The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,373) Answers Today- January 10, 2026

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for January 10, 2026 (Puzzle No. 17,373).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for January 10, 2026
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Keeper’s feat (4) – SAVE
- 3 Across: Parlour game (8) – CHARADES
- 9 Across: Podium on which there may be a lectern (7) – ROSTRUM
- 10 Across: Tummy (5) – BELLY
- 11 Across: Coach – form of transport (5) – TRAIN
- 12 Across: Salad plant (6) – ENDIVE
- 14 Across: Guzzle greedily – from nosebag? (3,4,1,5) – EATLIKEAHORSE
- 17 Across: Terror (6) – FRIGHT
- 19 Across: Modish (5) – SMART
- 22 Across: Conclude (5) – CEASE
- 23 Across: Danseur (anag) – a red sun (anag) (7) – ASUNDER
- 24 Across: NY borough (8) – BROOKLYN
- 25 Across: Desired result (4) – GOAL
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: White wine and soda drink (8) – SPRITZER
- 2 Down: Landscape, e.g. (5) – VISTA
- 4 Down: Tidal multi-river mouth of Northern England (6,7) – HUMBERESTUARY
- 5 Down: Braid (anag) (5) – RABID
- 6 Down: Free (7) – DELIVER
- 7 Down: Bean protein (4) – SOYA
- 8 Down: Sultanate (6) – BRUNEI
- 13 Down: Of the chest (8) – PECTORAL
- 15 Down: Whirlwind (7) – TORNADO
- 16 Down: Stifle – keep secret (4,2) – HUSHUP
- 18 Down: It’s all __ to me (5) – GREEK
- 20 Down: Sound (5) – AUDIO
- 21 Down: Crust on skin (4) – SCAB
Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
The puzzle moved effortlessly between a NY borough and a specific Sultanate, while the long, idiomatic Across answer describing someone who guzzles greedily was a standout. Clues ranging from the white wine and soda drink to a tidal multi-river mouth in Northern England provided a nice geographical and culinary spread. Shorter entries like the bean protein and the desired result kept the pace brisk. The Down section offered a good mix of anagrams and physical terms, including a specific word for something of the chest. Overall, the grid was accessible and varied, making for a satisfying and quick solve. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.