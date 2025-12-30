The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,363) Answers Today- December 30, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 30, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,363).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 30, 2025
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Resistant to breakdown (6) – ROBUST
- 4 Across: Internet company (3,3) – DOTCOM
- 9 Across: Vixen’s brush (7) – FOXTAIL
- 10 Across: Customer (5) – BUYER
- 11 Across: Signal of indifference (5) – SHRUG
- 12 Across: Mesmerise (7) – BEWITCH
- 13 Across: American football player (11) – QUARTERBACK
- 18 Across: Droll (7) – AMUSING
- 20 Across: Comedian – in the pack? (5) – JOKER
- 22 Across: (Of eyes) bright and penetrating (5) – BEADY
- 23 Across: Start of twilight (7) – SUNDOWN
- 24 Across: Fifty-fifty (6) – EVENLY
- 25 Across: Betting agent (6) – BOOKIE
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Litter (6) – REFUSE
- 2 Down: Sparring partner? (5) – BOXER
- 3 Down: Play to the crowd (7) – SWAGGER
- 5 Down: River’s meander (5) – OXBOW
- 6 Down: Descriptive of mysterious puzzle? (7) – CRYPTIC
- 7 Down: Quaggy (6) – MARSHY
- 8 Down: Dumbfound (11) – FLABBERGAST
- 14 Down: Howl loud and long (7) – ULULATE
- 15 Down: Good Lord! (2,5) – BYJINGO
- 16 Down: Sing like a songbird (6) – WARBLE
- 17 Down: Alloy figurine? (6) – BRONZE
- 19 Down: Garden of Eden? (5) – IDYLL
- 21 Down: Booth (5) – KIOSK
Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
This Guardian Quick Crossword struck a satisfying balance between classic clueing and expressive language, making it feel both traditional and lively. I enjoyed how the grid leaned into vivid imagery and personality gestures, moods, and moments of drama while still rewarding careful parsing through clean definitions and well-judged wordplay. The longer entries gave the puzzle a confident backbone, and the downs added texture with playful exaggeration and a few delightfully theatrical turns of phrase. Nothing felt forced or obscure, and the overall flow made for a smooth, engaging solve that stayed brisk without being shallow. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Hints and Answers
- The New Yorker Crossword Answers
- The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.