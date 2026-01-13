The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,375) Answers Today- January 13, 2026

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for January 13, 2026 (Puzzle No. 17,375).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for January 13, 2026
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Change (6) – REVISE
- 4 Across: Kind of nut (5) – PECAN
- 7 Across: Half a crotchet (6) – QUAVER
- 8 Across: Big gun (6) – CANNON
- 9 Across: Ululate – like a Marley bandmate? (4) – WAIL
- 10 Across: Always given similar roles (8) – TYPECAST
- 12 Across: Gifted (and shining?) youngster (6,5) – BRIGHTSPARK
- 17 Across: Building block shade? (5,3) – BRICKRED
- 19 Across: Arrange in order (4) – SORT
- 20 Across: Corner of attic network? (6) – COBWEB
- 21 Across: Blow out, like sails (6) – BILLOW
- 22 Across: Cut through, leaving dust? (5) – SAWED
- 23 Across: Idolise (6) – REVERE
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Sharp sticks? (7) – RHUBARB
- 2 Down: Italian composer, d.1741 (7) – VIVALDI
- 3 Down: Patient carrier (9) – STRETCHER
- 4 Down: Aircraft (5) – PLANE
- 5 Down: Horse-man? (7) – CENTAUR
- 6 Down: Football game minutes, without injury time (6) – NINETY
- 11 Down: Spanish dance (4,5) – PASODOBLE
- 13 Down: Arc of seven colours (7) – RAINBOW
- 14 Down: Exonerate (7) – ABSOLVE
- 15 Down: Often slurred and off-key amateur singing? (7) – KARAOKE
- 16 Down: Old counter (6) – ABACUS
- 18 Down: Naked (anag) (5) – KNEAD
Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
This crossword had a lively, culture-rich feel, blending music, performance, color, and classic vocabulary into a smooth and engaging grid. The Across clues moved from everyday actions and familiar foods to musical notation, dramatic imagery, and expressive language, with longer entries highlighting ideas like creative talent, casting stereotypes, and visual shades. Playful surfaces such as sailing imagery, attic corners, and dusty carpentry added character, while the Down clues reinforced the tone with composers, dances, mythology, and colorful natural phenomena. The mix of arts, language, and light wordplay made the puzzle feel both traditional and entertaining, offering steady progress without sacrificing interest. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 3 out of 5.
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.