The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,373) Answers Today- January 10, 2026

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for January 10, 2026 (Puzzle No. 17,373).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for January 10, 2026

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Keeper’s feat (4) – SAVE

Keeper’s feat (4) – 3 Across: Parlour game (8) – CHARADES

Parlour game (8) – 9 Across: Podium on which there may be a lectern (7) – ROSTRUM

Podium on which there may be a lectern (7) – 10 Across: Tummy (5) – BELLY

Tummy (5) – 11 Across: Coach – form of transport (5) – TRAIN

Coach – form of transport (5) – 12 Across: Salad plant (6) – ENDIVE

Salad plant (6) – 14 Across: Guzzle greedily – from nosebag? (3,4,1,5) – EATLIKEAHORSE

Guzzle greedily – from nosebag? (3,4,1,5) – 17 Across: Terror (6) – FRIGHT

Terror (6) – 19 Across: Modish (5) – SMART

Modish (5) – 22 Across: Conclude (5) – CEASE

Conclude (5) – 23 Across: Danseur (anag) – a red sun (anag) (7) – ASUNDER

Danseur (anag) – a red sun (anag) (7) – 24 Across: NY borough (8) – BROOKLYN

NY borough (8) – 25 Across: Desired result (4) – GOAL

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: White wine and soda drink (8) – SPRITZER

White wine and soda drink (8) – 2 Down: Landscape, e.g. (5) – VISTA

Landscape, e.g. (5) – 4 Down: Tidal multi-river mouth of Northern England (6,7) – HUMBERESTUARY

Tidal multi-river mouth of Northern England (6,7) – 5 Down: Braid (anag) (5) – RABID

Braid (anag) (5) – 6 Down: Free (7) – DELIVER

Free (7) – 7 Down: Bean protein (4) – SOYA

Bean protein (4) – 8 Down: Sultanate (6) – BRUNEI

Sultanate (6) – 13 Down: Of the chest (8) – PECTORAL

Of the chest (8) – 15 Down: Whirlwind (7) – TORNADO

Whirlwind (7) – 16 Down: Stifle – keep secret (4,2) – HUSHUP

Stifle – keep secret (4,2) – 18 Down: It’s all __ to me (5) – GREEK

It’s all __ to me (5) – 20 Down: Sound (5) – AUDIO

Sound (5) – 21 Down: Crust on skin (4) – SCAB

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

The puzzle moved effortlessly between a NY borough and a specific Sultanate, while the long, idiomatic Across answer describing someone who guzzles greedily was a standout. Clues ranging from the white wine and soda drink to a tidal multi-river mouth in Northern England provided a nice geographical and culinary spread. Shorter entries like the bean protein and the desired result kept the pace brisk. The Down section offered a good mix of anagrams and physical terms, including a specific word for something of the chest. Overall, the grid was accessible and varied, making for a satisfying and quick solve. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

