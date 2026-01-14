The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,376) Answers Today- January 14, 2026

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for January 14, 2026 (Puzzle No. 17,376).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for January 14, 2026
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Oil-rich seed type (6) — SESAME
- 4 Across: Exaggerate (6) — OVERDO
- 8 Across: Joining (5) — UNION
- 9 Across: Heavens to Betsy! (4,3) — HOLYCOW
- 10 Across: Vessel in battle (7) — WARSHIP
- 11 Across: Frame for wet clothes (5) — AIRER
- 12 Across: Grasping (9) — RAPACIOUS
- 17 Across: Person once inside, now outside (2-3) — EXCON
- 19 Across: Mobile infant (7) — TODDLER
- 21 Across: Quash (7) — ABOLISH
- 22 Across: Calmer coffee? (5) — DECAF
- 23 Across: Martial art (4,2) — KUNGFU
- 24 Across: Young swan (6) — CYGNET
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Harsh call (6) — SQUAWK
- 2 Down: Teaspoon? (7) — STIRRER
- 3 Down: Eat (5) — MUNCH
- 5 Down: Exploding mountain? (7) — VOLCANO
- 6 Down: Repeat (5) — RECUR
- 7 Down: Let’s move forward! (6) — ONWARD
- 9 Down: Playground game (9) — HOPSCOTCH
- 13 Down: RC leader (7) — PONTIFF
- 14 Down: Electronic circuit element (7) — SILICON
- 15 Down: Something said (6) — REMARK
- 16 Down: Gain (6) — PROFIT
- 18 Down: Sing softly (5) — CROON
- 20 Down: Pa (5) — DADDY
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
This crossword had a bright, everyday feel, built around familiar words, household items, and widely known expressions. The Across clues moved smoothly from food and exaggeration to teamwork, dramatic exclamations, and practical objects, before shifting into personality traits, legal status, childhood stages, and light humor with a coffee-themed twist. The inclusion of martial arts and animal young added a classic crossword flavor. The Down clues complemented this with simple actions, kitchen tools, natural features, playground games, and basic electronics, keeping the grid grounded in common knowledge rather than niche trivia. Overall, it was a straightforward, well-balanced puzzle that focused on clarity and accessibility, making for a relaxed and enjoyable solve. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4 out of 5.
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.