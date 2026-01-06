The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,369) Answers Today- January 6, 2026

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for January 6, 2026 (Puzzle No. 17,369).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for January 6, 2026

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

1 Across: Carnival (4) – FETE

3 Across: Sentimental cheese (8) – SCHMALTZ

8 Across: Part (anag) (4) – RAPT

9 Across: Thriving place (4,4) – BOOMTOWN

11 Across: Device creating grid-like surface patterns (6,4) – WAFFLEIRON

14 Across: Crop stripper (6) – LOCUST

15 Across: Robin Hood's missile holder? (6) – QUIVER

17 Across: Heavy shower (10) – CLOUDBURST

20 Across: Stretch (8) – ELONGATE

21 Across: Bartlett fruit? (4) – PEAR

22 Across: Crux (8) – KEYSTONE

23 Across: Hoodlum's 'award'? (4) – ASBO

1 Down: Blocking software (8) – FIREWALL

2 Down: Font family (8) – TYPEFACE

4 Down: Bikky by another name (6) – COOKIE

5 Down: Tosh (5-5) – MUMBOJUMBO

6 Down: Dosh (4) – LOOT

7 Down: Oddly amusing (4) – ZANY

10 Down: Torch (10) – FLASHLIGHT

12 Down: A voyage away? (8) – OVERSEAS

13 Down: Handel's work? (8) – ORATORIO

16 Down: Ewe meat (6) – MUTTON

18 Down: Furniture wood (4) – TEAK

19 Down: Alluring (4) – FOXY

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This crossword had a lively, playful tone, drawing on festivals and celebrations, expressive emotional language, and a mix of everyday objects with witty reinterpretations. Several Across clues stood out for their humor and imagery, especially those that reworked familiar phrases or leaned into visual ideas like patterns, weather events, and classic folklore references. The grid balanced these longer, more descriptive entries with shorter, punchier ones rooted in common vocabulary, keeping the solve brisk. The Down clues added solidity with technology terms, typography, money slang, and straightforward definitions, providing helpful anchors throughout. Overall, it felt clever without being showy, offering a smooth and enjoyable solve with plenty of light “aha” moments. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4.5 out of 5.

