The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,362) Answers Today- December 29, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 29, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,362).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 29, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Releases (4,2) – LETSGO

4 Across: Storehouse (5) – DEPOT

7 Across: Sovereign state in Borneo (6) – BRUNEI

8 Across: Complain incessantly (Yiddish) (6) – KVETCH

9 Across: Arctic fish – hired help (4) – CHAR

10 Across: Take away (8) – SUBTRACT

12 Across: A firework (5,6) – ROMANCANDLE

17 Across: Reduce speed (4,4) – SLOWDOWN

19 Across: Well ventilated (4) – AIRY

20 Across: Smoothly effortless (6) – FLUENT

21 Across: Particularly handsome young man (6) – ADONIS

22 Across: Get stuck – branch of a society (5) – LODGE

23 Across: Asian river (6) – MEKONG

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Unsteady dog? (7) – LURCHER

2 Down: Fit of temper (7) – TANTRUM

3 Down: Musical slide – sing loads (anag) (9) – GLISSANDO

4 Down: Relax at home on a day named for this (5) – DUVET

5 Down: Unsuspected difficulty (7) – PITFALL

6 Down: Island in French Polynesia (6) – TAHITI

11 Down: Bright idea (9) – BRAINWAVE

13 Down: Sonorous – grandiloquent (7) – OROTUND

14 Down: Spinning top (7) – DIABOLO

15 Down: Stud, drop or hoop (7) – EARRING

16 Down: Fit for purpose (6) – USEFUL

18 Down: Charles or Charleston (5) – DANCE

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Guardian Quick Crossword had a wonderfully expressive, globe-trotting feel, hopping confidently between geography, language, music, and social behavior without ever losing coherence. I liked how the puzzle balanced elegant, almost lyrical concepts with humor and personality there were moments that felt refined and others that leaned knowingly playful, which kept the solve engaging throughout. The wordplay was especially satisfying, with anagrams and double definitions that rewarded attentiveness rather than brute force, and the longer entries gave the grid a smooth, flowing rhythm. The downs stitched everything together with vivid imagery and cultural breadth, making the whole puzzle feel richer than its compact format suggests. Overall, it felt fluent, cultured, and quietly fun to work through. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.