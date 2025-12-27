The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,361) Answers Today- December 27, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 27, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,361).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 27, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: According to Sod’s Law, this will land messily (13) – BUTTEREDTOAST

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Dicky or cross? (3) – BOW

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

The puzzle opened with a witty nod to Sod’s Law regarding messy landings and closed with a charming literary reference to the cutlery used by a famous owl and pussycat. The geographical and culinary clues provided great variety, ranging from the SA country with Lusaka as its capital to the popular filled tortilla and the hot pepper sauce. Shorter clues were equally sharp, covering the coloured part of the eye and a well-known British spy’s favorite drink. The Down section was particularly strong, featuring a handy step counter and a specific lobe of the brain. Overall, the grid was accessible and full of character, making for a very satisfying morning solve. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

