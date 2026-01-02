The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,366) Answers Today- January 2, 2026

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for January 2, 2026 (Puzzle No. 17,366).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for January 2, 2026

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Instrument with bellows (9) – ACCORDION

8 Across: Vibratory sound (4) – WHIR

9 Across: Pen (9) – BALLPOINT

10 Across: Rum and water (4) – GROG

13 Across: Rain/snow mix (5) – SLEET

15 Across: Aliens (anag) (6) – SALINE

16 Across: Member of the clergy (6) – DEACON

17 Across: Contaminated (6) – IMPURE

19 Across: Breakfast food (6) – CEREAL

20 Across: Nimble (5) – LITHE

21 Across: Empty (4) – NULL

24 Across: Place with population O (5,4) – GHOSTTOWN

25 Across: Open wide (4) – GAPE

26 Across: Angry head (anag) – showy bloom (9) – HYDRANGEA

Down Answers: ⬇️ 2 Down: Pack tightly (4) – CRAM

3 Down: Lyon (anag) (4) – ONLY

4 Down: Simple picture (6) – DOODLE

5 Down: Grunted (6) – OINKED

6 Down: Letter (9) – CHARACTER

7 Down: "Darning needle" insect (9) – DRAGONFLY

11 Down: Snooping and wiretapping? (9) – ESPIONAGE

12 Down: Casual footwear (4-5) – FLIPFLOPS

13 Down: Sound of angry dog (5) – SNARL

14 Down: Native American accommodation (5) – TEPEE

18 Down: LXXX (6) – EIGHTY

19 Down: Search (anag) (6) – CHASER

22 Down: Bowl over (4) – STUN

23 Down: Affectedly sentimental (4) – TWEE

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This Guardian Quick Crossword felt satisfyingly traditional yet lively, leaning into solid, familiar vocabulary and tactile imagery that made the solve feel grounded and rhythmic. I liked how the grid flowed from sound and motion into everyday objects, nature, and simple actions, giving the puzzle a calm, almost comforting momentum rather than sharp trickiness. The anagrams were fair and purposeful, adding texture without disrupting pace, and the longer entries anchored the grid nicely while still feeling approachable. Overall, it was a clean, well-tempered crossword that rewarded steady solving and attention to detail rather than sudden leaps. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

