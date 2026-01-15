The Guardian Quick Crossword Answers Today

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for January 15, 2026 (Puzzle No. 17,377).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for January 15, 2026

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

5 Across: Terrier (4,7) – JACK RUSSELL

7 Across: Wave from side to side (4) – SWAY

8 Across: Exhaust outlet (8) – TAILPIPE

9 Across: Underwear – compartments (7) – DRAWERS

11 Across: Husky (5) – GRUFF

13 Across: Cricket or rugby, e.g. (5) – SPORT

14 Across: Hedonist (7) – PLAYBOY

16 Across: Plenipotentiary (8) – DIPLOMAT

17 Across: Circlet (4) – HOOP

18 Across: Puffer down long iron tube (5-6) – GLASS-BLOWER

1 Down: Noisome – sentimental (4) – RANK

2 Down: Eloquence (7) – ORATORY

3 Down: Stair (anag) (5) – RAITS

4 Down: Danger (8) – JEOPARDY

5 Down: Breathtaking (3-8) – AWE-INSPIRING

6 Down: Extra circuit, after victory (3,2,6) – LAP OF HONOUR

10 Down: Amount of duties (8) – TARIFFS

12 Down: Collectively (3,4) – ALL IN

15 Down: Overhead shot (5) – SMASH

17 Down: Belligerent type – cry one's wares (4) – HAWK

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This crossword had a robust, traditional feel, built around clear definitions, practical vocabulary, and a mix of everyday life and classic roles. The Across clues ranged from dog breeds and physical movement to vehicle parts, clothing, sports, and formal professions, giving the grid a grounded, real-world tone. Longer entries added texture with craftspeople and official titles, while shorter ones kept the pace brisk with simple, familiar words. The Down clues brought in expressive language, public speaking, danger, celebration rituals, and group action, reinforcing the puzzle’s emphasis on straightforward meaning over tricky wordplay. Overall, it felt solid, accessible, and neatly constructed, offering a steady and satisfying solve without unnecessary complexity. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 3 out of 5.

