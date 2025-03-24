The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC Requirements: What You Need to Play the Game in 2025

After a long wait, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is coming to PC on April 3rd, 2025. This popular PlayStation game is bringing upgraded features, new content, and better performance to PC players. If you’re wondering if your computer can run the game, here’s a simple look at The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC requirements and what new features are included in the game.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC Requirements – All Four Tiers Explained

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will demand quite a bit from your PC, requiring at least 150GB of SSD storage space across all configurations. The game offers several performance tiers depending on your hardware setup:

Minimum Requirements (720p at 30 fps)

Processor Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 5500XT Memory 16GB Storage 150GB SSD OS Windows 10 or 11 (version 1909 or newer)

Recommended Requirements (1080p at 60 fps)

Processor Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 Memory 16GB Storage 150GB SSD OS Windows 10 or 11 (version 1909 or newer)

High Requirements (1440p at 60 fps)

Processor Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 Memory 16GB Storage 150GB SSD OS Windows 10 or 11 (version 1909 or newer)

Very High Requirements (4K at 60 fps)

Processor Intel Core i7-11700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 7900XT Memory 32GB Storage 150GB SSD OS Windows 10 or 11 (version 1909 or newer)

Performance Features and Optimizations

The PC version of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered comes with several technical enhancements designed to take advantage of PC hardware:

NVIDIA DLSS 3 : Support for Super Resolution and Frame Generation.

: Support for Super Resolution and Frame Generation. AMD FSR 3.1 and FSR 4 : Upscaling and frame generation support.

: Upscaling and frame generation support. Uncapped framerates : Play beyond 60 fps if your hardware can handle it.

: Play beyond 60 fps if your hardware can handle it. VSync options : Eliminate screen tearing.

: Eliminate screen tearing. Framerate cap settings: Stabilize performance.

These options will allow you to tune the game’s performance to get the best balance of visual quality and smooth gameplay based on your specific hardware.

New Content for PC and PS5 Players

The release isn’t just about bringing the game to PC. This time, both PC and PlayStation 5 players will receive new content on launch day:

Four new maps : Expanding the roguelike experience.

: Expanding the roguelike experience. Two new playable characters : Bill, who is the survivalist from the first game. Marlene, who is the leader of the Fireflies.

:

Each new character features a unique playstyle and specialized weapons, adding fresh gameplay options to the roguelike No Return mode.

If you were worried about needing a PlayStation Network account to play the PC version, you can relax. Sony has removed this requirement, making the game more accessible to PC gamers. However, they’re offering an incentive for those who do connect their PSN accounts: 50 in-game points that can be used to unlock bonus features.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PC will have improved graphics, new content, and the perks of PC gaming, making it the best way to play the game. Whether it’s your first time or you’ve played this game before, it’s worth checking out when it launches on April 3.