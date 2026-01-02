Home » Puzzles » The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,366) Answers Today- January 2, 2026

The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,366) Answers Today- January 2, 2026

by Vishal Yadav
written by Vishal Yadav 0 comment

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for January 2, 2026 (Puzzle No. 17,366).

The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,366) Answers Today- January 2, 2026

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for January 2, 2026

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Instrument with bellows (9) – ACCORDION
  • 8 Across: Vibratory sound (4) – WHIR
  • 9 Across: Pen (9) – BALLPOINT
  • 10 Across: Rum and water (4) – GROG
  • 13 Across: Rain/snow mix (5) – SLEET
  • 15 Across: Aliens (anag) (6) – SALINE
  • 16 Across: Member of the clergy (6) – DEACON
  • 17 Across: Contaminated (6) – IMPURE
  • 19 Across: Breakfast food (6) – CEREAL
  • 20 Across: Nimble (5) – LITHE
  • 21 Across: Empty (4) – NULL
  • 24 Across: Place with population O (5,4) – GHOSTTOWN
  • 25 Across: Open wide (4) – GAPE
  • 26 Across: Angry head (anag) – showy bloom (9) – HYDRANGEA

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 2 Down: Pack tightly (4) – CRAM
  • 3 Down: Lyon (anag) (4) – ONLY
  • 4 Down: Simple picture (6) – DOODLE
  • 5 Down: Grunted (6) – OINKED
  • 6 Down: Letter (9) – CHARACTER
  • 7 Down: “Darning needle” insect (9) – DRAGONFLY
  • 11 Down: Snooping and wiretapping? (9) – ESPIONAGE
  • 12 Down: Casual footwear (4-5) – FLIPFLOPS
  • 13 Down: Sound of angry dog (5) – SNARL
  • 14 Down: Native American accommodation (5) – TEPEE
  • 18 Down: LXXX (6) – EIGHTY
  • 19 Down: Search (anag) (6) – CHASER
  • 22 Down: Bowl over (4) – STUN
  • 23 Down: Affectedly sentimental (4) – TWEE

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword
The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,366) Answers Today- January 2, 2026

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Guardian Quick Crossword felt satisfyingly traditional yet lively, leaning into solid, familiar vocabulary and tactile imagery that made the solve feel grounded and rhythmic. I liked how the grid flowed from sound and motion into everyday objects, nature, and simple actions, giving the puzzle a calm, almost comforting momentum rather than sharp trickiness. The anagrams were fair and purposeful, adding texture without disrupting pace, and the longer entries anchored the grid nicely while still feeling approachable. Overall, it was a clean, well-tempered crossword that rewarded steady solving and attention to detail rather than sudden leaps. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.

  • The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
  • The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
  • Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
  • Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.

I'm a Content Writer at TechWiser with a passion for transforming complex technology into compelling stories that resonate with readers. As a tech enthusiast pursuing Computer Science with AI specialization at Bennett University, I bring a unique blend of technical understanding and creative communication to my content. I leverage my hands-on experience in machine learning, AI, and computer vision to craft authentic, insightful articles that bridge the gap between innovation and everyday users. I'm driven by the goal of making technology accessible, engaging, and meaningful for diverse audiences.

You may also like

The Telegraph Plusword 1,321 Answers Today: January 2, 2025

All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (January 2, 2026)

“THE OFFSHORE DRILLING PLATFORM…” Jumble Answers Today (January 2, 2026)

Capital of North Macedonia – Crossword Clue Answers

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1344: January 2, 2026

Nerdle Answer, Hints Today: Game 1444 (January 2, 2026)

Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) Today – January 2, 2026

“Hop like a kangaroo” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: January...

Today’s Hurdle #1462 Answer – January 2, 2026

“Mister Potato Head, during…” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: January...