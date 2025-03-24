The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC Release and Free DLC Update

The PC version of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is just around the corner, with a release date of April 3rd, 2025. Naughty Dog also shared some good news — a free update is on the way for both PC and PlayStation 5 players. It will add new playable characters and maps to the popular No Return mode. Here’s a quick look at what you need to know!

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC Release Features

If you’ve been waiting to experience Ellie and Abby’s journey on PC, you’re in for a treat. This isn’t just a basic port though, it’s a version that takes full advantage of PC hardware capabilities.

Graphics and Display Options

Feature Details Resolution Support Full 4K support with uncapped framerate Widescreen Support • 21:9 ultrawide

• 32:9 super ultrawide

• 48:9 triple-monitor support Performance Tech • NVIDIA DLSS 3

• AMD FSR 3.1

• AMD FSR 4.0 (upscaling + frame generation) Adjustable Settings Control over texture, shadow, reflections, ambient occlusion, and more. HDR Support High dynamic range for enhanced visuals. DirectStorage Faster loading on compatible systems.

Control Options

Feature Details Keyboard & Mouse Full support with customizable primary and secondary key bindings. Adaptive Mode Use the keyboard and controller at the same time. Gamepad Support Compatible with all standard controllers. DualSense Features Full haptics and adaptive triggers with wired PS5 DualSense controller.

PlayStation Network Integration

While not required to play the game, connecting your PlayStation Network account offers some perks:

Earn PlayStation Trophies on PC.

Access to your PSN friends list.

50 bonus in-game points for unlocking extras.

Exclusive Jordan A. Mun’s jacket from Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet as a skin for Ellie.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Free DLC Update: Two Familiar Faces Join No Return

The surprise 2.0.0 patch dropping on April 3rd will bring exciting new content to No Return mode for both PC and PS5 players:

New Playable Characters

Two characters from the original The Last of Us are joining the roster:

Characters Details

Bill • Comes with a custom pump shotgun accessible from dead drops.

• Receives double rewards from drops.

• Stronger against melee attacks.

• Cannot dodge (similar to Tommy and Joel).

Marlene • Equipped with a custom assault rifle.

• Features “all or nothing” gambits.

• Can reroute her path once per run.

These new characters bring fresh playstyles to the roguelike mode, giving you new ways to experience the challenging survival gameplay.

Four New Maps

The update also adds four new locations to No Return, all taken from memorable spots in the campaign:

Map Details

Overlook A high, exposed location where Abby and Lev face off against Scars on Day Two.

School The elementary school where Ellie and Dina escape from the WLF on Day One.

Streets Part of the Hillcrest neighborhood of Seattle.

Nest An infected-infested building that Abby escapes during The Descent.

Pre-Purchase Bonuses

If you pre-purchase The Last of Us Part II Remastered on PC through Steam or the Epic Games Store, you’ll receive:

Ammo Capacity Upgrade (available early in-game)

Crafting Training Manual (available early in-game)

With the upcoming release of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, PC gamers can now enjoy one of the best games in recent years with all the latest PC tech features. They’re also getting a new No Return mode, which adds extra replay value by making each playthrough unique. For PlayStation 5 players who already own the game, a free DLC update is bringing fresh excitement to No Return mode. It includes two famous characters from the series and four new battlegrounds to conquer.

With the game’s PC release coming soon, this free update, and the second season of The Last of Us on HBO show starting April 13th, it’s an exciting time to be a fan of The Last of Us, if you haven’t already!