Result of a few too many? (4,5) – BEERBELLY
  • 8 Across: Lose it (4) – SNAP
  • 9 Across: Kapok, e.g. (8) – STUFFING
  • 10 Across: Organ – ill-humour (6) – SPLEEN
  • 11 Across: Being (6) – ENTITY
  • 13 Across: Dung beetle (6) – SCARAB
  • 15 Across: Straight away (6) – PRONTO
  • 16 Across: Melba one (anag) – fertilizer and animal feed (8) – BONEMEAL
  • 18 Across: Greek letter (4) – IOTA
  • 19 Across: Beatles song – 24 hours ago (9) – YESTERDAY

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Quadrennial event (4,4) – LEAPYEAR
  • 2 Down: Author, Notes from a Small Island (6) – BRYSON
  • 3 Down: Say no – rubbish! (6) – REFUSE
  • 4 Down: Treble or bass symbol (4) – CLEF
  • 6 Down: __ Gadget or Gerri (9) – INSPECTOR
  • 7 Down: Establish (9) – INSTITUTE
  • 12 Down: Characteristic of Cancer or Capricorn? (8) – TROPICAL
  • 14 Down: The bar (anag) (6) – BREATH
  • 15 Down: Meagre (6) – PALTRY
  • 17 Down: Certainly not odd (4) – EVEN

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Guardian Quick Crossword had a satisfyingly earthy, almost tactile quality, with clues that leaned into the physical world bodies, food, nature, and time rather than abstract trickery. I enjoyed how the puzzle mixed playful humor with solid, traditional crossword craftsmanship, especially in clues that hinted at everyday excess or immediate reactions while still rewarding careful reading. The anagram work was clean and purposeful, and the cultural references felt classic rather than dated, giving the grid a reassuringly timeless tone. The downs complemented this well by grounding the puzzle in literature, music, and recurring cycles, which helped everything feel cohesive. Overall, it was brisk, well-balanced, and quietly confident. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.

  • The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
  • The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
  • Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
  • Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.

