The Guardian Quick Crossword Answers Today

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for January 15, 2026 (Puzzle No. 17,377).

The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,377) Answers Today

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for January 15, 2026

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 5 Across: Terrier (4,7) – JACK RUSSELL
  • 7 Across: Wave from side to side (4) – SWAY
  • 8 Across: Exhaust outlet (8) – TAILPIPE
  • 9 Across: Underwear – compartments (7) – DRAWERS
  • 11 Across: Husky (5) – GRUFF
  • 13 Across: Cricket or rugby, e.g. (5) – SPORT
  • 14 Across: Hedonist (7) – PLAYBOY
  • 16 Across: Plenipotentiary (8) – DIPLOMAT
  • 17 Across: Circlet (4) – HOOP
  • 18 Across: Puffer down long iron tube (5-6) – GLASS-BLOWER

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Noisome – sentimental (4) – RANK
  • 2 Down: Eloquence (7) – ORATORY
  • 3 Down: Stair (anag) (5) – RAITS
  • 4 Down: Danger (8) – JEOPARDY
  • 5 Down: Breathtaking (3-8) – AWE-INSPIRING
  • 6 Down: Extra circuit, after victory (3,2,6) – LAP OF HONOUR
  • 10 Down: Amount of duties (8) – TARIFFS
  • 12 Down: Collectively (3,4) – ALL IN
  • 15 Down: Overhead shot (5) – SMASH
  • 17 Down: Belligerent type – cry one’s wares (4) – HAWK

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This crossword had a robust, traditional feel, built around clear definitions, practical vocabulary, and a mix of everyday life and classic roles. The Across clues ranged from dog breeds and physical movement to vehicle parts, clothing, sports, and formal professions, giving the grid a grounded, real-world tone. Longer entries added texture with craftspeople and official titles, while shorter ones kept the pace brisk with simple, familiar words. The Down clues brought in expressive language, public speaking, danger, celebration rituals, and group action, reinforcing the puzzle’s emphasis on straightforward meaning over tricky wordplay. Overall, it felt solid, accessible, and neatly constructed, offering a steady and satisfying solve without unnecessary complexity. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 3 out of 5.

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.

  • The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
  • The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
  • Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
  • Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.

