The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,371) Answers Today- January 8, 2026

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for January 8, 2026 (Puzzle No. 17,371).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for January 8, 2026

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: US railway engine’s fender (10) – COWCATCHER
  • 7 Across: Smelly (7) – ODOROUS
  • 8 Across: Restrained (5) – MUTED
  • 10 Across: The first in the queue, please come through! (4) – NEXT
  • 11 Across: Bonanza (8) – WINDFALL
  • 13 Across: Are you sure? (6) – REALLY
  • 15 Across: Montrose material? (6) – TARTAN
  • 17 Across: I, ostrich (anag) (8) – HISTORIC
  • 18 Across: Nazca Lines country (4) – PERU
  • 21 Across: Wine – in pot (anag) (5) – PINOT
  • 22 Across: Fifteenth Greek letter (7) – OMICRON
  • 23 Across: Gauche guy – heavy boot (10) – CLODHOPPER

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Pastry type (5) – CHOUX
  • 2 Down: Sheared coat (4) – WOOL
  • 3 Down: Brisbane bloke? (6) – AUSSIE
  • 4 Down: Demoniac (anag) (8) – COMEDIAN
  • 5 Down: Fish out (7) – EXTRACT
  • 6 Down: Convenience store (6,4) – CORNERSHOP
  • 9 Down: Juvenile ruffian? (10) – DELINQUENT
  • 12 Down: Handed out, fairly? (8) – ALLOTTED
  • 14 Down: North London XI (7) – ARSENAL
  • 16 Down: Japanese garment (6) – KIMONO
  • 19 Down: Gaffe (5) – ERROR
  • 20 Down: Milksop (4) – WIMP

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This crossword had a pleasingly traditional feel, grounded in solid general knowledge and classic wordplay, with a few witty surfaces to keep things lively. The Across clues ranged from mechanical and sensory descriptions to history, geography, and language, with anagrams and straightforward definitions sitting comfortably alongside more playful phrasings. Several longer entries provided strong anchors, especially those built around descriptive character types and familiar cultural references. The Down clues complemented this with a mix of food, clothing, sport, and colloquial expressions, offering fair cluing and smooth crossings throughout. Overall, it was a well-balanced quick crossword that felt rewarding without being taxing. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.

  • The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
  • The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
  • Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
  • Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.

