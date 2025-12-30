The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,363) Answers Today- December 30, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 30, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,363).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 30, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

1 Across: Resistant to breakdown (6) – ROBUST

4 Across: Internet company (3,3) – DOTCOM

9 Across: Vixen's brush (7) – FOXTAIL

10 Across: Customer (5) – BUYER

11 Across: Signal of indifference (5) – SHRUG

12 Across: Mesmerise (7) – BEWITCH

13 Across: American football player (11) – QUARTERBACK

18 Across: Droll (7) – AMUSING

20 Across: Comedian – in the pack? (5) – JOKER

22 Across: (Of eyes) bright and penetrating (5) – BEADY

23 Across: Start of twilight (7) – SUNDOWN

24 Across: Fifty-fifty (6) – EVENLY

25 Across: Betting agent (6) – BOOKIE

1 Down: Litter (6) – REFUSE

2 Down: Sparring partner? (5) – BOXER

3 Down: Play to the crowd (7) – SWAGGER

5 Down: River's meander (5) – OXBOW

6 Down: Descriptive of mysterious puzzle? (7) – CRYPTIC

7 Down: Quaggy (6) – MARSHY

8 Down: Dumbfound (11) – FLABBERGAST

14 Down: Howl loud and long (7) – ULULATE

15 Down: Good Lord! (2,5) – BYJINGO

16 Down: Sing like a songbird (6) – WARBLE

17 Down: Alloy figurine? (6) – BRONZE

19 Down: Garden of Eden? (5) – IDYLL

21 Down: Booth (5) – KIOSK

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Guardian Quick Crossword struck a satisfying balance between classic clueing and expressive language, making it feel both traditional and lively. I enjoyed how the grid leaned into vivid imagery and personality gestures, moods, and moments of drama while still rewarding careful parsing through clean definitions and well-judged wordplay. The longer entries gave the puzzle a confident backbone, and the downs added texture with playful exaggeration and a few delightfully theatrical turns of phrase. Nothing felt forced or obscure, and the overall flow made for a smooth, engaging solve that stayed brisk without being shallow. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.