The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,372) Answers Today- January 9, 2026

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for January 9, 2026 (Puzzle No. 17,372).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for January 9, 2026
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Thrush relative (8) – BLUEBIRD
- 5 Across: Char (anag) (4) – ARCH
- 9 Across: Sayonara (5) – ADIEU
- 10 Across: Have a siesta? (3,4) – LIEDOWN
- 11 Across: Delicate (approach) (6-6) – SOFTLYSOFTLY
- 13 Across: Andean garment (6) – PONCHO
- 14 Across: Slowly (music) (6) – ADAGIO
- 17 Across: Regeneration in the city (5,7) – URBANRENEWAL
- 20 Across: From one direction (7) – EASTERN
- 21 Across: Wedding cake surface? (5) – ICING
- 22 Across: White – post (4) – PALE
- 23 Across: Mariner (8) – SEAFARER
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Imbalanced opinion (4) – BIAS
- 2 Down: Startup company valued at over US$1 billion (7) – UNICORN
- 3 Down: Seeker of reward for capturing villain (6,6) – BOUNTYHUNTER
- 4 Down: Conveys (6) – RELAYS
- 6 Down: Torso (anag) (5) – ROOST
- 7 Down: Winnie the Pooh’s jar? (8) – HONEYPOT
- 8 Down: Inconceivable (6,6) – BEYONDBELIEF
- 12 Down: Smarten (6,2) – SPRUCEUP
- 15 Down: Windows fitter (7) – GLAZIER
- 16 Down: Cruel type (6) – MEANIE
- 18 Down: Bails (anag) (5) – BASIL
- 19 Down: Culture medium (4) – AGAR
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
This crossword had a calm, classical feel, drawing on nature, travel, music, and familiar expressions to create a smooth and thoughtful solving experience. The Across clues moved from birds and farewells to musical directions, traditional clothing, and urban development, giving the grid a gentle sense of global and cultural variety. Longer entries were built around everyday phrases and descriptive ideas, while shorter answers kept the pace steady with clear, no-nonsense definitions. The Down clues added depth through business terminology, folklore-style roles, household objects, and expressive language, rewarding solvers who enjoy broad, practical knowledge rather than niche trivia. Overall, the puzzle felt well-balanced and satisfying, with a relaxed rhythm that made for an enjoyable solve. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.