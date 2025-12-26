The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,360) Answers Today- December 26, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 26, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,360).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 26, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

5 Across: Result of a few too many? (4,5) – BEERBELLY

8 Across: Lose it (4) – SNAP

9 Across: Kapok, e.g. (8) – STUFFING

10 Across: Organ – ill-humour (6) – SPLEEN

11 Across: Being (6) – ENTITY

13 Across: Dung beetle (6) – SCARAB

15 Across: Straight away (6) – PRONTO

16 Across: Melba one (anag) – fertilizer and animal feed (8) – BONEMEAL

18 Across: Greek letter (4) – IOTA

19 Across: Beatles song – 24 hours ago (9) – YESTERDAY

1 Down: Quadrennial event (4,4) – LEAPYEAR

2 Down: Author, Notes from a Small Island (6) – BRYSON

3 Down: Say no – rubbish! (6) – REFUSE

4 Down: Treble or bass symbol (4) – CLEF

6 Down: __ Gadget or Gerri (9) – INSPECTOR

7 Down: Establish (9) – INSTITUTE

12 Down: Characteristic of Cancer or Capricorn? (8) – TROPICAL

14 Down: The bar (anag) (6) – BREATH

15 Down: Meagre (6) – PALTRY

17 Down: Certainly not odd (4) – EVEN

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Guardian Quick Crossword had a satisfyingly earthy, almost tactile quality, with clues that leaned into the physical world bodies, food, nature, and time rather than abstract trickery. I enjoyed how the puzzle mixed playful humor with solid, traditional crossword craftsmanship, especially in clues that hinted at everyday excess or immediate reactions while still rewarding careful reading. The anagram work was clean and purposeful, and the cultural references felt classic rather than dated, giving the grid a reassuringly timeless tone. The downs complemented this well by grounding the puzzle in literature, music, and recurring cycles, which helped everything feel cohesive. Overall, it was brisk, well-balanced, and quietly confident. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.