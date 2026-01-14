The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,376) Answers Today- January 14, 2026

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for January 14, 2026 (Puzzle No. 17,376).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for January 14, 2026

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

1 Across: Oil-rich seed type (6) — SESAME

4 Across: Exaggerate (6) — OVERDO

8 Across: Joining (5) — UNION

9 Across: Heavens to Betsy! (4,3) — HOLYCOW

10 Across: Vessel in battle (7) — WARSHIP

11 Across: Frame for wet clothes (5) — AIRER

12 Across: Grasping (9) — RAPACIOUS

17 Across: Person once inside, now outside (2-3) — EXCON

19 Across: Mobile infant (7) — TODDLER

21 Across: Quash (7) — ABOLISH

22 Across: Calmer coffee? (5) — DECAF

23 Across: Martial art (4,2) — KUNGFU

24 Across: Young swan (6) — CYGNET

1 Down: Harsh call (6) — SQUAWK

2 Down: Teaspoon? (7) — STIRRER

3 Down: Eat (5) — MUNCH

5 Down: Exploding mountain? (7) — VOLCANO

6 Down: Repeat (5) — RECUR

7 Down: Let's move forward! (6) — ONWARD

9 Down: Playground game (9) — HOPSCOTCH

13 Down: RC leader (7) — PONTIFF

14 Down: Electronic circuit element (7) — SILICON

15 Down: Something said (6) — REMARK

16 Down: Gain (6) — PROFIT

18 Down: Sing softly (5) — CROON

20 Down: Pa (5) — DADDY

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This crossword had a bright, everyday feel, built around familiar words, household items, and widely known expressions. The Across clues moved smoothly from food and exaggeration to teamwork, dramatic exclamations, and practical objects, before shifting into personality traits, legal status, childhood stages, and light humor with a coffee-themed twist. The inclusion of martial arts and animal young added a classic crossword flavor. The Down clues complemented this with simple actions, kitchen tools, natural features, playground games, and basic electronics, keeping the grid grounded in common knowledge rather than niche trivia. Overall, it was a straightforward, well-balanced puzzle that focused on clarity and accessibility, making for a relaxed and enjoyable solve. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4 out of 5.

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword