The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – Story, Cast, More

by Melvin Mathew
Joseph Zada and Mckenna Grace in The Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping (2026)

A new Hunger Games movie titled The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set to release on November 20, 2026. Lionsgate released a teaser trailer for the movie exactly one year before the movie’s release. If you’re a fan of the Hunger Games, you will see a bunch of familiar faces since the story takes place 25 years before the Katniss saga. Here is everything you need to know about The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’s cast, crew, and storyline.

What is the Plot of Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Sunrise on the Reaping is based on the novel of the same name that takes place 24 years before the events of the first Hunger Games. We follow a young Haymitch Abernathy as we see him navigate his path to win the 50th Hunger Games, along with his girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird.

Haymitch Abernathy has appeared in the entirety of the Katniss saga. He mentored Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark to help them win the 74th Hunger Games. Woody Harrelson played the 40-year-old version of the character in the original Hunger Games. Now, Joseph Zada is set to be the protagonist of the new movie, playing a 16-year-old version of Abernathy.

Full Cast of Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Justice Building in Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping
Justice Building in Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping | Credit: Lionsgate

Francis Lawrence is returning as director of the new Hunger Games. He has directed every Hunger Games movie, except the first one. Billy Ray will pen the script alongside Suzanne Collins, the original author of the Hunger Games books. Here is a list of the entire cast of the movie and who they are playing:

ActorCharacter
Joseph ZadaHaymitch Abernathy
Elle FanningEffie Trinket
Jesse PlemonsPlutarch Heavensbee
Mckenna GraceMaysilee Donner
Maya HawkeWiress
Ralph FiennesPresident Snow
Laura MarcusSilka Sharp
Glenn CloseDrusilla Sickle
Kieran CulkinCaesar Flickerman
Ben WangWyatt Callow
Lili TaylorMags Flanagan
Jefferson WhiteMr. McCoy
Iris ApatowProserpina Trinket
Whitney PeakLenore Dove Baird
Billy PorterMagno Stift
Kelvin Harrison Jr.Beetee Latier
Edvin RydingVitus
Kara TointonWillamae Abernathy

Every Returning Character in Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Sunrise on the Reaping will feature a bunch of returning characters like Haymitch Abernathy, Effie Trinket and President Snow. Here’s a list of every returning character in Sunrise on the Reaping, along with the actor playing them:

CharacterPrevious MoviesOriginal ActorNew Actor (2026 Film)
Haymitch AbernathyThe Hunger Games (2012), Catching Fire (2013), Mockingjay Part 1 & 2 (2014–15)Woody HarrelsonJoseph Zada
Effie TrinketThe Hunger Games (2012), Catching Fire (2013), Mockingjay Part 1 & 2 (2014–15)Elizabeth BanksElle Fanning
Plutarch HeavensbeeCatching Fire (2013), Mockingjay Part 1 & 2 (2014–15)Philip Seymour HoffmanJesse Plemons
Maysilee DonnerMentioned in Mockingjay (flashbacks only)N/AMckenna Grace
WiressCatching Fire (2013)Amanda PlummerMaya Hawke
President SnowAll films (2012–2015)Donald SutherlandRalph Fiennes
Caesar FlickermanThe Hunger Games (2012), Catching Fire (2013), Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)Stanley TucciKieran Culkin
Mags FlanaganCatching Fire (2013)Lynn CohenLili Taylor
Beetee LatierCatching Fire (2013), Mockingjay Part 1 & 2 (2014–15)Jeffrey WrightKelvin Harrison Jr.

Where Does Sunrise on the Reaping Fall in the Series Timeline

Sunrise on the Reaping is a prequel to the first Hunger Games movie. But it is a sequel to The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which was another prequel Hunger Games movie released in 2023. Confusing? We break down the Hunger Games reading and watch order in depth separately.

