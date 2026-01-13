The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,375) Answers Today- January 13, 2026

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for January 13, 2026 (Puzzle No. 17,375).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for January 13, 2026

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Change (6) – 4 Across: Kind of nut (5) – PECAN

Half a crotchet (6) – 8 Across: Big gun (6) – CANNON

Ululate – like a Marley bandmate? (4) – 10 Across: Always given similar roles (8) – TYPECAST

Gifted (and shining?) youngster (6,5) – 17 Across: Building block shade? (5,3) – BRICKRED

Arrange in order (4) – 20 Across: Corner of attic network? (6) – COBWEB

Blow out, like sails (6) – 22 Across: Cut through, leaving dust? (5) – SAWED

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Sharp sticks? (7) – RHUBARB

Italian composer, d.1741 (7) – 3 Down: Patient carrier (9) – STRETCHER

Aircraft (5) – 5 Down: Horse-man? (7) – CENTAUR

Football game minutes, without injury time (6) – 11 Down: Spanish dance (4,5) – PASODOBLE

Arc of seven colours (7) – 14 Down: Exonerate (7) – ABSOLVE

Often slurred and off-key amateur singing? (7) – 16 Down: Old counter (6) – ABACUS

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This crossword had a lively, culture-rich feel, blending music, performance, color, and classic vocabulary into a smooth and engaging grid. The Across clues moved from everyday actions and familiar foods to musical notation, dramatic imagery, and expressive language, with longer entries highlighting ideas like creative talent, casting stereotypes, and visual shades. Playful surfaces such as sailing imagery, attic corners, and dusty carpentry added character, while the Down clues reinforced the tone with composers, dances, mythology, and colorful natural phenomena. The mix of arts, language, and light wordplay made the puzzle feel both traditional and entertaining, offering steady progress without sacrificing interest. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 3 out of 5.

