The Hunger Games Books Reading Order: Chronological and by Release

Summary:

Five books in The Hunger Games series warrant a reading order guide.

There are two prequel novels apart from the original trilogy of books.

The latest book was released in 2025, with a movie set to release in 2026.

So here is your ultimate The Hunger Games reading order guide by release date and in chronological order.

The first Hunger Games novel was published back in 2008. Sunrise on the Reaping is the latest book in the series, which was released on March 18, 2025. The book is also getting a movie adaptation by the same name, releasing next year. We have a separate watch order guide for The Hunger Games movies. But first, let’s have a look at the correct reading order guide for The Hunger Games books. Let’s begin.

Hunger Games Books – Chronological Reading Order

1. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes book and movie | Credit: Lionsgate

This is the first Hunger Games novel in chronological order. The story takes place 64 years before the events of the first Hunger Games, focusing on a young Coriolanus Snow before he became the tyrannical President Snow. It follows the modern trope of telling the villain’s story by making the reader empathize with them.

That said, we also get to see a more brutal version of the Hunger Games. The 10th Hunger Games, as they happen in the book, lack all the glamour that the modern Hunger Games have. It feels more like a public execution than a grand event. It is through Snow that the Hunger Games get their signature identity.

2. Sunrise on the Reaping

Book cover of Sunrise on the Reaping alongside its movie adaptation | Credit: Lionsgate

Sunrise on the Reaping is the latest Hunger Games novel that was released in early 2025. Plans for a movie adaptation of the same name were there even before the novel’s release. The prequel novel takes place 40 years after Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and 24 years before Katniss’ saga.

Instead of empathizing with a villain, this story delves into the character of Haymitch Abernathy, how he won the 50th Hunger Games, and, more importantly, how he became the cynical, drunk mentor. We also get some insight into Snow and the Capitol, all of which ties into the final rebellion in Mockingjay.

3. The Hunger Games

The first Hunger Games novel alongside its movie adaptation | Credit: Lionsgate

The first Hunger Games novel was released in 2008, which was then adapted into the blockbuster hit of the same name in 2012. The series sparked a wave of young adult dystopian novels that dominated the early 2010s before the trend eventually faded. The Hunger Games, however, has remained strong, with a new movie releasing in 2026.

The story follows Katniss Everdeen, who takes her sister’s place as a tribute in the Hunger Games. This was the first Hunger Games book that gave us a commentary on extreme wealth inequality and how that leads to people being treated as commodities. This was one of the few themes of the book, with multiple other interpretations.

4. Catching Fire

Cover of Catching Fire alongside the movie adaptation | Credit: Lionsgate

Catching Fire picks up right after the events of the first book. We see that Katniss and Peeta’s victory in the Hunger Games has inspired multiple people across districts. Katniss is being viewed as a symbol of rebellion, which has created unrest in the districts.

Snow doesn’t like this and announces a special Hunger Games where participants are chosen from existing victors, forcing Katniss back into the arena. Catching Fire builds on the themes from the first book, like rebellion, oppression, and totalitarian control. It also deals with mature themes of trauma and PTSD, as we see Katniss and Peeta show realistic signs of trauma from the first Games.

5. Mockingjay

Cover of Mockingjay alongside its movie adaptation | Credit: Lionsgate

Mockingjay is the final book in the Hunger Games trilogy and delivers on the grand finale of the Hunger Games. It is the story of a full-scale war between the Capitol and the districts, with Katniss accepting her role as the symbol of rebellion, whom people refer to as the Mockingjay. While most books would use the final war saga as an excuse for action, Suzanne Collins writes war as something that harms everyone and benefits no one.

While Katniss does become a soldier, most of her fight is against propaganda and doesn’t involve direct combat. This is yet again a commentary by Collins on how the real war is fought in strategy rooms through controlled narratives, while innocent people suffer and die on the frontlines.

The Hunger Games Books Read Order by Release Order

There are five Hunger Games, with the first one having been released in 2008 and the latest one released in 2025. So, here is The Hunger Games reading order by its date of release:

The Hunger Games (2008) Catching Fire (2009) Mockingjay (2010) The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2020) Sunrise on the Reaping (2025)

What is the Best Order to Read the Hunger Games Books

The best order to read The Hunger Games is by its release order. Sure, the latest two books are prequels, but they omit much of the world-building and introduction since they assume you’re already familiar with it. You will also end up missing out on a bunch of Easter eggs if you start with the prequel novels.

That said, if you have read The Hunger Games before and are rereading it, you should read the books in chronological order. It will serve as a change of pace and give you more context on multiple characters as you read about them in the Hunger Games trilogy.