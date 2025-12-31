The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,364) Answers Today- December 31, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for December 31, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,364).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for December 31, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across : But it’s a large amount of money! (5,7) – SMALLFORTUNE

: But it’s a large amount of money! (5,7) – 9 Across : Oz (5) – OUNCE

: Oz (5) – 10 Across : Overkill (3,4) – TOOMUCH

: Overkill (3,4) – 11 Across : Pane (anag) (4) – NEAP

: Pane (anag) (4) – 12 Across : Nonconformist – initial (8) – ORIGINAL

: Nonconformist – initial (8) – 14 Across : Fire-breather? (6) – DRAGON

: Fire-breather? (6) – 15 Across : Astronomical length – scrape (anag) (6) – PARSEC

: Astronomical length – scrape (anag) (6) – 18 Across : Feral feline (5,3) – ALLEYCAT

: Feral feline (5,3) – 20 Across : Book’s wording (4) – TEXT

: Book’s wording (4) – 22 Across : Social climber or parvenu (7) – UPSTART

: Social climber or parvenu (7) – 23 Across : Likewise (5) – DITTO

: Likewise (5) – 24 Across: House of Lords referred to in the Commons, or vice-versa (7,5) – ANOTHERPLACE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 2 Down : Northwestern US state (7) – MONTANA

: Northwestern US state (7) – 3 Down : Welsh vegetable? (4) – LEEK

: Welsh vegetable? (4) – 4 Down : Fullness of time (6) – FUTURE

: Fullness of time (6) – 5 Down : Police outfit worn when controlling unruly crowds (4,4) – RIOTGEAR

: Police outfit worn when controlling unruly crowds (4,4) – 6 Down : Complete change of opinion (1-4) – UTURN

: Complete change of opinion (1-4) – 7 Down : Bat’s navigation technique (12) – ECHOLOCATION

: Bat’s navigation technique (12) – 8 Down : Noble vampire? (5,7) – COUNTDRACULA

: Noble vampire? (5,7) – 13 Down : Intellectual in various fields (8) – POLYMATH

: Intellectual in various fields (8) – 16 Down : Cynic (7) – SCEPTIC

: Cynic (7) – 17 Down : Negotiate (6) – BARTER

: Negotiate (6) – 19 Down : Horse catcher? (5) – LASSO

: Horse catcher? (5) – 21 Down: Lido (anag) (4) – IDOL

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Guardian Quick stays in its comfort zone here, but in a good way. The clueing feels clean and fair, with enough wit to keep things moving without tripping you up on obscure knowledge. There is a nice balance between straightforward definitions and a few playful misdirections that reward careful reading. The grid flows smoothly, so you rarely feel stuck for long, which makes it ideal as a confidence-boosting solve rather than a brain burner. Overall, it is a solid, low-stress puzzle that does exactly what a Quick should do and leaves you feeling satisfied rather than drained. I would rate it 3 out of 5.

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.