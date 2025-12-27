The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,361) Answers Today- December 27, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 27, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,361).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 27, 2025
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: According to Sod’s Law, this will land messily (13) – BUTTEREDTOAST
- 8 Across: Live internet programme (7) – WEBCAST
- 9 Across: Long white radish-flavoured root (5) – MOOLI
- 10 Across: Kitty (4) – PUSS
- 11 Across: Blindly in love (8) – BESOTTED
- 13 Across: Wilting (6) – DROOPY
- 14 Across: SA country, capital Lusaka (6) – ZAMBIA
- 17 Across: Attractive (8) – MAGNETIC
- 19 Across: Brought up (4) – BRED
- 21 Across: Long lock (5) – TRESS
- 22 Across: Bond’s tipple (7) – MARTINI
- 24 Across: Cutlery used by owl and pussycat – pencil or bonus (anag) (8,5) – RUNCIBLESPOON
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Dicky or cross? (3) – BOW
- 2 Down: Hot pepper sauce (7) – TABASCO
- 3 Down: Jacob’s twin brother (4) – ESAU
- 4 Down: Starter in Australia or main course in America? (6) – ENTREE
- 5 Down: Relating to time – lobe in brain (8) – TEMPORAL
- 6 Down: Happening – third of a yard? (5) – AFOOT
- 7 Down: Obtained via two intermediaries (5-4) – THIRDHAND
- 10 Down: Step counter (9) – PEDOMETER
- 12 Down: Winter fun (5-3) – APRESSKI
- 15 Down: Filled tortilla (7) – BURRITO
- 16 Down: Gloomy (6) – DISMAL
- 18 Down: Inexperienced (5) – GREEN
- 20 Down: Coloured part of the eye (4) – IRIS
- 23 Down: Electrically charged particle (3) – ION
Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
The puzzle opened with a witty nod to Sod’s Law regarding messy landings and closed with a charming literary reference to the cutlery used by a famous owl and pussycat. The geographical and culinary clues provided great variety, ranging from the SA country with Lusaka as its capital to the popular filled tortilla and the hot pepper sauce. Shorter clues were equally sharp, covering the coloured part of the eye and a well-known British spy’s favorite drink. The Down section was particularly strong, featuring a handy step counter and a specific lobe of the brain. Overall, the grid was accessible and full of character, making for a very satisfying morning solve. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 3.5 out of 5.
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.