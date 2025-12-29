Home » Puzzles » The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,362) Answers Today- December 29, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 29, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,362).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 29, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Releases (4,2) – LETSGO
  • 4 Across: Storehouse (5) – DEPOT
  • 7 Across: Sovereign state in Borneo (6) – BRUNEI
  • 8 Across: Complain incessantly (Yiddish) (6) – KVETCH
  • 9 Across: Arctic fish – hired help (4) – CHAR
  • 10 Across: Take away (8) – SUBTRACT
  • 12 Across: A firework (5,6) – ROMANCANDLE
  • 17 Across: Reduce speed (4,4) – SLOWDOWN
  • 19 Across: Well ventilated (4) – AIRY
  • 20 Across: Smoothly effortless (6) – FLUENT
  • 21 Across: Particularly handsome young man (6) – ADONIS
  • 22 Across: Get stuck – branch of a society (5) – LODGE
  • 23 Across: Asian river (6) – MEKONG

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Unsteady dog? (7) – LURCHER
  • 2 Down: Fit of temper (7) – TANTRUM
  • 3 Down: Musical slide – sing loads (anag) (9) – GLISSANDO
  • 4 Down: Relax at home on a day named for this (5) – DUVET
  • 5 Down: Unsuspected difficulty (7) – PITFALL
  • 6 Down: Island in French Polynesia (6) – TAHITI
  • 11 Down: Bright idea (9) – BRAINWAVE
  • 13 Down: Sonorous – grandiloquent (7) – OROTUND
  • 14 Down: Spinning top (7) – DIABOLO
  • 15 Down: Stud, drop or hoop (7) – EARRING
  • 16 Down: Fit for purpose (6) – USEFUL
  • 18 Down: Charles or Charleston (5) – DANCE

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Guardian Quick Crossword had a wonderfully expressive, globe-trotting feel, hopping confidently between geography, language, music, and social behavior without ever losing coherence. I liked how the puzzle balanced elegant, almost lyrical concepts with humor and personality there were moments that felt refined and others that leaned knowingly playful, which kept the solve engaging throughout. The wordplay was especially satisfying, with anagrams and double definitions that rewarded attentiveness rather than brute force, and the longer entries gave the grid a smooth, flowing rhythm. The downs stitched everything together with vivid imagery and cultural breadth, making the whole puzzle feel richer than its compact format suggests. Overall, it felt fluent, cultured, and quietly fun to work through. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.

  • The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
  • The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
  • Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
  • Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.

