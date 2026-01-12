Home » Puzzles » The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,374) Answers Today- January 12, 2026

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for January 12, 2026 (Puzzle No. 17,374).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for January 12, 2026

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Island group owned by Ecuador (9) – GALAPAGOS
  • 8 Across: Snarl (5) – GROWL
  • 9 Across: Disappearing remnant (7) – VESTIGE
  • 10 Across: Believer in avoidance of war (8) – PACIFIST
  • 11 Across: Punt (4) – KICK
  • 13 Across: Lady giant (6) – OGRESS
  • 14 Across: Gamine (anag) (6) – ENIGMA
  • 16 Across: Wild event (4) – O*GY
  • 17 Across: At __, with weapon threateningly poised (8) – GUNPOINT
  • 19 Across: Boise boy? (7) – IDAHOAN
  • 20 Across: Three (anag) (5) – ETHER
  • 21 Across: House flower? (5,4) – TUDORROSE

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Swimmer in bowl? (8) – GOLDFISH
  • 2 Down: Sumptuous (6) – LAVISH
  • 3 Down: Upper-class (4) – POSH
  • 4 Down: Inspiration (7,5) – GUIDINGLIGHT
  • 5 Down: Raw dish of ground beef (5,7) – STEAKTARTARE
  • 6 Down: Student of pharaohs and pyramids etc. (12) – EGYPTOLOGIST
  • 7 Down: Steinway instrument? (7,5) – CONCERTGRAND
  • 12 Down: Comprising a single unit of material (3-5) – ONEPIECE
  • 15 Down: Board intended to be independent from government (6) – QUANGO
  • 18 Down: Be mother? (4) – POUR

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This crossword had a strongly geographical and historical flavor, with the Across clues moving from famous island chains and vanished traces to political ideals, mythology, and playful place-based wordplay. Several entries leaned on classic vocabulary and world knowledge, giving the grid a slightly old-school feel, while others added color through imaginative phrasing and light anagrams. The longer answers anchored the puzzle with references to science, ancient civilizations, and cultural institutions, while shorter ones kept the pace brisk with clear, direct definitions. The Down clues reinforced this tone with food, social class, religion, and academic study, rewarding solvers who enjoy a mix of history, culture, and precise language rather than modern slang. Overall, it felt thoughtful, traditional, and satisfying to work through. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.

  • The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
  • The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
  • Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
  • Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.

