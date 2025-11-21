The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – Story, Cast, More

Summary:

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is the sixth Hunger Games movie to be released since 2012.

It is the second movie in the chronological timeline of Hunger Games.

Below, we have listed the story, cast, and every returning character you will see in Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

A new Hunger Games movie titled The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set to release on November 20, 2026. Lionsgate released a teaser trailer for the movie exactly one year before the movie’s release. If you’re a fan of the Hunger Games, you will see a bunch of familiar faces since the story takes place 25 years before the Katniss saga. Here is everything you need to know about The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’s cast, crew, and storyline.

What is the Plot of Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Sunrise on the Reaping is based on the novel of the same name that takes place 24 years before the events of the first Hunger Games. We follow a young Haymitch Abernathy as we see him navigate his path to win the 50th Hunger Games, along with his girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird.

Haymitch Abernathy has appeared in the entirety of the Katniss saga. He mentored Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark to help them win the 74th Hunger Games. Woody Harrelson played the 40-year-old version of the character in the original Hunger Games. Now, Joseph Zada is set to be the protagonist of the new movie, playing a 16-year-old version of Abernathy.

Full Cast of Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Justice Building in Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping | Credit: Lionsgate

Francis Lawrence is returning as director of the new Hunger Games. He has directed every Hunger Games movie, except the first one. Billy Ray will pen the script alongside Suzanne Collins, the original author of the Hunger Games books. Here is a list of the entire cast of the movie and who they are playing:

Actor Character Joseph Zada Haymitch Abernathy Elle Fanning Effie Trinket Jesse Plemons Plutarch Heavensbee Mckenna Grace Maysilee Donner Maya Hawke Wiress Ralph Fiennes President Snow Laura Marcus Silka Sharp Glenn Close Drusilla Sickle Kieran Culkin Caesar Flickerman Ben Wang Wyatt Callow Lili Taylor Mags Flanagan Jefferson White Mr. McCoy Iris Apatow Proserpina Trinket Whitney Peak Lenore Dove Baird Billy Porter Magno Stift Kelvin Harrison Jr. Beetee Latier Edvin Ryding Vitus Kara Tointon Willamae Abernathy

Every Returning Character in Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Sunrise on the Reaping will feature a bunch of returning characters like Haymitch Abernathy, Effie Trinket and President Snow. Here’s a list of every returning character in Sunrise on the Reaping, along with the actor playing them:

Character Previous Movies Original Actor New Actor (2026 Film) Haymitch Abernathy The Hunger Games (2012), Catching Fire (2013), Mockingjay Part 1 & 2 (2014–15) Woody Harrelson Joseph Zada Effie Trinket The Hunger Games (2012), Catching Fire (2013), Mockingjay Part 1 & 2 (2014–15) Elizabeth Banks Elle Fanning Plutarch Heavensbee Catching Fire (2013), Mockingjay Part 1 & 2 (2014–15) Philip Seymour Hoffman Jesse Plemons Maysilee Donner Mentioned in Mockingjay (flashbacks only) N/A Mckenna Grace Wiress Catching Fire (2013) Amanda Plummer Maya Hawke President Snow All films (2012–2015) Donald Sutherland Ralph Fiennes Caesar Flickerman The Hunger Games (2012), Catching Fire (2013), Mockingjay Part 1 (2014) Stanley Tucci Kieran Culkin Mags Flanagan Catching Fire (2013) Lynn Cohen Lili Taylor Beetee Latier Catching Fire (2013), Mockingjay Part 1 & 2 (2014–15) Jeffrey Wright Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Where Does Sunrise on the Reaping Fall in the Series Timeline

Sunrise on the Reaping is a prequel to the first Hunger Games movie. But it is a sequel to The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which was another prequel Hunger Games movie released in 2023. Confusing? We break down the Hunger Games reading and watch order in depth separately.