The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,369) Answers Today- January 6, 2026

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for January 6, 2026 (Puzzle No. 17,369).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for January 6, 2026
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Carnival (4) – FETE
- 3 Across: Sentimental cheese (8) – SCHMALTZ
- 8 Across: Part (anag) (4) – RAPT
- 9 Across: Thriving place (4,4) – BOOMTOWN
- 11 Across: Device creating grid-like surface patterns (6,4) – WAFFLEIRON
- 14 Across: Crop stripper (6) – LOCUST
- 15 Across: Robin Hood’s missile holder? (6) – QUIVER
- 17 Across: Heavy shower (10) – CLOUDBURST
- 20 Across: Stretch (8) – ELONGATE
- 21 Across: Bartlett fruit? (4) – PEAR
- 22 Across: Crux (8) – KEYSTONE
- 23 Across: Hoodlum’s ‘award’? (4) – ASBO
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Blocking software (8) – FIREWALL
- 2 Down: Font family (8) – TYPEFACE
- 4 Down: Bikky by another name (6) – COOKIE
- 5 Down: Tosh (5-5) – MUMBOJUMBO
- 6 Down: Dosh (4) – LOOT
- 7 Down: Oddly amusing (4) – ZANY
- 10 Down: Torch (10) – FLASHLIGHT
- 12 Down: A voyage away? (8) – OVERSEAS
- 13 Down: Handel’s work? (8) – ORATORIO
- 16 Down: Ewe meat (6) – MUTTON
- 18 Down: Furniture wood (4) – TEAK
- 19 Down: Alluring (4) – FOXY
Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
This crossword had a lively, playful tone, drawing on festivals and celebrations, expressive emotional language, and a mix of everyday objects with witty reinterpretations. Several Across clues stood out for their humor and imagery, especially those that reworked familiar phrases or leaned into visual ideas like patterns, weather events, and classic folklore references. The grid balanced these longer, more descriptive entries with shorter, punchier ones rooted in common vocabulary, keeping the solve brisk. The Down clues added solidity with technology terms, typography, money slang, and straightforward definitions, providing helpful anchors throughout. Overall, it felt clever without being showy, offering a smooth and enjoyable solve with plenty of light “aha” moments. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.