The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,368) Answers Today- January 5, 2026

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for January 5, 2026 (Puzzle No. 17,368).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for January 5, 2026

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Practice of employee keen to go home (5-8) – CLOCKWATCHING

Practice of employee keen to go home (5-8) – 8 Across: Do the doggy paddle, e.g. (4) – SWIM

Do the doggy paddle, e.g. (4) – 9 Across: Boffin (8) – BRAINBOX

Boffin (8) – 10 Across: Smuggled plunder? (10) – CONTRABAND

Smuggled plunder? (10) – 12 Across: Fertile (land) (6) – ARABLE

Fertile (land) (6) – 14 Across: Underwear item (6) – TIGHTS

Underwear item (6) – 15 Across: Horripilation (10) – GOOSEBUMPS

Horripilation (10) – 19 Across: Indian burner? (8) – VINDALOO

Indian burner? (8) – 20 Across: Jiffy (4) – TICK

Jiffy (4) – 21 Across: According to custom (13) – TRADITIONALLY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 2 Across: Legal chamber (3,5) – LAWCOURT

Legal chamber (3,5) – 3 Down: Streaker? (5) – COMET

Streaker? (5) – 4 Down: Some HTML (3,4) – WEBPAGE

Some HTML (3,4) – 5 Down: Light-heartedly sung refrain (3-2) – TRALA

Light-heartedly sung refrain (3-2) – 6 Down: Despondent (7) – HANGDOG

Despondent (7) – 7 Down: Recess (4) – NOOK

Recess (4) – 11 Down: Italy cap (anag) (8) – ATYPICAL

Italy cap (anag) (8) – 13 Down: Capital on the Tigris (7) – BAGHDAD

Capital on the Tigris (7) – 14 Down: Quavering repetition of the same note, e.g. (7) – TREMOLO

Quavering repetition of the same note, e.g. (7) – 16 Down: Baby bird of prey (5) – OWLET

Baby bird of prey (5) – 17 Down: Far beyond the norm (5) – ULTRA

Far beyond the norm (5) – 18 Down: Cake layer (4) – TIER

The puzzle had a lively, characterful feel, with several Across clues leaning into everyday workplace habits, bodily reactions, and food-related humour, which gave the grid an engaging, down-to-earth tone. Longer entries provided strong anchors, particularly those built around common modern experiences and descriptive physical sensations, while shorter clues kept things moving with clear definitions and familiar vocabulary. The Down clues added variety through a mix of science, music, geography, and light wordplay, ensuring that the solve never felt one-note. Overall, the crossword balanced wit and accessibility well, offering a satisfying challenge without unnecessary obscurity. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 3 out of 5.

