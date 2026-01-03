The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,367) Answers Today- January 3, 2026

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for January 3, 2026 (Puzzle No. 17,367).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for January 3, 2026

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Needing oxygen to respire (7) – AEROBIC

8 Across: As a minimum (2,5) – ATLEAST

9 Across: Unchaste (7) – SCARLET

10 Across: Lemon? (2-5) – NOHOPER

11 Across: Fundamental values (5) – ETHOS

13 Across: Fraud, perhaps a sanctimonious one (9) – HYPOCRITE

15 Across: Tub on the wall? (9) – WASHBASIN

18 Across: Replenishment (3-2) – TOPUP

21 Across: Model construction brand (7) – MECCANO

22 Across: Quirky (7) – UNUSUAL

23 Across: JFK, e.g. (7) – AIRPORT

24 Across: Smelly swine? (7) – STINKER

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Passageway (5) – AISLE

2 Down: Carp relative (5) – ROACH

3 Down: Post with orange flashing light (7,6) – BELISHABEACON

4 Down: Forty feline winks? (6) – CATNAP

5 Down: Star system featuring the closest bright star to our sun (5,8) – ALPHACENTAURI

6 Down: Northern Taiwan city (6) – TAIPEI

7 Down: Go without food (6) – STARVE

12 Down: Goat (anag) (4) – TOGA

14 Down: K or M? (4) – THOU

15 Down: Flat-headed marsupial (6) – WOMBAT

16 Down: Fortified (6) – SECURE

17 Down: Pig hooters (6) – SNOUTS

19 Down: Remove feathers – twang strings (5) – PLUCK

20 Down: Of the extreme north or south (5) – POLAR

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

The puzzle delivered an enjoyable and well-paced solve, blending clear definitions with a sprinkling of playful, whimsical clues that lifted the overall experience. Several entries made clever use of question marks to hint at light wordplay, while others relied on familiar vocabulary and general knowledge, keeping the grid welcoming and fair. The longer clues added personality through descriptive phrasing, nicely balanced by shorter, more direct ones that helped maintain momentum. The Down clues were particularly solid, mixing straightforward constructions with a few neat anagram and association-based ideas that rewarded careful attention. Overall, the crossword felt polished and accessible, offering a satisfying challenge that I’d comfortably rate 4 out of 5 in difficulty.

