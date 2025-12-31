The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,364) Answers Today- December 31, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 31, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,364).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 31, 2025
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: But it’s a large amount of money! (5,7) – SMALLFORTUNE
- 9 Across: Oz (5) – OUNCE
- 10 Across: Overkill (3,4) – TOOMUCH
- 11 Across: Pane (anag) (4) – NEAP
- 12 Across: Nonconformist – initial (8) – ORIGINAL
- 14 Across: Fire-breather? (6) – DRAGON
- 15 Across: Astronomical length – scrape (anag) (6) – PARSEC
- 18 Across: Feral feline (5,3) – ALLEYCAT
- 20 Across: Book’s wording (4) – TEXT
- 22 Across: Social climber or parvenu (7) – UPSTART
- 23 Across: Likewise (5) – DITTO
- 24 Across: House of Lords referred to in the Commons, or vice-versa (7,5) – ANOTHERPLACE
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 2 Down: Northwestern US state (7) – MONTANA
- 3 Down: Welsh vegetable? (4) – LEEK
- 4 Down: Fullness of time (6) – FUTURE
- 5 Down: Police outfit worn when controlling unruly crowds (4,4) – RIOTGEAR
- 6 Down: Complete change of opinion (1-4) – UTURN
- 7 Down: Bat’s navigation technique (12) – ECHOLOCATION
- 8 Down: Noble vampire? (5,7) – COUNTDRACULA
- 13 Down: Intellectual in various fields (8) – POLYMATH
- 16 Down: Cynic (7) – SCEPTIC
- 17 Down: Negotiate (6) – BARTER
- 19 Down: Horse catcher? (5) – LASSO
- 21 Down: Lido (anag) (4) – IDOL
Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
Guardian Quick stays in its comfort zone here, but in a good way. The clueing feels clean and fair, with enough wit to keep things moving without tripping you up on obscure knowledge. There is a nice balance between straightforward definitions and a few playful misdirections that reward careful reading. The grid flows smoothly, so you rarely feel stuck for long, which makes it ideal as a confidence-boosting solve rather than a brain burner. Overall, it is a solid, low-stress puzzle that does exactly what a Quick should do and leaves you feeling satisfied rather than drained. I would rate it 3 out of 5.
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.