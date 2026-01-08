The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,371) Answers Today- January 8, 2026

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for January 8, 2026 (Puzzle No. 17,371).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for January 8, 2026

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: US railway engine’s fender (10) – COWCATCHER

US railway engine’s fender (10) – 7 Across : Smelly (7) – ODOROUS

: Smelly (7) – 8 Across: Restrained (5) – MUTED

Restrained (5) – 10 Across : The first in the queue, please come through! (4) – NEXT

: The first in the queue, please come through! (4) – 11 Across : Bonanza (8) – WINDFALL

: Bonanza (8) – 13 Across : Are you sure? (6) – REALLY

: Are you sure? (6) – 15 Across: Montrose material? (6) – TARTAN

Montrose material? (6) – 17 Across : I, ostrich (anag) (8) – HISTORIC

: I, ostrich (anag) (8) – 18 Across : Nazca Lines country (4) – PERU

: Nazca Lines country (4) – 21 Across: Wine – in pot (anag) (5) – PINOT

Wine – in pot (anag) (5) – 22 Across: Fifteenth Greek letter (7) – OMICRON

Fifteenth Greek letter (7) – 23 Across: Gauche guy – heavy boot (10) – CLODHOPPER

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down : Pastry type (5) – CHOUX

: Pastry type (5) – 2 Down: Sheared coat (4) – WOOL

Sheared coat (4) – 3 Down: Brisbane bloke? (6) – AUSSIE

Brisbane bloke? (6) – 4 Down: Demoniac (anag) (8) – COMEDIAN

Demoniac (anag) (8) – 5 Down : Fish out (7) – EXTRACT

: Fish out (7) – 6 Down : Convenience store (6,4) – CORNERSHOP

: Convenience store (6,4) – 9 Down: Juvenile ruffian? (10) – DELINQUENT

Juvenile ruffian? (10) – 12 Down : Handed out, fairly? (8) – ALLOTTED

: Handed out, fairly? (8) – 14 Down: North London XI (7) – ARSENAL

North London XI (7) – 16 Down: Japanese garment (6) – KIMONO

Japanese garment (6) – 19 Down : Gaffe (5) – ERROR

: Gaffe (5) – 20 Down: Milksop (4) – WIMP

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This crossword had a pleasingly traditional feel, grounded in solid general knowledge and classic wordplay, with a few witty surfaces to keep things lively. The Across clues ranged from mechanical and sensory descriptions to history, geography, and language, with anagrams and straightforward definitions sitting comfortably alongside more playful phrasings. Several longer entries provided strong anchors, especially those built around descriptive character types and familiar cultural references. The Down clues complemented this with a mix of food, clothing, sport, and colloquial expressions, offering fair cluing and smooth crossings throughout. Overall, it was a well-balanced quick crossword that felt rewarding without being taxing. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.