The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,372) Answers Today- January 9, 2026

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for January 9, 2026 (Puzzle No. 17,372).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for January 9, 2026

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Thrush relative (8) – BLUEBIRD

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Imbalanced opinion (4) – BIAS

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This crossword had a calm, classical feel, drawing on nature, travel, music, and familiar expressions to create a smooth and thoughtful solving experience. The Across clues moved from birds and farewells to musical directions, traditional clothing, and urban development, giving the grid a gentle sense of global and cultural variety. Longer entries were built around everyday phrases and descriptive ideas, while shorter answers kept the pace steady with clear, no-nonsense definitions. The Down clues added depth through business terminology, folklore-style roles, household objects, and expressive language, rewarding solvers who enjoy broad, practical knowledge rather than niche trivia. Overall, the puzzle felt well-balanced and satisfying, with a relaxed rhythm that made for an enjoyable solve. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4.5 out of 5.

