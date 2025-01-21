The Last of Us Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Story and More

Based on the popular post-apocalyptic video game by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us Season 1 was released in 2023. It grabbed a lot of attention for its fantabulous cinematography, performances, and storytelling. Sometimes, the zombie horrors gave us goosebumps, and at times, we cried watching the relationship dynamic between our main protagonists, Joel and Ellie. While the first season laid the foundation for the characters of the franchise, the new season will take the story to the next level. So, what do we know about The Last of Us Season 2? Let’s check it out.

When Does The Last of Us Season 2 Be Released?

During the Sony CES presentation, The Last of Us Season 2 received the April 2025 release window. Well, so far, we do not have any concrete release date. However, as April is not that far, we can expect the creators to confirm a release date in due course.

The first teaser, which was released in August 2024, doesn’t reveal much about the events that will take place in Season 2, but the enthusiasts who have played the game already know what the television show has in store. We get introduced to the one who will be the biggest enemy for Ellie in the second season. Yes, we are talking about Abby. Now, without spoiling too much for you, we would just say that be ready to shed some tears as The Last of Us Season 2 is going to be an emotional ride.

Image Credit: X/@TheLastofUsHBO

What Will Be The Story of The Last of Us Season 2?

The Last of Us Season 2 will adapt to the events of The Last of Us II. While the first season kept Joel at the forefront, the new season will see Ellie in the lead role. Abby will enter the game, and things will change for Joel and Ellie. In the first season, we see Joel protecting the one who was the only hope of humanity and killing the doctors who were supposed to operate Ellie and make the antidote for the deadly virus.

The new season is supposed to bring a lot more bloodshed than the pilot season. Different gangs of survivors will also enter the game of survival. We will get to see how Ellie will manage to protect herself and her loved ones by fighting humans as well as the walking dead.

How Many Episodes Will The Last of Us Season 2 Have?

Image Credit: X/@TheLastofUsHBO

The Last of Us Season 2 is expected to have seven episodes making it shorter than the first season, which featured nine episodes. The first game of the franchise had less content than the second one, and in an interview, the creators stated that it would not be a good idea to wrap up the story in the second season. To be precise, it would not do justice to the source material. So, they are looking forward to dividing the content into three seasons. That means, following the concluding episode of Season 2, the series will return with Season 3 as well as Season 4 in the near future.

What Will Be The Cast of The Last of Us Season 2?

While some prominent characters from The Last of Us Season 1 will return, the new season will see a number of new actors/characters making their entry into the massive franchise. Here’s the list of the actors who have been confirmed so far:

Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller

Bella Ramsey as Ellie

Kaitlyn Dever as Abby

Isabela Merced as Dina

Danny Ramirez as Manny

Tati Gabrielle as Nora

Ariela Barer as Mel

Spencer Lord as Owen

Jeffrey Wright as Isaac Dixon

Catherine O’Hara (Role have not yet been disclosed)

And that’s it, folks.