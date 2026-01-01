Home » Puzzles » The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,365) Answers Today- January 1, 2026

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for January 1, 2026 (Puzzle No. 17,365).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for January 1, 2026

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Conceited dignitary (4-4-1-4) – HIGHMUCKAMUCK
  • 8 Across: Zero (3) – NIL
  • 9 Across: Boxer’s plate (9) – GUMSHIELD
  • 10 Across: Emergent (8) – EVOLVING
  • 11 Across: Snitch (4) – FINK
  • 13 Across: Judder (6) – WOBBLE
  • 14 Across: Massachusetts city (6) – BOSTON
  • 16 Across: Ice-skating jump (4) – LUTZ
  • 17 Across: Fattened liver (4,4) – FOIEGRAS
  • 20 Across: Invertebrate with many pairs of legs (9) – CENTIPEDE
  • 21 Across: Boxing superstar (3) – ALI
  • 22 Across: Phew! (5,8) – THANKGOODNESS

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Rest (upon) (5) – HINGE
  • 2 Down: Water between Sweden and Finland (4,2,7) – GULFOFBOTHNIA
  • 3 Down: Electromotive force unit (8) – MEGAVOLT
  • 4 Down: Concrete powder (6) – CEMENT
  • 5 Down: Painful (4) – ACHY
  • 6 Down: Arrangement of information and options on screen (4,9) – USERINTERFACE
  • 7 Down: Goat leather (7) – KIDSKIN
  • 12 Down: Brow (8) – FOREHEAD
  • 13 Down: Cougar, e.g. (7) – WILDCAT
  • 15 Down: Spanish dance – jacket (6) – BOLERO
  • 18 Down: From Zurich, e.g. (5) – SWISS
  • 19 Down: Stoat-like carnivore (4) – MINK

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Guardian Quick Crossword felt like a confident, celebratory opener for the new year, blending bold language, physical imagery, and a touch of theatrical flair. I liked how the grid mixed playful exaggeration with solid factual grounding, moving easily from expressive character descriptions to science, geography, and sport without breaking its rhythm. The longer entries gave the puzzle weight and presence, while the shorter clues snapped into place satisfyingly, keeping the solve brisk and upbeat. There was a sense of momentum throughout, as if the puzzle wanted to energize rather than test patience, which suited the date perfectly. Overall, it was lively, well-balanced, and refreshingly direct. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.

  • The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
  • The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
  • Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
  • Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.

