The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,365) Answers Today- January 1, 2026

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for January 1, 2026 (Puzzle No. 17,365).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for January 1, 2026

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Conceited dignitary (4-4-1-4) – HIGHMUCKAMUCK

Conceited dignitary (4-4-1-4) – 8 Across: Zero (3) – NIL

Zero (3) – 9 Across: Boxer’s plate (9) – GUMSHIELD

Boxer’s plate (9) – 10 Across: Emergent (8) – EVOLVING

Emergent (8) – 11 Across: Snitch (4) – FINK

Snitch (4) – 13 Across: Judder (6) – WOBBLE

Judder (6) – 14 Across: Massachusetts city (6) – BOSTON

Massachusetts city (6) – 16 Across: Ice-skating jump (4) – LUTZ

Ice-skating jump (4) – 17 Across: Fattened liver (4,4) – FOIEGRAS

Fattened liver (4,4) – 20 Across: Invertebrate with many pairs of legs (9) – CENTIPEDE

Invertebrate with many pairs of legs (9) – 21 Across: Boxing superstar (3) – ALI

Boxing superstar (3) – 22 Across: Phew! (5,8) – THANKGOODNESS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Rest (upon) (5) – HINGE

Rest (upon) (5) – 2 Down: Water between Sweden and Finland (4,2,7) – GULFOFBOTHNIA

Water between Sweden and Finland (4,2,7) – 3 Down: Electromotive force unit (8) – MEGAVOLT

Electromotive force unit (8) – 4 Down: Concrete powder (6) – CEMENT

Concrete powder (6) – 5 Down: Painful (4) – ACHY

Painful (4) – 6 Down: Arrangement of information and options on screen (4,9) – USERINTERFACE

Arrangement of information and options on screen (4,9) – 7 Down: Goat leather (7) – KIDSKIN

Goat leather (7) – 12 Down: Brow (8) – FOREHEAD

Brow (8) – 13 Down: Cougar, e.g. (7) – WILDCAT

Cougar, e.g. (7) – 15 Down: Spanish dance – jacket (6) – BOLERO

Spanish dance – jacket (6) – 18 Down: From Zurich, e.g. (5) – SWISS

From Zurich, e.g. (5) – 19 Down: Stoat-like carnivore (4) – MINK

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Guardian Quick Crossword felt like a confident, celebratory opener for the new year, blending bold language, physical imagery, and a touch of theatrical flair. I liked how the grid mixed playful exaggeration with solid factual grounding, moving easily from expressive character descriptions to science, geography, and sport without breaking its rhythm. The longer entries gave the puzzle weight and presence, while the shorter clues snapped into place satisfyingly, keeping the solve brisk and upbeat. There was a sense of momentum throughout, as if the puzzle wanted to energize rather than test patience, which suited the date perfectly. Overall, it was lively, well-balanced, and refreshingly direct. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.