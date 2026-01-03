The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,367) Answers Today- January 3, 2026

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for January 3, 2026 (Puzzle No. 17,367).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for January 3, 2026
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Needing oxygen to respire (7) – AEROBIC
- 8 Across: As a minimum (2,5) – ATLEAST
- 9 Across: Unchaste (7) – SCARLET
- 10 Across: Lemon? (2-5) – NOHOPER
- 11 Across: Fundamental values (5) – ETHOS
- 13 Across: Fraud, perhaps a sanctimonious one (9) – HYPOCRITE
- 15 Across: Tub on the wall? (9) – WASHBASIN
- 18 Across: Replenishment (3-2) – TOPUP
- 21 Across: Model construction brand (7) – MECCANO
- 22 Across: Quirky (7) – UNUSUAL
- 23 Across: JFK, e.g. (7) – AIRPORT
- 24 Across: Smelly swine? (7) – STINKER
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Passageway (5) – AISLE
- 2 Down: Carp relative (5) – ROACH
- 3 Down: Post with orange flashing light (7,6) – BELISHABEACON
- 4 Down: Forty feline winks? (6) – CATNAP
- 5 Down: Star system featuring the closest bright star to our sun (5,8) – ALPHACENTAURI
- 6 Down: Northern Taiwan city (6) – TAIPEI
- 7 Down: Go without food (6) – STARVE
- 12 Down: Goat (anag) (4) – TOGA
- 14 Down: K or M? (4) – THOU
- 15 Down: Flat-headed marsupial (6) – WOMBAT
- 16 Down: Fortified (6) – SECURE
- 17 Down: Pig hooters (6) – SNOUTS
- 19 Down: Remove feathers – twang strings (5) – PLUCK
- 20 Down: Of the extreme north or south (5) – POLAR
The puzzle delivered an enjoyable and well-paced solve, blending clear definitions with a sprinkling of playful, whimsical clues that lifted the overall experience. Several entries made clever use of question marks to hint at light wordplay, while others relied on familiar vocabulary and general knowledge, keeping the grid welcoming and fair. The longer clues added personality through descriptive phrasing, nicely balanced by shorter, more direct ones that helped maintain momentum. The Down clues were particularly solid, mixing straightforward constructions with a few neat anagram and association-based ideas that rewarded careful attention. Overall, the crossword felt polished and accessible, offering a satisfying challenge that I’d comfortably rate 4 out of 5 in difficulty.
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.