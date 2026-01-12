The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,374) Answers Today- January 12, 2026

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for January 12, 2026 (Puzzle No. 17,374).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for January 12, 2026

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Island group owned by Ecuador (9) – GALAPAGOS

Island group owned by Ecuador (9) – 8 Across: Snarl (5) – GROWL

Snarl (5) – 9 Across: Disappearing remnant (7) – VESTIGE

Disappearing remnant (7) – 10 Across: Believer in avoidance of war (8) – PACIFIST

Believer in avoidance of war (8) – 11 Across: Punt (4) – KICK

Punt (4) – 13 Across: Lady giant (6) – OGRESS

Lady giant (6) – 14 Across: Gamine (anag) (6) – ENIGMA

Gamine (anag) (6) – 16 Across: Wild event (4) – O*GY

Wild event (4) – 17 Across: At __, with weapon threateningly poised (8) – GUNPOINT

At __, with weapon threateningly poised (8) – 19 Across: Boise boy? (7) – IDAHOAN

Boise boy? (7) – 20 Across: Three (anag) (5) – ETHER

Three (anag) (5) – 21 Across: House flower? (5,4) – TUDORROSE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Swimmer in bowl? (8) – GOLDFISH

Swimmer in bowl? (8) – 2 Down: Sumptuous (6) – LAVISH

Sumptuous (6) – 3 Down: Upper-class (4) – POSH

Upper-class (4) – 4 Down: Inspiration (7,5) – GUIDINGLIGHT

Inspiration (7,5) – 5 Down: Raw dish of ground beef (5,7) – STEAKTARTARE

Raw dish of ground beef (5,7) – 6 Down: Student of pharaohs and pyramids etc. (12) – EGYPTOLOGIST

Student of pharaohs and pyramids etc. (12) – 7 Down: Steinway instrument? (7,5) – CONCERTGRAND

Steinway instrument? (7,5) – 12 Down: Comprising a single unit of material (3-5) – ONEPIECE

Comprising a single unit of material (3-5) – 15 Down: Board intended to be independent from government (6) – QUANGO

Board intended to be independent from government (6) – 18 Down: Be mother? (4) – POUR

This crossword had a strongly geographical and historical flavor, with the Across clues moving from famous island chains and vanished traces to political ideals, mythology, and playful place-based wordplay. Several entries leaned on classic vocabulary and world knowledge, giving the grid a slightly old-school feel, while others added color through imaginative phrasing and light anagrams. The longer answers anchored the puzzle with references to science, ancient civilizations, and cultural institutions, while shorter ones kept the pace brisk with clear, direct definitions. The Down clues reinforced this tone with food, social class, religion, and academic study, rewarding solvers who enjoy a mix of history, culture, and precise language rather than modern slang. Overall, it felt thoughtful, traditional, and satisfying to work through. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4 out of 5.

